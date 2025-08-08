I have a story, but it isn’t easy for me to tell. I’ve kept it locked inside my heart for so many years, but now I feel like the time has finally come to share it.

My mother passed away when I was still a baby, and I was left to steer my own course through life, without a mother’s guiding hand and the words of wisdom every girl needs to hear. Fortunately, as a teen, I found my way to a life of Torah and mitzvot.

But when I was ready to start looking for a husband, I found myself with no one to guide or advise me with what to look for in a match. Likewise, no one was there to warn me that the fellow I was dating (and to whom I soon became engaged) was definitely not the right one for me.

For his part, he had lost his father at a young age and was likewise seriously lacking direction.

We married, and although we soon realized we weren’t meant for each other, without any real guidance we kept trying to “stick it out” for many long, difficult years, until the day came when everything completely fell apart and our marriage simply could not continue—at which point, we divorced.

Our divorce wasn’t acrimonious or messy in any way. By this time we had been blessed with children, and I’m grateful to say that there were no custody battles or even fights over possessions. We parted as amicably as possible under the circumstances, and neither of us spoke negatively about the other—not to the children, nor to anyone else.

That was twenty-five years ago.

And although I’ve been searching and searching ever since, I still haven’t found “Mr. Right.” People tell me that it’s harder the second time around, because after a divorce a person is much more cautious when looking to remarry, not wishing to repeat an unhappy experience.

But after all I had been through, I now had a better, clearer picture of what a good marriage should be like and what I was looking for. At first, I received many suggestions, but none panned out. And as time went on, and the years went by, the suggestions became fewer and fewer.

Then, I made the decision to move to Israel, and I’m so happy I did. I love my new life here, but I have found that although there may be men available who would consider a match with a woman in Israel, they might not be willing to move here to join me. And I’m not willing to move back, either. This is my land, my home.

Over the years, many people have suggested I remarry my ex-husband, noting that I never speak of him negatively. I find this deeply painful. Not only because this idea is out of the question, but also because it is like saying, “Look, you’ve tried, but there just isn’t anyone out there for you.” This left me with a very bitter feeling.

After twenty-five years of searching, praying, and trying all kinds of things that could help me find the right match, I started realizing that maybe, just maybe, G‑d has chosen me for a different purpose: being the type of person who never loses hope.

I’ve read about singles who spent many years searching for their other half, never losing hope, and then finally finding the right one—seemingly in the merit of maintaining their faith that G‑d would help.

I’ve also read of couples facing the difficult challenge of infertility, who likewise never gave up hope of being blessed with a child, and were answered after many years, again, it seems to me, in the merit of never losing trust that G‑d would help them.

It slowly began to dawn on me that perhaps I, too, might have been chosen to be one of those who must try, above all odds, to keep up their faith, their belief, in G‑d’s salvation, no matter how long it takes for it to come.

I believe that this faith can be a tremendous gift and accomplishment in and of itself, and it is something I want to be part of.

And so, I said to G‑d, “I know that the fact that I haven’t found the ‘Right One’ is no accident. You have chosen this for me, for some reason that only you know, but I know it is for the good, because everything You do is only good. And I accept this, I accept Your Will.

“But I also know You don’t want me to give up. And so I’m not giving up, no matter how long it takes. But please, send me the right one, the special one, the one that You have chosen for me.”

This is what I’ve been saying to Him continually, and even though He hasn’t yet answered me with a husband, in a way, He has answered me: He has sent me strength, He has shown me He is listening.

Here in Israel, since October 7, 2023, we’ve been at war. There have been many tragic losses, yes, but we’ve also witnessed countless miracles. Last year, thousands of rockets were launched at us from Lebanon. This year, we were bombarded with hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran. But throughout it all, thanks to G‑d, we have been protected.

Sitting in my safe room, feeling the ground literally shake every time a missile landed, in my heart, I heard His answer: “My dearest child, I am with you! Don’t worry about what is happening in your life, because I’m here with you and everything is going to work out.”

And in the wail of the siren, and in the tremors of the earth, I felt G‑d’s presence, His protection, in a visceral way. Now I know He is really with me, and I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that He is watching over me and helping me. And this means more to me than anything I have wished for but haven’t yet received.

Because if we have G‑d, we have everything.