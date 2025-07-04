Sixty years ago, the Rebbe launched a campaign to encourage mikvah observance (Family Purity) among Jewish couples all over the world. This led countless communities, both large and small, to invest in building new mikvahs. Many of these modern mikvahs are more beautiful than luxury spas, truly bringing honor to this sacred mitzvah. Here are some of the most beautiful ones we’ve seen.

1. Rostokino, Moscow This spectacular mikvah is housed in a Chabad House that has functioned as a foster home for Jewish children for more than 20 years. The Bais Chaya Campus in Moscow provides children in its care with love and safety, but now, with a mikvah, it secures future generations of Jewish children as well.

2. Columbus, Ohio From the moment it was completed in May 2020 (after 8 years of planning!), the sheer elegance of Mikvah Torat Imecha deeply impressed the community. One mikvah expert, who has worked on more than 75 mikvahs, called it, “Among the top three ever built, if not the nicest in terms of its sheer beauty.” And a Museum of Modern Art board member remarked she had “never seen a spa as beautiful as this.”

3. Omsk, Russia How the tables have turned! A place that used to imprison those who went through fire and water to preserve family purity now houses one of the most beautiful mikvahs in the world. Omsk, a city in Siberia where Jews were exiled and imprisoned under oppressive conditions for centuries, is now home to a lush oasis, blending the cold but majestic sparkle of ice with the warm and faithful bond between the Jewish people and G‑d.

4. Meaux, France Carefully crafted with exquisite taste, this stunning new mikvah in Meaux, France —a town approximately 50 km from Paris—has been praised for its luxurious aesthetic. Its decor, fixtures, and atmosphere reflect an exceptional level of attention to detail, conveying beauty and serenity.

5. Puerto Rico The mikvah at the Rohr Jewish Center of the Caribbean serves the 3,000 Jewish people who live in Puerto Rico, as well as thousands of tourists. Its elegant details, such as soft candlelight and artistic panels that resemble the delicate pattern of fish scales, offer a peaceful, spa-like experience, harmonizing with the lush surroundings of the island. For the visiting tourists, the mikvah is simply a continuation of the vacation.

6. Albuquerque, New Mexico Rush Creative Built over three decades ago, Albuquerque’s mikvah has recently undergone an exquisite renovation. With over 5,000 local Jews and no other mikvah within an hour's drive, the renovation has been a game-changer. Together with its renewed design has come a strong renewal in its use, with many more attending since the renovations. The decor draws inspiration from traditional Southwestern aesthetics, featuring earthy tones and natural materials.

7. Brooklyn, New York Moris Gindi Built as a tribute to the Rebbe and Rebbetzin, this 23,000 sq ft mikvah in the busy Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights exemplifies the philosophy that the spiritual preciousness of mitzvot must be reflected in their physical practice. With four separate immersion pools, 28 plush preparation rooms, heated floors and ornate mosaic tilework, this mikvah, one of several in the neighborhood, is a breathtaking example of hidur mitzvah—practicing mitzvot most beautifully.

8. Seoul, South Korea This striking mikvah stands out as an architectural masterpiece weaving Jewish tradition with Korean artistry. The mikvah pool is shaped like a drop of water, and so is the 3D-printed ceiling. The tiled roof is inspired by royal Korean architecture with modern, waved aluminum panels. Reception from the community was overwhelmingly positive when they saw the unique beauty of their culture blended into this one-of-a-kind mikvah.

9. Barcelona, Spain Despite its ancient Jewish presence, Barcelona had almost no Jewish infrastructure until the late 90s, when a Chabad presence was established. Now, almost a thousand attend the annual Chabad House Pesach Seder and enjoy high-quality kosher cuisine. But the mikvah really mirrors the beautiful scenery and rich architecture of Barcelona. In a city where Judaism once flourished, it is a delight to know that such a magnificent mikvah stands.