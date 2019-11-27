Introduction
Once, Reb Yechezkel Feigin, affectionately known among his fellow chassidim as Chatshe, was holding a farbrengen with yeshivah students in a cellar in Communist Russia. Needless to say, such a gathering was dangerous, and two of the students were charged with the task of waiting upstairs to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.
Without any thought of the risk involved, Reb Chatshe farbrenged from the heart. He made demands of himself, and of the young menwith whom he was speaking.He demanded more sincerity, more commitment. The bachurim understood and took his words to heart. Some were moved to tears.
Suddenly, one of the young watchmen upstairs rushed into the cellar. A suspicious-looking group of men had entered the neighborhood. It was possible that they were KGB agents.
Immediately the atmosphere changed. The bachurim quickly suggested various plans. Some thought that they should all flee. Others argued that this would arouse suspicion and it was likely that several would be caught. It would be better, they continued, to take out magazines and political science books and pretend they were discussing current events. A third group maintained that the ruse would not help, instead suggesting that they hide within the building. There were a sub-basement and several closets where they might not be found.
The discussion soon became heated, each one defending his suggestions. Then the other young watchmancame down to tell them that the suspicious-looking group had left and the farbrengen could continue.
Reb Chatshe told his students, “Your conduct raises a question.”
They listened as he continued, “Which is more important to you – material things or spiritual things?”
They were honest, and answered immediately, “Material things.”
“Why, then,” Reb Chatshe asked, “when I spoke to you about spiritual things, did you begin to cry, but when a problem arose regarding our safety, no one cried?”
“What would crying have helped?” one of them asked. “Something had to be done.”
“Oh, I see,” Reb Chatshe responded, “crying is for when you know that you’re not going to do anything about a problem….”
The sichah to follow focuses on the same point – when to cry, and when to roll up one’s sleeves and take action.
Why the Neck?
On the verse,1 “And he fell on the neck of Binyamin his brother and wept, and Binyamin wept on his neck,” our Sages comment:2
Yosef cried for the two Batei HaMikdash – as alluded to by the plural form of the word tzavarei, translated as “neck” – that would be built in the tribal portion of Binyamin and later destroyed. Binyamin... wept for the Sanctuary of Shiloh that would be built in the tribal portion of Yosef and later destroyed.א
עה״פ1 "ויפול על צוארי בנימין אחיו ויבך ובנימין בכה על צואריו" אי׳ בגמרא2: ״בכה (יוסף) על שני מקדשין (והם המרומזים בתיבת "צוארי" ל׳ רבים) שעתידין להיות בחלקו של בנימין, ועתידין ליחרב, ובנימין כו׳ בכה על משכן שילה שעתיד להיות בחלקו של יוסף ועתיד ליחרב".
The Midrash explains3 why the neck is used as an analogy for the Beis HaMikdash when interpreting the verse,4 “Your neck is like the tower of David”: “Just as the neck is at the high point of a person’s body, so too, the Beis HaMikdash is located at the high point of the world.” The expression “at the high point of the world” is not, however, to be interpreted literally, for, as our Sages5 comment on the verse,6 “He shall dwell between his shoulders,” the Beis HaMikdash is 23 cubits lower than the spring of Eitam,”7 just as a person’s neck, though at a high point on his body, is lower than his head. On the contrary, when King David and Shmuel the prophet were seeking to determine the location of the Beis HaMikdash, they said:8 “Let us lower its site a drop, for it is written, ‘He shall dwell between his shoulders.’ There is no more attractive portion of an ox than the place between his shoulders.” (According to this interpretation, “at the high point of the world” means “among the higher points of the world.”)
