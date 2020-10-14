Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik, who runs the Chabad Jewish Center of Northern Colorado and Chabad Jewish Student Center @ CSU with his wife, Devorah Leah, and teaches at Colorado State University, is the recipient of the Best Teacher and Outstanding Faculty Advisor awards, and an advisor for Jewish Greek life. This month, he took on another role, having been sworn in as the Colorado Army National Guard’s first Jewish chaplain, with the rank of captain.

The Oct. 2 ceremony took place at Colorado State University with Gov. Jared Polis officiating. “As a Jewish American, I was particularly thrilled to be part of Rabbi Gorelik’s historic swearing-in ceremony,” said the governor, who wore a kippah for the event. “His commitment to helping others and serving his community will make him a wonderful spiritual leader for all of the National Guard men and women.” Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell and CSU President Joyce McConnell also attended the socially-distanced ceremony, along with military and state officials, as well as the rabbi’s family.

Gorelik, 44 and a father of six, said he was inspired by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. “I admire anyone who lives for a cause higher than themselves, which is very much the Rebbe’s message.”

He notes that his family has a history of both military service and Jewish leadership, and that he was driven by their commitment, as well as the unprecedented surge in anti-Semitism around the world.

“The Rebbe says to create light in the face of darkness,” he explains. “This new role provides much spiritual fulfillment for myself and for my community, and I hope it inspires others to give.”