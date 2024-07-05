Transmission It was a late spring evening in 1991 and the Rebbe had just returned from the gravesite of his father-in-law, the previous rebbe. He had spent the entire day there, on an almost empty stomach, reading letters and reciting psalms. Now he said the evening prayers, then turned to the people to speak. Words such as had never before been heard from his mouth. He spoke to us about his frustration, how his goals had not been achieved. He had done everything he could to awaken the Jewish people from their slumber and complacency, that we should demand a world the way the world was meant to be, that we should want with all our hearts to break out of our spiritual prisons. But, the Rebbe lamented, it was all to no avail. The world remains within its shell, and us, its captives, still in our chains. The time of which he had always dreamt, the goal to which everything he had ever done was aimed, had not been achieved. And the Rebbe had no explanation why. "The only thing I am able to do," the Rebbe continued, "is hand the matter over to you. Do everything you can —even if it demands the unconventional, the maverick but down-to-earth —do everything you can that people will truly yearn —not because I have told them to yearn, but because they truly yearn from their own hearts and their own understanding —and demand, 'How much longer!?'" "If there were only a few souls, even just ten of them, that would be sincere and stubborn and demand from G–d —we would already be there today" "So I have done my part. From this point on, you do whatever you can." But the Rebbe did not retire. On the contrary, although approaching his ninetieth year, he accelerated. Every week was another public gathering. Every Sunday, the Rebbe stood for hours, greeting visitors with blessings and advice —and a dollar to give to charity. More teachings and writings than for years before came out at that time. But the message was clear: The torch that had been passed from leader to leader, from prophet to sage since Abraham, that torch had now been passed to each of us, to anyone who would grab it. And we are to cross the finish line. After eleven months, the Rebbe tidied his desk, leaving there nothing but a photo album of the families of those who work for him. He travelled for the last time to the gravesite of his father-in-law, where he fell from a major stroke. Although unable to speak more than a few words, he continued providing guidance and counsel from his bed and armchair. Two years later to that very same day, the Rebbe suffered another stroke. Three months and a few days afterwards, the Rebbe passed on. The Rebbe believed in our orphaned, post-holocaust generation. We won't let him down.

Close and Distant In Chabad, we never say that we are “bringing close those who are distant.” It is forbidden to harm a person with words, and these words are an insult to those you wish to reach. And it is also simply untrue. There are no Jews who are distant. When you know the truth and live in a world of truth, you see that every Jew is close.



Times Are Changing The times in which we live are not ordinary times. Everything is suddenly changing, rearranging itself. Technology leaps ahead daily, affecting the way we do things, how we communicate, our concept of life and the universe. While an old world struggles to cling to its self-defeating patterns, the stage is set for a world as it is meant to be.

Living Souls The sages tell us that our father Jacob never died. “Since his children are alive, he is alive.” Each and every Jew is the embodiment of Jacob, alive and strong. To say that any one of them is spiritually dead is to pronounce our father Jacob dead, and to pronounce Jacob dead is to say that truth has died. Because Jacob was truth. The life of Jacob was a life of truth. But truth does not die. Look harder and deeper within every Jew you met. Seek the truth. You will find a throbbing heart inside, yearning for Torah and mitzvahs. G‑d sees only good in them. He will make great miracles and bring them back to Him. No one will be left behind.



The Tzaddik ’s Prayer The enlightened master knows he lacks nothing

and so he prays for his people. But if he lacks nothing,

then he knows that in truth they also lack nothing,

and if so, for what is he praying? He prays they should have open eyes to see

and open hearts to know

that in truth they lack nothing. But how can one who lacks nothing pray? Because he knows he himself lacks nothing,

but deeper, at his very core,

he is his people

and he prays as one of them.



Three Loves When the Rebbe accepted the mantle of leadership, this was his “acceptance speech”: There are three loves: Love of G‑d. Love of Torah. Love of your people, Israel, and your fellow Jew. They are all one. And since they are one, it is impossible to make distinctions between them. They are a singularity, an essence-point. When you grab any part of a singularity, you have all of it. In any of these forms of love, you have all three. So if you see a Jew who has love of G‑d, but lacks love of his people and love of Torah, tell that Jew that this love is incomplete and cannot last. And, on the other hand, if you see a Jew who has love of his people, but lacks love of G‑d and love of Torah, work with that Jew to complete this love with love of G‑d and love of Torah. Show this Jew that it is not enough to provide bread for the hungry and water for the thirsty, that if you truly love a Jew, you must bring that Jew to love Torah and to love G‑d. And then, with all three loves complete, they join in one tight knot that can never be untied. We will be liberated. We were exiled because that love for our people and our fellow Jew was lacking. By healing it, we will bring Moshiach very soon in our days.



