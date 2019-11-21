Introduction

The Yissachar-Zevulun relationship is a frequently highlighted theme in Torah literature. As our Sages commented on the verse, “Rejoice, Zevulun, in your excursions and Yissachar in your tents,” these two tribes established a partnership. The members of the tribe of Zevulun would be involved in commercial activity, profiting from maritime ventures. They would provide the members of the tribe of Yissachar with their livelihood in order that the latter could occupy themselves with Torah study.

Throughout Jewish history, many have emulated this arrangement. After all, not all of us have the natural gifts and temperament to be scholars and those whose talents and tendencies lie elsewhere are encouraged to contribute to our nation’s spiritual progress by supporting the Yissachars, those who devote themselves to Torah study.

Usually, Zevuluns are esteemed as facilitators. They are valued not for their own endeavors, but rather because they recognize the value of the Yissachars’ Torah study and make sacrifices in order to allow it to continue and flourish.

In the sichah to follow, the Rebbe takes a different tack. He bases his conceptual development on the Alter Rebbe’s explanation that G‑d brought all existence into being because He “desired a dwelling in the lower realms,” in this lowly, physical world. Building on that concept, it follows that it is the Divine service of the Zevuluns, those involved in commercial activity, that draws holiness into the lowly dimensions of the world. Through their involvement in material endeavors for the sake of Heaven and their fulfillment of mitzvos with physical entities, they fulfill G‑d’s desire by transforming the coarsest dimensions of existence into a dwelling for Him.

This explains the order of the verse, “Rejoice, Zevulun, in your excursions and Yissachar in your tents.” Those involved in commercial activity are mentioned before the Torah scholars because the purpose of all existence is to establish a dwelling for G‑d in the lower realms, and the service of Zevulun possesses an advantage over that of Yissachar in the fulfillment of this purpose.

Nevertheless, the Zevuluns’ virtue does not lie in their involvement in lowly, worldly matters per se, but in the Divine service they perform. By occupying themselves in Torah study and the observance of mitzvos in the midst of that involvement, they manifest the essential G‑dly power that lies within their souls. The dwelling for G‑d established through their efforts becomes manifest through their own prayer and Torah study.