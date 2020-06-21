The other day, I received a phone message from the Israeli Ministry of Health telling me that I had to go into quarantine because from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on such and such day, I was near a person infected with the coronavirus, part of Israel’s contact-tracing program.

Now, I know without a doubt that during those hours on that particular day, I wasn’t anywhere except at home with my family. It was clearly a mistake.

I dialed the number forIt was clearly a mistake the Health Ministry. They told me that if the message was sent to me, then it was not a mistake, and that I must enter quarantine for two weeks, or else I would be breaking the law and be fined significantly. When I again told them that I know without a doubt that I was not exposed to anyone with COVID-19 and that staying in my home was purposeless, they instructed me to send in a complaint, and they would get back to me.

In the meantime, I was obligated to stay in quarantine.

My heart sank and then started to race. What was I going to do? I was on call for four women about to give birth (I work as a doula). This would mean no births, no clients, no contact with my children, no going to the supermarket ... when I wasn’t even exposed to the virus! I felt trapped.

And then something happened. I told myself to shift my perspective—to replace the negativity with positivity. In the words of King David (Psalms 34:15), I told myself to “turn away from the bad, do good, seek out peace and pursue it.”

I reminded myself that I knew that I had not been exposed to this virus. I thanked G‑d that I wasn’t waiting to see if I was about to get sick. It was a mistake. I was healthy. I need to be grateful for this incredible kindness.

And really, was my situation all that different from millions of people in the world who were also stuck inside? What was so bad about staying home for two weeks? My children had stayed home for three months without going out. Couldn’t I handle not going to buy groceries? Shouldn’t I be grateful that my husband can go to the store, or that we can order items online?

Could I give over these births to G‑d and remind myself that if I was meant to be there, I would? Lastly, I reassured myself that maybe G‑d was protecting me from being in a place where I actually could be exposed to this virus. Who knows? Do I really think that I can see the whole picture?

You know what happened? Turning those negative, self-defeating thoughts to gratitude and acceptance really helped. I really didn’t feel trapped anymore. I was at peace.

I have since tried to apply this method of replacing negative thoughts with positive ones not only to anxiety, but to so many other areas of my life as well.

Turn from bad and do good. How can we turn from bad? By doing good!

I even try to use this principle in educating my children. Instead of reprimanding, “Don’t color on the walls!” I gently steer them away by giving them paper.

When I’m trying hard toI try to redirect that stress by singing a favorite song stay healthy and in a moment of emotional stress I want to reach for a slice of chocolate cake, I try to redirect that stress by singing a favorite song while sipping on a cup of iced water.

When I’m about to point out what’s not working, what went wrong or what is lacking, I can instead redirect the negativity by noticing what worked, what did go right and what there is.

You get the idea. It’s a shift in our outlook that could make a huge difference in the quality of our lives and with our interpersonal relationships. It expands our options from feeling trapped, restricted and confined to feeling like we have the freedom to make our own choices.

So quarantine it was for me. But four days later, I received a call from the Ministry of Health telling me that they received my letter and explanation, and that I was allowed to go out again.

Had the whole thing been a mistake? No, I clearly saw that it happened for a reason, and I felt blessed to see it that way. Nothing is ever in waste.