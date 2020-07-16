Rabbi Shneur Simcha and Moussia Landa have directed Chabad on Campus in Netanya, a seafront city in central Israel just North of Tel Aviv, for the last seven years. One of the rabbi’s greatest honors during that time, he says, was conducting marriage ceremonies for graduates that he and his wife had mentored at their Chabad House. But with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, weddings came to a halt, with many couples canceling plans in the hope of celebrating with their friends and families as soon as the outbreak subsided.

But soon after Israel recovered from the initial phase of the virus last month, it became clear that the ordeal was far from over. New cases have again been rising dramatically throughout the country. Many couples wishing to marry found themselves delaying their wedding plans for a second time.

Realizing the frustration and distress this situation was causing young couples, Landa had an idea that has won nationwide praise: While meticulously following all safety measures prescribed by the Israeli government, including social distancing, mandatory face mask and limiting the number of attendees, he will be performing marriage ceremonies at his Chabad center for anyone who asks—at no charge.

Most Israelis are not affiliated with any synagogue and have no rabbi, yet are Jewishly traditional in that almost everyone wants to have a traditional Jewish wedding under a chuppah. As a result, the effects of Landa’s initiative have reached far beyond Chabad of Netanya. Eager couples from all over Israel have contacted him, inquiring whether he knew of a Chabad rabbi in their city or region that was willing to perform their wedding, with no further delay, at a local Chabad center. Many are doing so, all strictly following up-to-date guidelines.

“Rabbi [Landa] really helped us out, starting during my time here as a student,” says Aviad Peretz, 27. “When he shared his idea, we said, ‘Let’s make a modest and compact event for our families, and in the future we will have a bigger wedding celebration, maybe in a year when corona passes.’ ”

During the Three Weeks, when the Jewish nation mourns the destruction of Jerusalem and the dispersion of the Jewish people, it is customary not to hold weddings. Yet, the rabbi says he is using this time to help couples make arrangements for weddings later in the summer.

Aviad and his fiance, Or, initially planned to be married in June, but that was postponed. The ceremony will now take place after the Three Weeks, in early August, on the 15th of the Hebrew month of Av, a marriage-themed mini-holiday in Jewish tradition.