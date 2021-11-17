Jake Renner was feeling depressed. An actor and part-time Uber driver, he hadn’t picked up passengers for a year-and-a-half. On a sunny September morning in Los Angeles, Renner decided that it was time to get his life back together. He’d recently quit drinking and was trying to infuse his life with more spirituality. His first ride request in months came through. It was an airport job and Renner almost declined it, concerned that the suitcases might scratch his car. But something compelled him to accept it.

Avi Mogilevsky, 32, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, got into the Uber. He was headed to the airport, returning home, straight from the brit milah celebration (circumcision) of a dear friend’s son in Los Angeles.

Mogilevsky spent the first part of the ride speaking on the phone, telling his wife about the brit he’d just attended. “That irked me. My car is not your office; it’s our time to talk,” Renner told Chabad.org. Mogilevsky’s phone call revolved around Judaism, and irksomeness aside, Renner was intrigued. When the call ended, Mogilevsky proved to be a warm, jovial passenger, and the two spent the rest of the ride engaged in conversation.

Renner brought up his own Jewish heritage, informing his passenger that while Jake Renner is his stage name, his actual name is Jake Berezovski, which is his Jewish Ukrainian mother’s last name. Mogilevsky had Renner bring the car to a stop and put on tefillin. It was Renner’s first time doing the mitzvah.

Renner, who was raised Christian, studied at a theological seminary after high school and was ordained as a minister. For a time, he preached, and led services and funerals. But Christianity never really spoke to him, he said, and when he went back to visit Ukraine after moving to California, his mother told him that she was orphaned of her Jewish parents at the age of 7, and was raised Christian. Something clicked for Renner when his mother told him about their background and since then, he said he often thought about his Jewish identity and what that meant to him.

tefillin after the Wearingafter the brit , Renner embraces Mogilevsky.

The quick roadside mitzvah wasn’t enough for either party, and the two exchanged numbers. Mogilevsky, who’d volunteered at a Chabad orphanage in Ukraine years before and is of Russian heritage himself, developed a rapport with the Ukrainian-born Uber driver. “He understood me,” said Renner.

Mogilevsky, knowing that many Jews hailing from the former Soviet Union never had the opportunity to be circumcised, tactfully brought it up with Renner.

Renner entertained the thought for almost a month before he decided he would do it. He told Mogilevsky of his decision, but also pointed out that he couldn’t afford it (an adult brit is typically performed in a medical setting with a doctor observing the procedure). Mogilevsky immediately assured Renner that he would foot the bill. “I’ve been asking G‑d for help, now I need to do something for Him,” said Renner, explaining his decision.