והנה הטעם ש״צוארי" מרמז לבית המקדש, מבואר במדרש על הפסוק "כמגדל דוד צואריך"3: "מה צואר זה נתון בגבהו של אדם כך ביהמ״ק נתון בגבהו של עולם". אמנם מ״ש "בגבהו של עולם" אין פירושו שהוא עולה בגבהו על כל העולם, אלא כדפי׳ בגמרא4 עה״פ5 "ובין כתפיו שכן", שבית המקדש "נמוך עשרים ושלוש אמה מעין עיטם״ – כצוארו של אדם שהוא בגבהו של הגוף, אלא שהוא נמוך מעט מהראש. ואדרבה, "אמרי נחתי בי׳ פורתא משום דכתיב ובין כתפיו שכן, אין לך נאה בשור יותר מכתפיו״ (היינו ד״בגבהו״ מובנו: בתוך גבהו של עולם).
On the surface, the above requires explanation: Why is not being at the highest point considered a positive virtue and attractive? If there is no advantage in height, why do our Sages teach that “the Beis HaMikdash is located at the high point of the world?” And if height is a virtue9 (as implied by our Sages’ statement), seemingly, whatever is higher is more attractive and of greater virtue. Why, then, is the Beis HaMikdash lower than the stream of Eitam?
ולכאורה מהו היתרון והיופי בזה שאינו בתכלית הגובה? וממה נפשך: אם אין מעלה בגובה, מה משמיענו בזה שביהמ״ק "נתון בגבהו של עולם"; ואם הענין ד״גבהו״ מעלה היא6 (כפי שמשמע גם מהנ״ל), הרי כל שהוא גבוה יותר, יפה ומעולה הוא יותר – ומהו הטעם שהי׳ (ביהמ״ק) ״נמוך עשרים ושלוש אמה״ וכו׳?
The above questions can be resolved by explaining the function of the neck, which serves as a point of transition between the head and the body. A person’s collective life-energy rests in the brain and is transmitted to the body through the medium of the esophagus, trachea, and veins in the throat. A similar pattern is found with regard to the transmission of the power of thought. The external dimension of the power of thought is drawn down from the brain to the heart (and from there, its influence is spread throughout the entire body). This comes through the medium of the throat, a narrow organ that is interposed between them.10 Thus the neck possesses a certain advantage over even the head, for it is the neck (and throat) that make it possible for the head’s purpose to be carried out, enabling:
ויובן זה בהקדם ענין הצואר, שהוא ממוצע בין הראש להגוף. דהנה כללות החיות הוא במוח שבראש, והמשכתה מהראש אל הגוף היא ע״י אמצעות הקנה, וושט וורידין שבגרון. וכן הוא גם בהמשכת השכל מהמוח שבראש: זה שהשכל (חיצוניותו) נמשך ובא מן המוח אל הלב (ומשם מתפשטת השפעתו בכל הגוף) הוא עי״ז שעובר דרך מיצר הגרון המפסיק ביניהם7. ולפי״ז הרי יש בצואר יתרון מעלה גם על הראש, דוקא הצואר (הגרון) מביא לפועל את תכליתו של הראש:
a) all the limbs to receive their life-energy from the head; and
א) שכל האיברים יקבלו חיותם מהראש;
Selections from Likkutei Sichos - Bereishit (Sichos In English)
Insights into the Weekly Parshah by the Lubavitcher Rebbe selected from the Likkutei Sichos series.
b) all of them to conduct themselves according to the power of thought lodged in the head.
ב) שכולם יתנהגו עפ״י השכל שבראש.
When the head and neck are considered independently, the head possesses an advantage over the neck. Therefore, even in a physical sense, it is higher than it. This advantage, however, applies only to the order within a person’s internal hierarchy. When speaking about the ultimate purpose and mission of the head, there is an advantage11 to the neck (precisely because it is lower). Being lower enables it to serve as a point of transition and enables it to transmit vitality and the power of thought from the head to the body.
ואף שמעלתו של הראש כמו שהוא בפ״ע גדולה מזו של הצואר בפ״ע – שלכן הוא גבוה ממנו גם בגשמיות – הנה עילוי זה של הראש הוא רק בסדר המדריגות; אבל בנוגע לתכליתו ותפקידו של הראש, יש יתרון מעלה8 בצואר (ודוקא מפני שהוא נמוך במדרי׳) שהוא הממוצע ובו הוא הכח והיכולת להעביר את החיות והשכל מהראש אל הגוף.
