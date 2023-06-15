Are there any words that strike fear in your heart? That creep unbidden into your thoughts in the dead of night? For me, as a 70-plus-year-old living alone, there are two words that haunt me: What if?

What if I get sick?

What if I can’t care for myself?

What if something happens to me … and nobody notices?

These two words have such power over my emotions that before I even finish the “what if”, my anxiety level is off the charts. I try to counteract their power by adding to my morning prayers, “Please, G‑d, let me be healthy and independent today.” And G‑d has answered that prayer almost every day. Even so, I’m plagued with the “what ifs.”

Not long ago, I had a medical emergency. Fortunately, my hospital stay was brief. You’d think that spending all those hours in the emergency room would amplify the “what if” questions. But as I look back on my ordeal, what stands out was my lack of anxiety. I was living out my worst fears, and yet I felt calm inside. How could this be?

The Rebbe taught that if I see what needs to be repaired and how to repair it, then I have found a piece of the world that G‑d has left for me to complete. If I only see what is wrong and how ugly it is, then it is me that needs repair. In either case, it is impossible that I should see something and there is nothing I can do (as distilled by Rabbi Tzvi Freeman from Likutei Sichot, vol. 10, Noah).

This means that wherever I am, it is exactly where G‑d wants me to be, and it’s my job to figure out why and fulfill that purpose. It is also a fundamental tenet of Chassidus that because G‑d is all good, everything He does is good, even if we don’t understand it.

In other words, I was in the ER because G‑d wanted me there, and I was sick for a good reason, even if I didn’t understand that reason. Of course, the pain didn’t feel good, and I’d rather have been almost anywhere else. But as I entered the ER, I kept repeating in my head: “G‑d, I know all You do is for the good, even if I don’t understand it, so please help me find my purpose in this experience and bring me to the other side of it in good health.”

I waited in the emergency room for several hours among a group of fellow sufferers. Most were curled up in their chairs, oblivious to those around them. I started asking those around me, “How are you?” Without exception, they were eager to reply. No matter how withdrawn they had looked a moment before, how isolated and solely focused on their own pain, we connected with one another, and our little group became a community. As we were taken, one by one, from the waiting room, we wished each other a full recovery. Was this my purpose, I wondered?

I was subsequently admitted as an in-patient. I was in pain, waiting for test results to see if I was seriously ill, doing nothing while tethered to my bed by an IV. I still wondered: Why am I here?

Perhaps my purpose had to do with one of the nurses, aides or doctors? I thanked them when they did something for me. I learned their names and tried to be a model patient. I tried to find something special about each of them and shared that with them. One was great at drawing blood. Another had such gentleness in her hands. Was that my purpose? To interact with those who treated me? Maybe not, but again, it was a good thing to do.

Thank G‑d, my test results indicated that I’d make a full recovery. I left the hospital feeling better but still without knowing why G‑d had me go through this ordeal. And then, as the days passed and I continued to recover at home, I looked back on my ordeal and found answers to my “What if?” worries, and my question: “What’s my purpose here?”

I’d seen how while I was in the ER, friends jumped into action. One stayed with me until I was admitted and transported to my room. Another took on the responsibility of feeding my cat. Others prayed for my recovery. Word spread and with it came offers to bring Shabbat food and offers to help when I returned home.

All my fears of nobody noticing, nobody caring, were banished. It was as if G‑d had arranged a little experiment with no lasting health consequences, where I’d have to face those fears in real time and see how groundless they were.

As for finding my purpose during this ordeal, I realized that whether we’re the patient in the ER waiting room or the doctor explaining the diagnosis, we all want to feel noticed and cared about. If we’re in pain, we want others to break through and connect to us with empathy. And if we’re helping someone, we want them to let us in and connect with them.

In hindsight, by focusing on those self-centered “what if” questions, I was focusing only on myself—my fears, my needs. Perhaps a medical emergency is exactly what G‑d thought I needed in order to quash those self-absorbed worries. I needed those hours forming our little community of sufferers in the ER, and those days of caring about the doctors and staff who were caring for me.

As always, the Rebbe got it right: If you see what needs to be repaired and how to repair it, then you have found a piece of the world that G‑d has left for you to complete. If you only see what is wrong and how ugly it is, then it is you yourself that needs repair. In either case, it is impossible that you should ever see something and there is nothing you can do.

I now view my ordeal as one in which both my body and a broken piece of my soul were healed, and I thank G‑d for both.