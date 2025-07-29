It was just water. Quiet. Still. But as I stepped in, I felt centuries of history, a hug from G‑d, and deep, complete inner peace.

That was the happiest day of my life: the day I entered the mikvah, my conversion was accepted, and I became a Jew.

To understand why, I need to take you back to my childhood.

I was raised in a proudly atheist home. My father, of blessed memory, was a secular Jew, staunchly against organized religion. As a teenager, he’d secretly go out to lunch with friends in between services on Yom Kippur. My mother, a self-described “recovering Catholic,” had walked away from her devout family.

With my mother, father, and brother.

I used to think faith was for people clinging to things they couldn’t explain, but one person planted a quiet seed: my Bubbe Esther, of blessed memory, whose home was full of warmth, love, and Jewish pride.

Although I didn’t grow up religious, I always felt a pull towards Jewish identity.

In my early 20s, I met my now-husband, Justin. He was Jewish, not religious, but traditional and culturally connected. Because my mother was not Jewish, he told me early on that we couldn’t get married unless I converted through an Orthodox rabbi.

At first, I was taken aback, even offended. I thought I was “Jewish enough.” But his family was kind and welcoming. They introduced me to Shabbat and invited me to Chabad of Conejo, near Los Angeles, where one speaker reminded me so much of my Bubbe that I cried through her entire talk.

With my Bubbe Esther.

I didn’t know why, but I felt a deep sense of home. So I began to explore.

At first, I tried Reform—but it didn’t fully resonate. Then Conservative Judaism—better, more structured, but still missing something.

I kept wondering, why go through all this if I still wouldn’t be universally recognized as Jewish?

Although I was still an atheist, I felt compelled to explore Orthodox Judaism more deeply.

I reached out to an Orthodox rabbi. It took a few tries—there’s a tradition of turning potential converts away three times. (This comes from the Book of Ruth, from Naomi turning Ruth away at first.)

He asked me, “Why do you want to become a Jew? Why take this on when it’s so much easier not to?”

“I’ve always felt connected to the Jewish people,” I explained. “When something happens to Jews or Israel, it affects me deeply, as if it’s happening to my own family. That’s how I know I am meant to be a Jew.”

But I wasn’t ready to start the process with his community, so I kept searching.

Then a coworker told me about the nearby Chabad of Oak Park. “You have to meet my Rebbetzin, Leah Levine.”

That introduction changed everything. Leah welcomed me. She taught me. She became my mentor and my friend.

The first time I walked into services, I was nervous. I didn’t know the prayers or when to sit or stand. I felt alone on the women’s side.

But Leah helped me find my way. And I kept coming back.