Similar concepts apply with regard to the Beis HaMikdash, which is described with the analogy of a neck. Its primary advantage is its slight descent from the foremost peak, for the purpose of the Beis HaMikdash is to serve as a medium through which (G‑dly) light is drawn down to illuminate the world,12 even those elements of existence on the lowest levels. Therefore, the Beis HaMikdash was located (on a high point, but not) on the highest point; it was not elevated entirely from the world. (Were that so, it would have been too lofty and could not have served as a medium to illuminate the world.) It was therefore necessary to “lower its site a drop,” to bring it closer to and into connection with the world, so that it could illuminate it. {This resembles a person’s neck, which – because it is lower than (the elevated station of) the head and closer to the body – is able to serve as a point of transition between the two and join them together.}
ועד״ז יובן גם בבית המקדש, הנמשל ל״צואר", שעיקר מעלתו ב"נחתי בי׳ פורתא" מ״ראש גבהו". דהנה ענינו של ביהמ״ק הוא, שבו וע״י יומשך ויאיר אור (אלקי) לכל העולם9, עד לחלקו הכי נמוך ותחתון במדריגה – ולכן לא הי׳ המקדש (כ״א ב״גבהו", אבל לא) גבוה לגמרי מן העולם ומרומם ממנו (כי אז הי׳ למעלה מכדי להאיר ע״י לכל העולם), אלא "נחת פורתא", היינו בשייכות וקירוב לעולם בכדי להאירו (וכצואר האדם שעי״ז שהוא נמוך מן (ההתרוממות של) הראש, כ״א בקירוב אל הגוף הרי הוא בחי׳ הממוצע, ומחברם לאחדים).
The same is true regarding the Beis HaMikdash in microcosm that exists within every Jew,13his G‑dly soul. When a person’s soul is not uplifted and exalted to the point of separation from his own private world,14 but instead is involved and clothes itself within it – enabling him to refine his animal soul, body, and portion of the world – his entire existence becomes a Sanctuary for G‑d’s light.
וכן הוא גם בביהמ״ק הפרטי שבכל אחד מבנ״י10: כשהנה״א שבו אינה בבחי׳ התנשאות של הבדלה מן ה״עולם קטן״ שלו – אלא מתעסקת ומתלבשת בו, בכדי לברר ולזכך את הנה״ב שבו, את גופו ואת חלקו בעולם – עי״ז נעשה כולו משכן ומקדש לאורו יתברך.
When One’s Mission Is Unfulfilled
On this basis, we can understand why Yosef fell and wept on Binyamin’s neck and Binyamin wept on his. One might ask: Why did each weep on his brother’s neck? Why didn’t each weep on his brother’s head, as it is the (primary and most elevated portion) of a person’s body?ב
עפי״ז יובן מה שיוסף נפל על צוארי (כפשוטו של) בנימין אחיו ויבך ובנימין בכה על צואריו:
These questions can be resolved as follows: The Jews’ ultimate purpose is described by our Sages,15 “I was created solely to serve my Creator.” That service involves the consummation of G‑d’s intent in the creation of each individual person and the creation of the entire Spiritual Cosmos, and particularly our material world, namely: “to make a dwelling for Him in the lower realms.”16
“Everything is in the hands of Heaven except the fear of Heaven.”17Indeed, fear is “the beginning of Divine service, its fundamental quality and root.”18Hence, the consummation of G‑d’s intent is dependent on the Divine service of the Jewish people and on each individual Jew. It is they who are entrusted with making a dwelling for G‑d in the lower realms through each one refining his body, his animal soul, and his portion of the world. Therefore, the fundamental element in these efforts (even with regard to the head) is the neck, which enables this service to be carried out, as explained above.
לכאורה מדוע בכו איש על צוארי אחיו ולא על ראש אחיו – שהוא ה״ראש" (החלק העיקרי והנעלה) שבאדם?
