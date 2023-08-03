My sister, Rifka, and I recently had a discussion about something that happened many years ago, when I was 4 years old and she was 6. She had forgotten about the incident, but I remembered.

We grew up in Jewish Boston. As a family of four, we lived in a four-room apartment on the second floor—Mom, Dad, Rifka and me. Mom was pregnant at the time with our brother, Marty.

It was a winter day with snow falling. The four of us, plus my favorite doll, a Toni doll, got into Dad’s car. Dad said, “Zaydie invited a family friend, Mr. Murphy, to join us at the anniversary party.”

Dad drove us from Stratton Street down to Blue Hill Avenue. While sitting in the back seat, I saw all the stores that Mom used to shop in during the week: the butcher, the bakery, the fish store and others. My parents kept kosher, so all the stores were kosher.

Dad worked for Zaydie Louis, Mom’s father, who sold scrap iron and metal for the war effort. When we arrived, Dad carried me into the huge white house. Mom held Rifka’s hand.

Once inside the house, Dad put me down in the living room and helped me get out of my coat. The house was crowded with family and friends. I was wearing a new pink dress.

I ran to the closet to put my Toni doll in it for safekeeping. A light came on in the closet when I opened the door. Mom put her pocketbook beside my doll and closed the door. I ran up the stairs to the music room after my sister and banged on the piano. The older kids played board games.

Finally, we got the call to come downstairs. My Uncle Irwin played cards with me and let me win. I laughed and was very happy. After that, I remembered I had put my new Toni doll in the closet between the kitchen and living room and I went to get it.

When I got to the closet, the light was already on. Mr. Murphy had his hand in Mom’s black pocketbook and had opened her small wallet where Mom kept her money. I had seen that wallet many times when we went shopping. He took the money out of the purse and put the money into his pocket.

I followed him into the living room. I was a little afraid.

There he stood in front of the fireplace, the mirror on top helping me see his face. I noticed his head was not covered. I did not speak. He was breathing hard and wiped his face with a handkerchief. I just stood there looking at him.

Then I heard Mom go into the closet and take out her pocketbook, go back into the kitchen and then scream, “My money is gone. The whole $12. That was my food money for the week! What will we eat?” She cried.

I was quiet.

Finally, I left Mr. Murphy and walked into the kitchen. I did not tell anyone, not even my sister. She stood quietly beside Mom, who wiped away her tears.

Uncle Irwin took a dollar out of his pocket and said, “Everyone who can spare a dollar, or even a nickel, should pitch in.”

Bubby said, “Tzedakah is one of the most important mitzvahs one can do. It is equal to all the mitzvot of the Torah.” She then added, “With G‑d’s help you will receive enough to be able to eat as always.”

Mom wiped away her tears as she put the money the others gave her into her purse.

After we ate a sumptuous dinner, I watched as the man who stole our money thanked Zaydie for inviting him, then put on his hat and coat, and walked out the front door.

I don’t know why that man stole our grocery money. Perhaps he really needed the funds. “Do not judge your fellow,” the great sage Hillel tells us, “until you have reached his place.”

On the other hand, it wasn’t my money to decide, and I probably should have told my parents in private and let them deal with it appropriately.

But what does remain in my mind is the kindness of our family in helping us out. Charity begins at home, as the Torah teaches us when in need, one’s closest relatives take priority.

On the way home, in the car, I listened as Mom and Dad discussed that we would be able to eat all week. We had food in the ice box. We could eat bread and butter, coffee and tea, and we had eggs, plus there was all this money that the family gave us.

Mom was calmer. She then counted the money our relatives had given her and exclaimed: “Twelve dollars!”

Dad said, “What a mitzvah!”