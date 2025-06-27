In a Canadian observatory in the year 1971, an astronomer watched a faraway star orbiting a massive object some sixteen hundred light-years away. The object itself remained invisible, but he could see that it mysteriously caused the star to wobble. After months spent ruling out various possibilities, it became clear that he was witnessing the elusive phenomenon known as a black hole. Scientists had been speculating about this theoretical possibility for decades—an object with a mass so dense that nothing, not even its own light, could escape its gravitational pull.

A few years after this discovery, Professor Herman Branover, a respected physicist in the field of solar energy, was scheduled to address a conference of scientists. Before he left for the conference, the Rebbe asked that his presentation include a life lesson that could be learned from the sun and black holes, and suggested the following:

The black hole turns everything inward, drawing all of its energy toward itself. The sun, on the other hand, radiates its energy outward, illuminating other beings in the solar system. If the sun heated only its own mass, who would pay any attention to it? It is upon us to emulate the sun’s example and turn our energy outward. We must make an effort to radiate our light and warmth to others.

Kabbalah teaches that the entire cosmic order is constructed according to a system of “sun and moon”—an interplay of giver and receiver. The sun, being the source of light and energy, represents giving. The moon, being the recipient and reflector of the sun’s rays, represents receiving.

This system of give and take begins in the spiritual worlds. Like terraces in a cascading waterfall, each sefirah—divine attribute—acts as both the recipient from the sefirah that precedes it and the source of the succeeding sefirah.

The same dynamic can be found in the composition of the human psyche. For example, emotions receive guidance from the intellect and serve as the stimuli for speech and action. And it is ultimately reflected in the structure of the physical world. For example, plants receive energy from the earth, water, and environment, and contribute food and oxygen.

This same model applies to human relationships. In our inherent design, we are both moons and suns, both receivers and givers. Receivers of the wisdom, teaching, and advice provided to us by our elders and friends, and givers who contribute our energy to brighten the lives of others. If we forget our responsibility to be a sun to others, and instead live like a moon, only taking from others—or, like a black hole, disengaging and focusing entirely inward—we are bound to experience emotional discomfort.

“A brief reflection,” reads a letter to a college student who wrote of his low spirits,