אלא שתכליתם של בני ישראל הוא, כמאמר חז״ל11: "אני לא נבראתי אלא לשמש את קוני״ – היינו לשמש ולהשלים את כוונת קונו בבריאתו ובבריאת כל העולמות שהיא: "להיות לו דירה בתחתונים"12. וזה תלוי בעבודת בני ישראל (שהרי "הכל בידי שמים חוץ מיראת שמים"13 שהיא ראשית העבודה ועיקרה ושרשה), שהם יעשו דירה לו יתברך בתחתונים, ע״י שכל או״א מהם יזכך את גופו ונפשו הבהמית וחלקו בעולם. ולכן העיקר בזה (גם לגבי בחי׳ "ראש") הוא בחי׳ ה״צואר" שבו שע״י נשלמת עבודה זו כנ״ל.
Hence, Yosef and Binyamin wept on each other’s neck rather than head, for:
a) There is no reason to cry over the head, i.e., the soul of a Jew. Even when a Jew sins, “his soul is still faithful to G‑d.”19
b) The purpose of a Jew is not reflected by his head, which is associated with the service of the soul for itself, but in his neck, which relates to the soul’s effect on the body, the animal soul, and its portion in the world,20 as explained above.
ובזה יבואר מה שיוסף ובנימין בכו איש על צוארי אחיו, ולא על הראש: א) על ראשו של בן ישראל, על נשמתו, אין לבכות: נשמת ישראל "גם בשעת החטא היתה באמנה אתו ית׳״14; ב) תכליתו של בן ישראל אינה בראשו – בעבודתה של הנשמה לעצמה; אלא בצוארו – לפעול בגוף, בנה״ב ובחלקו בעולם15, כנ״ל.
Why Not Focus on Yourself?
Further explanation is, nevertheless, required: Why did Yosef weep over the Batei HaMikdash that were built in the tribal portion of Binyamin while Binyamin wept over the Sanctuary built in the tribal portion of Yosef? Seemingly, each one of them should have wept over the destruction that would take place in his own tribal portion for, ultimately, “a person is close to his own self.”21ג
אמנם צריך להבין:
למה בכה יוסף על המקדשות בחלקו של בנימין, ובנימין בכה על המשכן בחלקו של יוסף; לכאורה אדרבא כל אחד מהם עליו לבכות על חורבן בית המקדש שבחלקו הוא? הרי "אדם קרוב אצל עצמו"16!
(One’s connection with his own self is so powerful that even with regard to the mitzvah of loving one’s fellow Jew – even as great as the quality and extent of this love is, as explained in Chassidus22 – the command obligating this love is nevertheless to, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” i.e., only a comparison to self-love is possible.23 One can never actually love another person with the same degree of love with which he loves himself.24 Indeed, Iggeres HaKodesh quotes – in the same epistle25 that elaborates on the importance of generously increasing one’s gifts to tzedakah as an expression of kindness – our Sages’ ruling26 that when a person has only one jug of water and needs it entirely for himself, he need not share it, for “your own life takes precedence.”
(ועד כדי כך דאפילו במצות אהבת ישראל – וגם לפי המבואר בחסידות בגודל איכותה וכמותה של אהבה זו17, עכ״ז הרי – האהבה אינה אלא באופן של "ואהבת לרעך כמוך", בכ״ף הדמיון, ואינה מגיעה ממש לאותה המדה שהוא אוהב את עצמו18, וכמו שמובא באגה״ק19 – באותה אגרת עצמה שבה מאריך עד כמה יש להרבות במתן צדקה שהיא מדת החסד – אשר בשעה שאין בידו אלא קיתון אחד של מים – הנה "חייך קודמין״20)
Therefore, both Yosef and Binyamin were certainly more concerned with their own Sanctuaries. Hence, their weeping should, seemingly, have been focused first on the destruction of the Sanctuaries built in their own portions.
וא״כ הרי בודאי שלכל אחד מהם נוגע יותר הביהמ״ק שלו, ובמילא גם הבכי׳ היא ראשית כל על חורבנו של המקדש שלו.
