Introduction

Once, Reb Yechezkel Feigin, affectionately known among his fellow chassidim as Chatshe, was holding a farbrengen with yeshivah students in a cellar in Communist Russia. Needless to say, such a gathering was dangerous, and two of the students were charged with the task of waiting upstairs to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Without any thought of the risk involved, Reb Chatshe farbrenged from the heart. He made demands of himself, and of the young menwith whom he was speaking.He demanded more sincerity, more commitment. The bachurim understood and took his words to heart. Some were moved to tears.

Suddenly, one of the young watchmen upstairs rushed into the cellar. A suspicious-looking group of men had entered the neighborhood. It was possible that they were KGB agents.

Immediately the atmosphere changed. The bachurim quickly suggested various plans. Some thought that they should all flee. Others argued that this would arouse suspicion and it was likely that several would be caught. It would be better, they continued, to take out magazines and political science books and pretend they were discussing current events. A third group maintained that the ruse would not help, instead suggesting that they hide within the building. There were a sub-basement and several closets where they might not be found.

The discussion soon became heated, each one defending his suggestions. Then the other young watchmancame down to tell them that the suspicious-looking group had left and the farbrengen could continue.

Reb Chatshe told his students, “Your conduct raises a question.”

They listened as he continued, “Which is more important to you – material things or spiritual things?”

They were honest, and answered immediately, “Material things.”

“Why, then,” Reb Chatshe asked, “when I spoke to you about spiritual things, did you begin to cry, but when a problem arose regarding our safety, no one cried?”

“What would crying have helped?” one of them asked. “Something had to be done.”

“Oh, I see,” Reb Chatshe responded, “crying is for when you know that you’re not going to do anything about a problem….”

The sichah to follow focuses on the same point – when to cry, and when to roll up one’s sleeves and take action.