In July 2022, I was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that had metastasized to the liver, lungs and lymph nodes. I was given 6-9 months to live.

Three years later, I’m still here.

It has been quite a ride. Within two hours of diagnosis, I was rushed into emergency surgery. The tumor in my colon had resulted in a 100% blockage, and without intervention, the doctor explained, within 48 hours I would become septic and die.

Fortunately, I did not understand the implications at the time, or I would not have agreed. A colostomy was put in which I was told this would be permanent. I remember thinking, after I pass, when Chevra Kadisha cleans my body, they will see this. It was a mortifying thought.

As a person who was always very private about bodily functions, this was horrifying. I cut my work hours to extremely part-time, and did my best not to leave the house. I did not tell anyone, although I learned later that, as with most secrets, everyone knew. And things happened. The bag rarely cooperated.

During this time, I received chemo infusions every other week, and then had to wear a chemo pump for the next four days. If I hadn’t already worn a wig, I would have started. My hair disintegrated. My toenails fell off. So did my eyebrows. I learned to be an expert with makeup.

There was a time when I had the colostomy, a chemo pump, and drainage tubes, all hooked up to me. I felt more plastic than human.

I’ve always been a runner, and my doctors—who actually call me “the runner”—have told me they believe this is why I am still alive. Research is now showing that physical fitness has a direct correlation to cancer outcomes. I did not know this. I knew that in a world spiraling out of my control, this was one of the few things still in my hands. Although I stopped going to the gym for fear of The Bag, I ran 6 miles, 6 days a week, usually at 4:00 AM, on my home treadmill or outside.

I became an expert on doing what needed to be done. I wrote a “What to Expect and Know” chemo survival guide, that I have shared with many strangers, and have heard it helped. (If anyone needs this, please contact me through my bio below.)

The surgery removed one foot of my colon as well as all the tumors there. One year after receiving the bag, it was taken off. Chemo eliminated the tumors on my lymph nodes and lungs.

In two days, I will have surgery to attack the tumors on the liver. The doctors need to make sure I am left with at least 40% of a healthy liver.

Now, we wait and see.

Please pray for Orly bat Nathalie Nadine, for complete healing.