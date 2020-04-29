As humanity continues to experience the restrictions associated with social distancing in the age of the coronavirus, more and more activities are taking place online: birthday parties, work meetings, playdates, legislative sessions and even a regional conference of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries.

In France, where the virus has hit particularly hard, the 21st annual conference of Chabad emissaries in the country was held as usual on 2 Iyar, the anniversary of the birth of the fourth Chabad Rebbe—Rabbi Shmuel of Lubavitch—and the day when the pioneering emissary Rabbi Shmuel (Moulé) Azimov arrived in Paris in 1968.

In addition to Torah study and sharing words of inspiration, participants took workshops on tips for conducting successful online classes, in addition to how to assist the elderly and others most vulnerable.

And, of course, the conference included the traditional group photo not snapped by a single lens, but sewn together of images taken by no less than 150 webcams.