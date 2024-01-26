Every week, I host the Ordinary People, Extraordinary Stories podcast, where I interview inspiring guests with enlightening stories. Over the past year, I’ve spoken to dozens of shluchos about their extraordinary work all over the world. In honor of the Kinus Hashluchos, the annual International Conference of Shluchos, where emissaries of the Lubavitcher Rebbe from across the globe gather to study, network, reflect and refocus, here are 10 shluchos who have inspired me this year.

Tzivia Pizem, Half a Mile From Gaza Despite the constant rocket bombardments, for nearly two decades Tzvia and her husband have bravely served the community of Sderot, just a kilometer from Gaza. On October 7th, Tzivia and her family narrowly survived the terrorist rampage. Her house was demolished but her spirit remains intact.

Nechama Haskelevitch, Spreading Light on Campus While anti-Israel and anti-Jewish rallies at her campus—University of Pennsylvania—have become widespread, Nechama doesn’t flinch. Her video of her husband putting tefillin on with bystanders in the middle of a hate-filled rally went viral. It was a symbol of her and her husband’s work of spreading love and light despite the surrounding darkness and animosity.

Chani Klein, Caring for Israel ’s War Displaced Families When 70,000 Israelis, including 16,000 children, from the communities along the Gaza and Lebanon borders were brought to Eilat for safety, Chani Klein sprang into action. From organizing programs and activities for the traumatized children and teens, to providing practical things like washing machines for the families housed in the hotels, she brings comfort and support in any way she can.

Raizel Schusterman, Navigating a Child in Recovery As a community leader and rebbetzin in Peabody, Mass, Raizel works with many people who struggle to find direction, purpose, and meaning in their lives. When her own son developed addictions, Raizel was forced to look deep within to find the courage, strength and resources to help him successfully navigate his recovery journey.

Rivka Slonim, Chassidic Feminist Shattering Stereotypes Author, activist and co-director of a bustling Chabad House at Binghamton University, Rivka Slonim has been breaking stereotypes for decades. A self-proclaimed “Chassidic Feminist,” Rivka shares information and inspiration, making an outsized mark on the Jewish world.

Chani Benjaminson, Backbone of Chabad .org’s Ask the Rabbi Born in Rome, and co-director of Chabad of the South Coast which services the few thousand Jews scattered around the small towns of Massachusetts, Chani Benjaminson also finds the time to direct Chabad.org’s Ask the Rabbi Team. If you’ve ever written to Chabad.org and received Chani’s response, you know that she lives by the motto of viewing every person as a whole world and treating every individual with love.

Mushka Lipskier, Naomi Drizin and Miri Gourarie: Heroes of Chabad on Campus With the rising antisemitism at universities, our campus shluchos are helping students feel safer and prouder. As the Rebbe’s “foot soldiers” on campus, they empower their students with opportunities to feel more connected to their Judaism through weekly programs, barbecues, and learning sessions. The Shabbat dinners that they host often have upwards of hundreds of students attending—now that’s a lot of chocolate brownies for dessert!

Nechama Laber, Passionate Educator Fueled by Loss Nechama is co-director of Chabad of Greenbush, NY, and a passionate Jewish educator. As a young child, Nechama experienced the untimely death of her father. This tragic experience was pivotal in forging her deep empathy for others, and drove her to create a place of love for others while also raising a child with special needs.

Rochel Flikshtein, Baalat Teshuva Turned Shlucha Rochel Flikshtein was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. When she was a teenager, life events propelled her on a spiritual journey, digging deep into her identity as a Jewish woman. In 2010, she moved back to her hometown with her husband, who experienced his own fascinating spiritual journey, to serve as program directors for Chabad of Delaware.