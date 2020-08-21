Introduction

Koheles 2:13 states: “I saw an advantage to wisdom over foolishness like the advantage of the light over darkness.” The simple meaning of the verse is that just as light dispels darkness effortlessly, so too does wisdom dispel foolishness as a matter of course.

Chassidus expands the meaning of the phrase by giving two interpretations:

a) The place of darkness is illuminated by light. The greater the darkness, the more the power of the light becomes evident. The contrast highlights the effect the light can have.

b) The darkness itself becomes luminous and is transformed into light, bringing about a superior quality of light that the light does not inherently possess.

The Rebbe uses these concepts to explain a puzzling statement of Baal HaTurim: that the best years of the life of our ancestor Yaakov were spent in Egypt. Yaakov was a man whose entire life was focused on holiness. How could his best years have been those that he spent in Egypt, a place of impurity and spiritual darkness?

Nevertheless, it was precisely the darkness of Egypt that endowed Yaakov’s years there with their cherished quality. Through the Torah study he brought to that land, he was able to transform its darkness and tap into the higher quality of light described above. As the facilitator of that change, Yaakov was able to rise above his own spiritual level and become part of G‑d’s greater purpose.