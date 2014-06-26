Sunday, June 29, 2025, marks the 31st anniversary of the passing of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. On the anniversary of a tzadik’s passing, all the light that he planted in this world—his teachings, good deeds, and everything in which he invested his life and being—all this shines brightly, so that anyone connected to him can receive blessings of life, happiness and wisdom.
How should we spend such a day? How do we make that connection?
Here are six simple suggestions of how to honor the Rebbe on this day:
If you’re the type that likes to go all the way, skip to our Insider’s Guide to the Third of Tammuz.)
|
|
1. Learn
Best connections are mind-to-mind. Make some of those by visiting our special collection of essays, videos and teachings—and plug your mind into the Rebbe’s ideas. (When 3 Tammuz falls on Shabbat, make sure to use only printed texts.)
|
|
2. Pray
Make the light real. Light a 24-hour candle, as is customary on the anniversary of a close one’s passing. (When 3 Tammuz is on Shabbat, make sure to light the candle before the onset of Shabbat. And when it follows Shabbat, be sure to light it after nightfall and Havdalah.) Even if you don’t regularly attend Shabbat services, try to get to your local synagogue this Shabbat.
|
|
3. Give
Partner with one of the Rebbe’s institutions, either at home, in Israel, or abroad, by making a donation that day. (When 3 Tammuz is on Shabbat, do this on Friday afternoon.)
|
|
4. Do
Check out the Ten-Point Mitzvah Campaign that the Rebbe initiated. See how you can expand your involvement in any of those mitzvahs. Encourage another Jew to do the same. As the Rebbe would often say, any one mitzvah can transform the entire world.
|
|
5. Write
Write a letter to be placed at the resting place of the Rebbe using our online form. Ask him to help you open the gates of heaven’s blessings—for you, your family and friends at this special time. Mention the resolutions you have made today, and the positive influence you’ve had on others. (When 3 Tammuz is on Shabbat, do this on another day.)
|
|
6. Spread the Word
Make a time to sit with your family and talk about the Rebbe, his accomplishments and his vision, and the mission he gave each one of us to prepare this world for the times of Moshiach.
Join the Discussion