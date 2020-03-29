Rabbi Mordechai Gurary, a prominent Torah scholar who served as the rabbi of the Chevra Shas synagogue in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., for many decades, passed away on March 28 after being infected with the coronavirus. He was 84 years old.

Gurary was born in Russia. His father, Mordechai, passed away before he was born, and he was named after him.

His parents had a close relationship with Rabbi Levi Yitzchok and Chana Schneerson, the parents of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. In memoirs written by Rebbetzin Chana, she describes how her husband brought Gurary’s father closer to Judaism, followed by his tragic passing and the powerful eulogy that her husband delivered at his funeral.

“Sometimes, he was sent into town on official errands to purchase supplies for the kolkhoz office,” wrote Rebbetzin Chana. “To make some spare cash, his fellow students who accompanied him would bring along some butter and other farm products to sell in town. Mitya, however, sought out Jews living there and inquired as to their religious needs. His briefcase was full of mezuzot, tzitzit, siddurim and alef-bet cards, which he secretly distributed in accordance with the Rav’s directives.”

The Rebbe himself was also well-acquainted with the Gurarys as a young scholar, as evidenced by the fact that in correspondence with Rabbi Yosef Rosen, famously known as the “Rogatchover Gaon,” he signed Gurary Sr.’s name, during years when the Schneerson name needed to be hidden from censors.

After escaping Russia, Gurary studied at the Chabad Yeshiva in Brunoy, France, under the tutelage of the Chassidic mentor Rabbi Nissan Neminov, who was renowned for his piety and abstinence. The Rebbe expressed unique interest in the young boy, sending a letter to Rabbi Nemeinov asking him to keep a special eye on him. The Rebbe also requested that Gurary send him a picture of himself.