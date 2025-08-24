Some people come into our lives like a flare over a dark ocean: They appear suddenly and even mysteriously, illuminate your life for a brief period of time, and leave a glow that lingers long after they are gone. Chaya Joie (pronounced Joy) was one such person in my life.

Named Florence at birth, she was a self-created persona built from the hard-knocks of a life of nearly unbearable emotional pain. Despite her hardships, she embraced her chosen monikers: Chaya, which means life, and Joie, a fanciful spelling for Joy.

Never was an adopted identity more truly honored. Despite experiencing abuse and living for some time in a cemetery (oh, the irony), all my memories of Chaya involve her smiling enthusiastically for no reason other than being alive. Despite this, she was not loved by all who met her.

[Ben Azzai] used to say: do not despise any man, and do not discriminate against anything, for there is no man that has not his hour, and there is no thing that has not its place. (Avot 4:3)

It behooves us to ask ourselves the question, “How many people am I overlooking, who are carrying lessons that are relevant to my life?” (Hint: It’s probably everyone you know. G‑d sends people into our lives for a reason.)

Sometimes, the lessons are not as obvious, contained in a vessel that may be unpleasant, undignified, vexing, or simply obscured.

My family met Chaya in our tiny Jewish community in San Jose, CA, around 1990. To say she didn't fit into our close-knit Orthodox community would probably be an understatement. She was rather eccentric and had a perhaps overly friendly demeanor, which caused her to be excluded by many. I’m fortunate that my parents saw past externalities. Chaya, shunned by others, became a fixture in our lives during the brief time we knew her.

Chaya was unconventional. She wore vivid, colorful scarves and hats, her long gray hair trailing down like wisps of clouds, the smooth skin of her face belying her advanced years. When we met her, she was probably in her mid-70s, but who knew? Her past was a bit of a mystery. She became an unofficially adopted Bubbie to myself and my siblings. Her strong New York accent, so different from the flat California accent of most in our community, marked her as a transplant. But how did she get there? Her story, of which any part could easily break a person, came out in bits and pieces over the years we knew her.

Chaya Joie in the 90s.

Ever “Joie-ful,” Chaya didn't readily share her story, but she also didn't hide it. And whenever she did share a part of her difficult life experience, it was always in a straightforward, factual kind of way, which made it all the more jarring. Chaya never displayed even slight self-pity, anger, or resentment. She allowed herself only a very small portion of sadness, her deep blue eyes at once projecting a life of difficulties and a conscious decision to be happy despite the odds.

Here is her story.

Chaya was born to an Orthodox Jewish couple in Brooklyn, NY, sometime in the 1920s, followed shortly by a brother named Louie. When she was a young girl, probably around 6, her mother died. Her father, unable or unwilling to keep the children at home, surrendered them to a Jewish orphanage.

It seems he stayed in touch with them, because a couple of years later, he showed up and asked for both Chaya and Louie to be brought down to see him. It was there that he announced he had remarried. This potentially good news was marred by his next words: “I will be bringing only one of you home to live with us, and I choose Louie.” Chaya was left alone in the orphanage.

We don’t know if Chaya ever saw or spoke with her father again after that. But it seems she kept in touch with her brother. She told us that years later, as a young man, Louie “coughed out his lungs on a New York City sidewalk” and died. (Tuberculosis was rampant at the time, and often untreatable.)

After Louie moved in with their father, Chaya spent short stints in various foster homes. Foster families would receive a stipend from the orphanage, but some families siphoned the money toward their own needs and wants while providing the foster child with the bare minimum to survive.

It was the last foster home she stayed in, when she was a teenager, that she told us about in the most detail. When the city’s social workers came to do a random check on Chaya after about six months in her new foster home, they found her chained to a bed in the basement, barely subsisting on bread and water that the family would occasionally bring to her. She was immediately brought back to the orphanage.

By this time, she was close to 16 years old and desperate to leave the orphanage. Somehow, she met a red-headed yeshivah student of marriageable age who proposed, and with desperation clouding her good judgment, she married him, despite some glaring red flags.

The marriage was a wreck from the start. Her young husband turned out to be terribly tempered and a child abuser. They had four children in total, three sons and one daughter, and lived in poverty. Chaya suffered from her husband’s temper throughout the entire marriage, but worst of all was his regular abuse of their only daughter. Eventually, unable to endure it any longer, Chaya fled with only her daughter and the clothes on their backs, the older children having reached an age where they could make it on their own.

