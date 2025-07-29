It was just water. Quiet. Still. But as I stepped in, I felt centuries of history, a hug from G‑d, and deep, complete inner peace.
That was the happiest day of my life: the day I entered the mikvah, my conversion was accepted, and I became a Jew.
To understand why, I need to take you back to my childhood.
I was raised in a proudly atheist home. My father, of blessed memory, was a secular Jew, staunchly against organized religion. As a teenager, he’d secretly go out to lunch with friends in between services on Yom Kippur. My mother, a self-described “recovering Catholic,” had walked away from her devout family.
I used to think faith was for people clinging to things they couldn’t explain, but one person planted a quiet seed: my Bubbe Esther, of blessed memory, whose home was full of warmth, love, and Jewish pride.
Although I didn’t grow up religious, I always felt a pull towards Jewish identity.
In my early 20s, I met my now-husband, Justin. He was Jewish, not religious, but traditional and culturally connected. Because my mother was not Jewish, he told me early on that we couldn’t get married unless I converted through an Orthodox rabbi.
At first, I was taken aback, even offended. I thought I was “Jewish enough.” But his family was kind and welcoming. They introduced me to Shabbat and invited me to Chabad of Conejo, near Los Angeles, where one speaker reminded me so much of my Bubbe that I cried through her entire talk.
I didn’t know why, but I felt a deep sense of home. So I began to explore.
At first, I tried Reform—but it didn’t fully resonate. Then Conservative Judaism—better, more structured, but still missing something.
I kept wondering, why go through all this if I still wouldn’t be universally recognized as Jewish?
Although I was still an atheist, I felt compelled to explore Orthodox Judaism more deeply.
I reached out to an Orthodox rabbi. It took a few tries—there’s a tradition of turning potential converts away three times. (This comes from the Book of Ruth, from Naomi turning Ruth away at first.)
He asked me, “Why do you want to become a Jew? Why take this on when it’s so much easier not to?”
“I’ve always felt connected to the Jewish people,” I explained. “When something happens to Jews or Israel, it affects me deeply, as if it’s happening to my own family. That’s how I know I am meant to be a Jew.”
But I wasn’t ready to start the process with his community, so I kept searching.
Then a coworker told me about the nearby Chabad of Oak Park. “You have to meet my Rebbetzin, Leah Levine.”
That introduction changed everything. Leah welcomed me. She taught me. She became my mentor and my friend.
The first time I walked into services, I was nervous. I didn’t know the prayers or when to sit or stand. I felt alone on the women’s side.
But Leah helped me find my way. And I kept coming back.
Navigating Restrictions, Changing Mindset
In the early days, as I began to learn and observe, Judaism felt restrictive.
No more shrimp tacos? Goodbye, non-kosher Taco Tuesdays.
Yoga pants? I lived in those. Could I give them up to dress modestly?
As a feminist, I saw it as old-fashioned. But slowly, through learning, my heart opened. Torah and feminism don’t just coexist—they dance together. In many ways, Torah paved the way for feminism.
Covering my hair after marriage felt like stepping into a story I wasn’t sure I was ready to tell. For me, wigs carried a heavy meaning—memories of my mom’s decade-long battle with leukemia, her resulting health complications, and how hard it was for her to wear them.
But this mitzvah gently invited me to see beyond the surface and has come to symbolize empowerment and spirituality.
Over time, I began to recognize what once felt like restrictions as meaningful boundaries meant to protect us emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
Before my conversion, I searched everywhere—career success, relationships, wellness trends—trying to fill a void I couldn’t quite name. Nothing gave me what I found in Torah.
Judaism already had the tools I didn’t realize I was looking for: Gratitude, mindfulness, purpose, and ultimately, G‑dliness.
This, coming from a former atheist!
Even healing from trauma—it’s in Torah, too.
As a therapist, I see how modern psychology echoes and comes from ancient Jewish wisdom.
While very difficult at first, Shabbat slowly became my favorite day of the week. A 25-hour meditation. No phones. No pressure. Just presence.
Even when I didn’t understand the words, opening the Siddur would bring tears. It felt like coming home.
Finding Meaning in the Struggle
But none of this came easily. Friends and family didn’t understand. Some even blamed Justin.
The conflict in my relationship was no longer if I would be Jewish enough. It was that I was too Jewish, too religious.
Justin didn’t live an observant life; he just wanted our kids to be recognized as Jews.
But for me, choosing an Orthodox conversion meant committing to an Orthodox life. This was already hard because G‑d was still a new concept in my life, and now Justin and I had to get on the same page.
But the fire inside me was lit, and I couldn’t put it out.
People often ask: How does someone go from atheist to religious?
For me, it wasn’t one big moment. It grew slowly, through dozens of small ones.
As I opened my heart, I saw G‑d was always there—in the shadows, even in pain and tragedy—just waiting for me to say hi.
Even in moments that make one cry out, “G‑d, how could this be Your plan? How can this be for my ultimate good? I don’t see it.”
Slowly, through this journey, I developed emunah and bitachon—faith and trust.
That faith grounded me, especially when my father passed unexpectedly, just 30 days before my wedding.
I know that if I hadn’t developed a relationship with G‑d and a Jewish foundation, it would have been a lot harder to navigate this loss.
Before his passing, my father became deeply interested in our ancestry. My grandmother's maiden name was Hoffman, and we learned we were distantly related to the Rebbe and other previous Chabad rabbis. My mother’s maiden name was Steinberger, and we found out that her paternal grandparents had been Jewish in Germany but converted to Catholicism and buried that truth for generations.
Suddenly, this wasn’t just my journey; it was my grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ journey too. And I was bringing it full circle.
Not only did I return to Judaism, but with G‑d’s help, I get to raise proud Jewish children and grandchildren.
Jewish at Last
When my mikvah day came, I didn’t feel ready.
I was still learning.
But I remembered what the Rebbe teaches: Perfection isn’t the goal. The journey is.
It’s not about being perfect. It’s about taking the next right step. And it’s the journey, not the destination, that transforms us.
Last year, I hung a photo of the Rebbe in our living room as a surprise. When Justin came home, he said, “Briana, we aren’t rabbis. Why is he there? He is going to watch me watch football!”
I laughed and said, “Exactly. G‑d is always with us—even during football season.”
I’ve come to understand that Judaism isn’t about checking boxes. It’s about making space for G‑d in every moment and striving to become a better person than the one you are right now.
The Torah gives us the blueprint to live not just a meaningful life, but a G‑dly one. It teaches us how to bring G‑d into the mundane—even into grief, confusion, and pain.
This doesn’t make life easy, but it gives us tools. And it’s up to us to use them to fulfill our soul’s mission here on Earth.
Our job isn’t to be perfect—it’s to keep walking. And thank G‑d, I’m still walking.
Join the Discussion