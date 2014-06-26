Sunday, June 29, 2025, marks the 31st anniversary of the passing of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. On the anniversary of a tzadik’s passing, all the light that he planted in this world—his teachings, good deeds, and everything in which he invested his life and being—all this shines brightly, so that anyone connected to him can receive blessings of life, happiness and wisdom.

How should we spend such a day? How do we make that connection?