There is another point that requires explanation: On the verse,27 “And Yosef fell on Yaakov’s neck and wept on his neck excessively,” the Zohar28states that Yosef wept over the destruction of the Beis HaMikdash. (In this way, the Zohar explains why “he wept on his neck excessively.” The additional weeping was over “the final exile.”)29
עוד צריך להבין:
על הפסוק21 "ויפול (יוסף) על צואריו (של יעקב) ויבך על צואריו עוד", אי׳ בזהר22 שיוסף בכה על ביהמ״ק שנחרב (ובזה מתרץ בזהר מ״ש "ויבך על צואריו עוד", שאז היתה בכי׳ נוספת, גם על "גלות בתראה", על הגלות הכי אחרון).
On the surface, it is perplexing why Yosef alone wept over the destruction of the Beis HaMikdash while Yaakov did not. Rashi,30quoting our Sages, explains that Yaakov did not cry, because he was reciting the Shema. According to the Zohar, however, this explanation is insufficient.
ויש לתמוה: מדוע רק יוסף בכה על חורבן ביהמ״ק – ולא יעקב? ותירוצו של רש״י23 בשם רבותינו שיעקב "הי׳ קורא את שמע", הרי לפי הזהר, לכאורה, אינו תירוץ:
To explain: According to the simple meaning of the above verse, Yosef was not crying because of the destruction. In that context, the explanation that “Yaakov did not fall on Yosef’s neck and did not kiss him” because he was reciting the Shema emphasizes the greatness of Yaakov’s Divine service. Despite the fact that this was the first time he had seen his son after so many years of thinking that he was not alive, he nevertheless did not interrupt his recitation of the Shema. Moreover, this awesome happiness did not prevent him from reciting (the first verse of) the Shema with focused attention as required.31
ע״פ פי׳ הכתוב "ויפול על צואריו גו' " כפשוטו, שלא הייתה הבכי׳ בגלל החורבן והטעם ש״יעקב לא נפל על צוארי יוסף ולא נשקו" הוא מפני שקרא את שמע, הרי מודגש בזה גודל עבודתו של יעקב: גם בעת שראה את בנו בפעם הראשונה לאחרי שרבות בשנים חשב כי איננו בחיים – בכ״ז לא הפסיק מקריאתו את שמע. ועוד יותר: שמחה עצומה זו לא הטרידתו מלכוון בקריאת (פסוק ראשון ד)שמע שצריכה כוונה24.
According to the Zohar, however, the question remains: How is it possible that Yaakov was not overcome by emotion and not disturbed by the destruction of the Beis HaMikdash? How was it possible for him to focus his attention on the recitation of the Shema at this time?
אבל לפי פי׳ הזהר: איך אפשרי שיעקב אבינו לא נתרגש ולא נטרד ע״י חורבן בית המקדש, והי׳ יכול בשעה זו לקרות את שמע בכוונה?!
Not a Time for Sighing
These concepts can be explained as follows: Regarding worldly matters, why does someone cry? To release tension and make himself feel better. As we see in actual life, when a person cries over a difficult and aggravating matter, the crying has no power to rectify the circumstances that prompted it. However, as reflected by the verse,32 “My tears were like bread for me,” crying makes the person feel better. This leads to the conclusion that when a person has the potential to correct a matter, he should do what he can to correct it rather than calm himself by crying.ד
וביאור הדבר: ענין הבכי׳ כפשוטו, בעניני העולם, הוא בכדי להקל על הבוכה. וכנראה בחוש, שכאשר האדם בוכה על ענין המיצר ומעיק לו, אין בכחה של בכי׳ זו לתקן משהו בדבר שגרם אותה, אלא שבכה – וירווח לו ועדמ״ש הייתה לי דמעתי לחם וגו׳25. מזה מובן אשר כשיש בידו לתקן את הענין, הרי, אדרבה, אין מקום להרגיע רוחו בבכי׳ אלא צריך הוא לעשות ולתקן.
When a person sees the destruction of a colleague’s Beis HaMikdash, he shares their pain and cries. However, (the fundamental) correction of the problem and the rebuilding of the Beis HaMikdash is not dependent on him, but on his colleague. He can – and, indeed, he is obligated to – help his colleague by:
a) reproving him (in a pleasant manner);
b) arousing Divine mercy and praying for him.
