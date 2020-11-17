As the Jewish nation prepares for what may shape up to be a most unusual Chanukah, when many of us will be isolated, celebrating at home without family and friends, we turn to you, our dear readers, to help us make the biggest Chanukah party ever.

Our celebration will stretch from your homes to ours, as we all share the warm glow of the Chanukah candles, and their eternal message of miracles, hope, and the triumph of lights over darkness.

As part of this effort, we are inviting you to share with us your story of a memorable Chanukah. It may be a memory from your childhood, the joy you experienced Celebrating Chanukah while traveling, or another powerful and moving experience.

The essays deemed very best by our editors will be published on our site and promoted on our homepage, emails, and social media.

Your submission must be:

original writing, never before published in print or online

true to the best of your knowledge

something you believe will encourage, entertain, educate or inspire our readers

Between 500 and 1,500 words

Submitted as a Word document following the instructions we will email you after you fill out the form below before Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

You are also encouraged to share select photos, including a portrait of yourself, you think may enhance the article.