With absolutely nowhere to go, Chaya and her daughter ended up sleeping in a cemetery in Seattle, where they settled in for a few weeks of homelessness. “I was a real bag lady,” Chaya told us, not without a touch of pride. Somehow, by the kindness of G‑d, she caught the attention of the local Chabad couple, who, with inimitable loving-kindness, swooped in and rescued them.

We are all familiar with the truism, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” Long before this quote became part of our lexicon, Maimonides outlined eight levels of charity, each more noble than the next, with the highest level being the giver enabling the receiver to be self-sufficient.

The leaders of Chabad of Seattle deeply understood this concept and, astonishingly, gave Chaya a stipend sufficient for her to go to college and earn a Master’s degree (!). (A sign of the times that this used to be so much more affordable.) She was extremely proud, and rightfully so, of the graduate degree she obtained in counseling.

We never learned when exactly Chaya and her daughter parted ways, but she had somewhat of a career as a counselor and was somewhat able to support herself until, years later, she popped up in San Jose and into our lives.

Chaya was a worrier, in the best Bubbie-worrier Jewish tradition. She worried ceaselessly about her grandson, who worked on a fishing boat out of Alaska, about her daughter, and about pretty much anyone she loved. Her worry brought on overeating, and she struggled mightily with her ever-ballooning weight and serious health issues that came with it. But she was always, always there when you needed her.

When my family needed to move to the East Coast in the mid-90s, my mother insisted on one last camping trip to Yosemite National Park. Miraculously, even though the best camping sites in Yosemite Valley fill up about an hour after summer reservations open on January 2, we were able to book our favorite site last-minute in July.

Chaya was invited, and of course she eagerly accepted. She had never been camping at all, and probably had never been in a national park. She insisted on sleeping outside in her sleeping bag so she could see the stars. Despite her health challenges, she gleefully slept on the ground, marveling at the stars and constellations. How many 70-something-year-olds would be so thrilled to camp outside on the ground? That trip exemplified her boundless zest for life and endless curiosity. She talked about it for years afterwards.

After we moved, we stayed in touch regularly via long phone calls that were largely centered on worry and how much she missed us.

I remember that at the end of each conversation she would simply hang up, never saying the word “goodbye.” I was somewhat taken aback each time, but now I wonder if that was one of the many effects of her brutal childhood, when parting ways with the people she loved was not a choice given to her.

Never losing her taste for adventure, Chaya did come out east once. One year, an American airline had a special competition called Home for the Holidays—the winner would get a free trip anywhere in the USA to visit family during the winter holidays. You applied by writing a short essay about your family, where they lived, and how much you missed them. The most compelling submission would win.

Chaya applied, referring to my mother as her daughter and us kids as her grandkids. She wrote about how oh-my, did she ever miss us, being so far away on the opposite coast and unable to afford the airfare. And she won!

Home for the Holidays she came, spending about a week with us in Baltimore. I recall Chaya sitting resplendent, eyes twinkling, at the Shabbat table, asking for someone to please pass the “holly” — her way of saying challah. To this day, my husband and I sometimes fondly refer to challah as “holly.”

Shortly after that trip, my parents found themselves headed to Seattle on business. Chaya was living with her daughter in Seattle then, her health rapidly failing. My mother called her up and told her, “Chaya, I'm not coming out to visit your grave. You need to hold on until I get there to say goodbye in person.”

And hold on she did, if only just barely. They had a day together in the home of her daughter, who took great care of her mom. When my parents returned home, my mother called her but the number was disconnected. She knew right away that Chaya was gone.

Chaya Joie was a self-made person, forged from a life of trauma, but who chose happiness, connection, adventure, and love of Judaism.

Was she a homeless bag lady? Yes, at one point. Was she a “charity case”? Yes, at one point. But none of us who got to know her entertained the thought of defining her as such even for a moment.

She was a walking lesson that it's not the circumstances we're given but the choices we make that determine our quality of life.

The Second Temple was destroyed due to baseless hatred. By respecting others and getting to know them, not only will you come away richer for it; you may be hastening the Redemption, as well.