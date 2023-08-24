Imagine a day in which five good things happen to you, but then you step into a puddle and get your shoes muddy. If you were to consider your day ruined, this would be an example of negativity bias. We have a tendency to focus on negative experiences, even when they’re relatively trivial. In contrast, when you think back on your day and your mind focuses on the good things that happened—a kind text from a friend, a compliment from your boss, a relaxing walk in the park—that’s your positivity bias in action.

The positivity bias encourages a person to pay attention to the positives in life. Focusing on the positive will enhance your overall quality of life and can improve your emotional and mental health.

At the root of a positive attitude is gratitude—the fuel that helps power positive thoughts and actions. The attribute of gratitude is exemplified in the mitzvah of bikkurim—the offering of the first fruits of the land of Israel:

When you enter the land which G‑d, your G‑d, is giving you as an inheritance, you should take possession of it and settle it. Then you should take the first from every fruit of the ground, which you gather in from your land, that G‑d, your G‑d, is giving you. You should put it in a basket and go to the place which G‑d, your G‑d, will choose to make His name dwell there.

Notice that the words “G‑d, your G‑d” are repeated three times. Perhaps this is to emphasize that everything comes from G‑d: the land, the harvest and the specific place in which G‑d makes His name dwell. This repetition connects all the good to the same, unified, source—“your G‑d.” It fortifies our consciousness of G‑d as a crescendo of recognition that culminates in appreciation.

Maimonides suggests an enlightening idea regarding the verbal declaration recited by every farmer when offering his first fruits: “And now, behold, I have brought the first fruits of the land which you, G‑d, has given me.”

When living in material comfort, a person may become prone to haughtiness. Acknowledging that G‑d is the primary source of one’s success is pivotal to maintaining an attitude of gratitude, and bringing the first fruits served as a reminder.