Nevertheless, actually negating the sins that caused the destruction of his colleague’s Beis HaMikdash is dependent on his colleague, and that colleague has free choice. Therefore, when a person has done everything he can to help his colleague and sees that his colleague’s Beis HaMikdash remains destroyed, his soul will be impacted and he will cry.
ולכן כשרואה "חורבן מקדשו" של חבירו – משתתף בצערו ובוכה, אבל (עיקר) התיקון ובנין ביהמ״ק מחדש אינו תלוי בו אלא בחברו. הוא יכול ומחוייב לעזור לחבירו: א) ע״י שיוכיחו (בדרכי נועם), ב) ע״י שיעורר רחמים ויתפלל עליו, אבל הביטול בפועל של החטאים שגרמו שנשתלחה יד במקדש חברו תלוי בחברו שהוא בעל בחירה.
ובשעה שעשה את כל מה שבכחו לעזור לחבירו ולאחר כ״ז רואה שמקדש חבירו חרב עודנו – הנה נוגע הענין בנפשו ויבכה עליו וכו׳.
All this refers to one’s relations with others. When, by contrast, a person sees that his own Beis HaMikdash has been destroyed, he cannot content himself with sighing and weeping.33 On the contrary, he must try to correct the situation and build anew by performing his Divine service in a manner that brings about an individual experience of redemption within his own soul.34
אולם בשעה שרואה אדם את חורבן בית־המקדש הפרטי שלו, אז אין לו להסתפק באנחה26 ובבכי׳, כ״א להשתדל לתקן ולבנות מחדש ע״י שיעבוד עבודתו להביא את הגאולה הפרטית בנפשו27.
The only exception is when the weeping comprises tears of teshuvah. In that instance, the weeping itself is an act of improvement and building, as implied by the verse,35 “Place my tears in Your jug.”
לבד באם הבכי' היא דמעות של תשובה, שאז הבכי׳ עצמה היא תיקון וענין של בנין וכמש״נ שימה דמעתי בנאדך וגו׳28.
By contrast, ordinary weeping can, at times, weaken one’s efforts to rebuild his own Beis HaMikdash, for he will think that he has already fulfilled his obligation by weeping.
ולפעמים הבכי׳ מחלישה עבודתו בבנין המקדש שלו באמרו בלבו כי כבר יצא ידי חובתו בבכי׳ וכו'.
Accordingly, both Yosef and Binyamin wept over the Sanctuary that was in the other’s portion. Yaakov, however, did not weep about the destruction of the Beis HaMikdash, but instead, recited the Shema. Yaakov is the father of the entire Jewish people and thus both the Sanctuary of Shiloh and the Beis HaMikdash were “in his portion,” i.e., relevant to him. Accordingly, by reciting the Shema, he was involved in correcting and rebuilding the Beis HaMikdash.
ולכן בכיית יוסף ובנימין הייתה – כל אחד – על בית המקדש שבחלקו של השני; ויעקב לא בכה על חורבן בית המקדש כ״א הי׳ קורא את שמע כי יעקב הוא אביהם של כל בנ״י, ולכן הן המשכן והן ביהמ״ק הם "בחלקו" ולכן עסק בתיקון ובנין בית המקדש –
The rationale is that the primary purpose of the Beis HaMikdash is to be “a house prepared for sacrifices to be offered.”36 And “Whoever recites the Shema... is considered as if he brought a burnt-offering… and a sacrifice,”37 for the fundamental aspect of the sacrifices is expressed by the interpretation of the verse,38“When a man from (i.e., among) you offers a sacrifice to G‑d,” that the sacrifice must come “from you.” This is achieved through reciting the Shema and expressing mesirus nefesh, its spiritual counterpart – i.e., giving over one’s soul entirely when reciting “G‑d is one,”39 and when reciting “Love G‑d with all your soul,” making a commitment to express that love “even when one seeks to take your soul.”40
שהרי ענין ביהמ״ק הוא שיהי׳ "בית מוכן לקרבנות"29 "וכל הקורא ק״ש כו׳ ה״ז כאלו הקריב עולה כו׳ וזבח כו׳״30,
כי עיקר ענין הקרבן הוא: אדם כי יקריב – מכם קרבן לה׳31, ק״ש ומסנ״פ שבה: למסור נפשו באחד, בכל נפשך אפילו נוטל את נפשך32.