All Holy Jews There are no secular Jews. All Jews are holy, because when the Torah was given at Mount Sinai, all Jews became members of a holy nation. True, they have free choice to decide what they want to do, to say, and to think. But they can’t change who they are, and they are all members of a holy people. Holiness is the polar opposite of secular.



Open Eyes After 33 centuries,

all that’s needed has been done. The table is set,

the feast of Moshiach is being served

with the Ancient Wine,

the Leviathan and the Wild Ox

—and we are sitting at it. All that’s left

is for us

to open our eyes.



The Dream You build a dream house. You start with a dream. The dream becomes a plan. The plan becomes a lot of dirty work. The dirty work becomes a house. If you are successful, it is the house of your dreams. Dream, plan, dirty work, success. Why is this the fundamental story of all human endeavor? Because it is the story of the universe. Those who can feel the dream, those who can read the plan, they see we are now at the finishing touches.

A World Becoming The times in which our generation lives

are not ordinary times.

We dwell on the interface between two worlds

—a world as it was

and a world as it is meant to be. Everything is in place,

all the infrastructure to bind the world together as one,

the technology by which all of humanity

can share deep wisdom,

all that is needed so that the secret of oneness

can be grasped within the human mind. The stage is set.

All that’s left

is for us to open our eyes.



Present in Absence The true teacher is most present in his absence. It is then that all he has taught takes root, grows and blossoms. The student despairs for his teacher’s guidance,

and in that yearning, the student leaves behind his old way of thinking.

His mind opens to receive all that his teacher gave him,

to think as his teacher thought,

to know as his teacher knew.



The Garden There are people who do many good things, but with pessimism—because to them the world is an inherently bad place. Since their good deeds have no life to them, who knows how long they can keep it up? We must know that this world is not a dark, sinister jungle, but a garden. And not just any garden, but G‑d’s own pleasure garden, full of beauty, wonderful fruits and fragrances, a place where G‑d desires to be with all His essence. If the taste to us is bitter, it is only because we must first peel away the outer shell to find the fruit inside.

Trust Dividends Stop worrying about business. Trust in G‑d. The more you trust, the more He provides.



High Souls To one whose self is his body, death of the body is death of the self. But for one whose self is his love, awe and faith, there is no death, only a passing. From a state of confinement in the body, he makes the passage to liberation. He continues to work within this world, and even more so than before. The Talmud says that Jacob, our father, never died. Moses, also, never died. Neither did Rabbi Judah the Prince. They were very high souls who were one with Truth in an ultimate bond—and since Truth can never die, neither could they. Yes, in our eyes we see death. A body is buried in the ground, and we must mourn the loss. But this is only part of the falseness of our world. In the World of Truth, they are still here as before. And the proof: We are still here. For if these high souls would not be with us in our world, all that we know would cease to exist.

Unreligious There are those who mistakenly categorize Jews as religious and non-religious. According to our Torah, there is no Jew who is not religious. All Jews are believers from birth. Superficial, external factors may bring them to go against their true selves. But their hearts are always awake and open to Torah and mitzvahs. They are only waiting for someone to press the right buttons.



Timeline Three extraordinary statements of the Rebbe: 1951: We are the last generation of the exile and the first of a new age. 1967: A mighty wind of return is blowing. The great ram’s horn is sounding. The souls of the young people are preparing for a time to come. 1990: The timeline of mankind, according to tradition, is divided into six millennia, corresponding to the six days of Creation. The seventh millennium is beyond time. According to this paradigm, the year 5750 (October 1989–September 1990) equates with high noon on the sixth day. The year 5750 begins an entirely new era. Just as on Friday afternoon we begin the mad rush to prepare for the seventh day, so too, all the wonders you will see in this year are nature’s frenzy to prepare for a time beyond time. We are about to enter what the ancient sages referred to as the Era of Moshiach.

Down to Earth When it all began, heaven was here on earth. This physical, earthly world, more than any of the higher spiritual worlds, was the place where the very essence of G‑d’s infinite light could be found. But humankind, step by step, banished that divine presence from its home, with a tree of knowledge, with a man who murdered his brother, with all those things that human beings do… Since humankind chased it away, only humankind can bring it back. And this began with Abraham, who proclaimed Oneness for all the world. And it ends with us.

Our generation will bring heaven back down to earth.



Connecting Shlomo Vishinsky | Courtesy Zev Markowitz / Photo:Vishinsky | Courtesy Zev Markowitz / Chai Art Gallery A true master of life

never leaves this world

—he transcends it,

but he is still within it. He is still there to assist

those who are bonded with him

with blessing and advice,

just as before, and even more so. Even those who did not know him

in his corporeal lifetime

can still forge with him an essential bond. The only difference is in us:

Now we must work harder to connect.