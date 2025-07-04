A Liberating Effect

One of the important ways helping others can improve our wellbeing is by freeing our minds.

“You are much too wrapped up with yourself,” reads a letter to a young man who wrote of his dark ruminations,

with your own emotions and feelings and aspirations…. You must get away from yourself, and begin to think of others. It is time to begin an active participation in society; to give, and give generously. The opportunities are many, and the need is great.

Our minds can sometimes get locked into negative, self-absorbed thought patterns. We may obsess about our real or imagined shortcomings (“I’m so lazy and incompetent”). We may overthink our relationships (“Do they really love me?”) or our unfulfilled dreams (“I thought I would be in a different place by this age”) and so on. It can be hard to break out of these ruminations.

But thinking of what other people might need and how we can actively help them has the potential to set off an internal liberation. It lifts us from the narrow tensions of our own little worlds and transports us, for the moment, to the broader horizons of giving to others. As our minds become absorbed with enhancing the life of a friend, the chains of our own psychological prisons begin to loosen.

In the winter of 1950, Berel Junik, a Russian-born twenty-two-year-old, finally made it to New York. He had just escaped the Iron Curtain by the skin of his teeth, and was now planning to study under the auspices of Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn—the spiritual leader of the Chabad movement at the time.

Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak had been sentenced to death in 1927 by the Soviets for his efforts in keeping Judaism alive, but after a worldwide uproar his sentence was commuted and he was compelled to leave the country. This geographic distance created a nearly impenetrable wall between him and his many disciples, who were still engaged in a desperate struggle for survival in the Soviet Union. While the Soviet Chasidim managed to maintain a secret line of communication with their mentor, Junik and his friends had never actually met Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak, and they dreamed of the day they would be together in person. Now, at long last, this dream was coming to fruition.

However, only ten days after he arrived in New York, Junik’s world collapsed: Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak passed away.

In the ensuing months of mourning, the Rebbe (who was Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak’s son-in-law and confidante) adamantly refused to take on the mantle of spiritual leadership. To those who exhorted him not to “leave the flock without a shepherd,” he would explain that he felt unworthy to take the place of his revered father-in-law.

But Junik wanted guidance. So, despite these refusals, he mustered the courage one night to knock on the Rebbe’s office door and declare that he sorely needed a yechidus (a term reserved in Chasidic tradition for a private audience with a Rebbe). Upon hearing his request, the Rebbe became very serious. He walked over to the window, closed the blinds, sat down by the table, and began to cry.

Junik has since passed, but his journal contains a transcript of this audience along with the Rebbe’s edits on it (evidently he gave his transcript to the Rebbe to ensure he had understood what had been said correctly). The following is an excerpt (the Rebbe’s edits are in italics):

I relayed that while I have good periods, other times I find myself feeling down over my [spiritual] state of being. The Rebbe responded,

“If there are changes above (i.e., even in Heaven), will there not be changes below (i.e., in a human being here on earth)?

“This is a problem for many of our young people—they analyze themselves too much. It is necessary to think about others for at least an hour a day. This was one of the ideas the Rebbe [Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak] exhorted [us to do] in his teachings and letters, etc.—to work with others.

“When a thought about your state enters your mind, and you see that it is disturbing you from what you should be doing, increases a feeling of dejection, etc.— you should push the thought away. If you do not have a way to dispel the depressing thought, because you’re not in a good state [and so you have reason to be dejected], you should remind yourself of the obligation to help others. Think about others and how you can make things better for them.”

Junik is advised here to spend time bettering a friend’s life for two reasons—as an imperative in its own right (“exhorted in teachings and letters”) and as a means to liberate his mind from the shackles of his depressing thoughts, by turning his attention (for at least an hour a day) to someone else.

And there are always people who can use our help.