Despair Is Never an Answer
There is no room for the question: It was with the spirit of prophecy that Yosef and Binyamin saw that the Sanctuary and the Beis HaMikdash would be destroyed. Obviously, then this had already been decreed from Above. If so what is there to do?
Even in such a situation, tears are not in place, for our Sages have already declared,41 “Even when a sharp sword is placed on a person’s neck, he should not refrain from seeking G‑d’s mercy.” Even when a heavenly decree has been issued, it can be rent through Divine service,42 as we find with regard to King Chizkiyahu. Yeshayahu communicated to him the prophecy wherein it was decreed that Chizkiyahu would die. Chizkiyahu told him, “Cease your prophesying and depart,” and “He turned his face to the wall and prayed to G‑d.”43 And his prayer was effective; G‑d assured him, “I have heard your prayer,” and granted him fifteen more years of life,44 i.e., an increase of life here in this material world.ה
ואין להקשות: כיון שראו ברוח הקודש שהמשכן והמקדש עתידין ליחרב, הרי כבר נגזר ע״ז מלמעלה – ומה אפשר לעשות בזה? – דהלא כבר אמרו חז״ל33 "אפילו חרב חדה מונחת על צוארו של אדם אל ימנע עצמו מן הרחמים״ – ואפילו לאחר גזר דין, אפשר – ע״י עבודה – לקרעו34.
וכדמצינו בחזקי׳: שישעי׳ מסר לו הנבואה שנגזר על חזקי׳ שימות – אמר לו חזקי׳ לישעי׳ "כלה נבואתך וצא״35: "ויסב פניו אל הקיר ויתפלל אל ה׳״36 – ותפלתו הועילה – ״שמעתי את תפלתך״ – הוסיפו לו חמש עשרה שנה על שנות חייו37. חמש עשרה שנות חיים – כפשוטם, גם בעוה״ז.
Time to Work
Our Sages state:45 “In every generation when the Beis HaMikdash is not rebuilt, it is considered as if that generation was responsible for it being destroyed.” Similarly, with regard to every individual,46 if the Beis HaMikdash is not built in his days, that is a sign that his individual Beis HaMikdash is destroyed, for if his own Divine service – i.e., his individual Beis HaMikdash – were perfect, Mashiach would come and build the actual Beis HaMikdash.47ו
אמרו חז״ל38"כל דור שאינו נבנה (ביהמ״ק) בימיו מעלין עליו כאילו הוא החריבו". ועד״ז י״ל בנוגע לכל אחד39, מה שלא נבנה ביהמ״ק בימיו הוא מפני שבית מקדשו הפרטי הוא חרב40: אם עבודתו הפרטית, בית המקדש שלו, הי׳ קיים בשלימות, הי׳ בא משיח ובונה בית המקדש – הכללי.
The intent and the purpose is not that contemplation of the above will lead to sighing and weeping, but rather to deed and action, bringing about one’s individual redemption,48 and the building of the Beis HaMikdash within his own soul. This in turn will hasten and draw down the greater Redemption and the rebuilding of the actual Beis HaMikdash in its place by Mashiach. May this take place in the immediate future.
וההתבוננות בזה – כוונתה ותכליתה לא האנחה והבכי׳ כ״א הפעולה והעשי׳ – הגאולה הפרטית41 ובנין ביהמ״ק שבנפשו, ועי״ז ימהר וימשיך את הגאולה הכללית ובנין ביהמ״ק במקומו, ע״י משיח צדקנו, בקרוב ממש.
Likkutei Sichos, Volume 10, p. 146ff. (Adapted from a sichah delivered on Shabbos Parshas Vayigash, 5725 [1964])
(משיחת ש״פ ויגש תשכ״ה)
Start a Discussion