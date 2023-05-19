Lately, I am into drama—onyx, marble, bronze and gold. The more veining and richer the color, the deeper my excitement. But these are just a few of my favorite things; the list goes on and is always evolving. The world of interior design is truly a beautiful one. As a designer, I continuously find inspiration through art. Glossy images of interiors surround my desk. Over time, the heightened awareness of materialism hit its peak. I started to wonder how I, a G‑dly soul, suddenly found myself steeped in materialism. It seemed as if I could never fully satiate my thirst for pretty things. Should I not focus, instead, on chasing spirituality? Isn’t this what G‑d really wants of me? I was living in a paradox. Life did not seem aligned with my core principles. “Less is more,” I taught my kids. “We can do without it.” “It’s inner beauty that matters!”

G‑d Creates Beauty The Torah opens with the most epic of introductions. Absent of urban planners, architects, landscapers and engineers, G‑d masterfully designed a world of exquisite beauty and chromatic abandon in a mere six days. From the blue skies to the shades of green that permeate the forest trees, to the menagerie of exotic, multi-hued flora and fauna of the earth. Each wing, scale and thorn is meticulously designed in perfect detail and color. G‑d’s world is the ultimate masterclass in materiality. Furthermore, G‑d’s exquisite world is a source of inspiration for creatives from the beginning of time until the end of time. Is there an artist—G‑d-fearing or proclaimed atheist—across the creative spectrum who does not derive creative inspiration from the physical world around them? Maybe, I consoled myself, to be truly G‑dly was to be creative. If G‑d put so much emphasis on making the world beautiful, then I was in good company. I was in the right place after all.

Is This the Torah Way? Surely, G‑d could have rendered a world of black and white. Or better yet, created the world out of a single material for a true monolithic effect. Would this not be a more apropos backdrop for a living reminder that beauty is secondary and spiritual endeavors should be our primary focus? We could then so easily focus on the task at hand, the spiritual, with zero distractions. Like we read in Ethics of the Fathers: sleep on the floor, eat bread and salt. Less is more. Yet here we are, surrounded by a world of compelling beauty day in and day out. I was left with a question. What is the spiritual value of beauty? Ethics of the Fathers discusses a scholar taking a momentary break from his learning. He spots a magnificent tree and, taken aback by its beauty, proclaims: “How beautiful is this tree!” The Mishna continues, “It’s as if he forfeits his own life.” This is a shocking response! What could be so terrible? After all, he is simply admiring the beauty of nature. Not so, teaches one commentary, Emunat Yisrael. At that moment, he only saw the physical tree and its surface beauty while failing to recognize its spiritual essence. He failed to see the hand of the Creator, the Master of the Universe, who is the constant source of the tree and all existence in this world. This is why it is as if he forfeited his life.

Seeing the Beauty Within The existence of our soul is based on our recognition of G‑d as the source of everything. He “renews every day as if anew,” we say in our daily prayers. He constantly recreates the world and every single object at every moment. And for us to fail to recognize, even momentarily, G‑d as the life source of any and all creation is to deny our very own existence. The existence of something in the physical world is only because it is a spiritual truth. G‑d’s beauty is the tree and G‑d’s beauty is in the tree. They are one and the same. Physical beauty is a manifestation of its spiritual beauty. To not recognize the connection between the two and to contemplate nature merely as nature, and to refuse to look deeper at its wonder and mystery is denying G‑d as the Master of the Universe. “The heavens belong to G‑d and the earth, He gave to mankind.” Initially when the world was first created, the spiritual was spiritual, and the physical was physical. They were truly two separate entities. After the giving of the Torah, they were able to intertwine. How? Mankind was able to take something neutral and elevate it to a higher spiritual realm. We see this clearly expressed in G‑d’s own home—the Tabernacle and the Temple. How do we begin to comprehend a spiritual G‑d requesting of us to build a physical sanctuary? Wouldn’t it be better to stop and speak to G‑d completely withdrawn from the world? Yet we see that G‑d tasked the Jewish people to construct a physical Tabernacle and specifically desired that gold, silver and copper be converted into a spiritual cause.

The Purpose of It All Rabbi Shimon Ben Lakish teaches that gold was created for one purpose: to adorn the Temple and Tabernacle. If not for the Temple, gold would not exist in the world, not as a commodity and most definitely not on your kitchen faucet. After sinning with gold with the Golden Calf, G‑d could have abolished gold completely from our world or at the very least retracted it for a later date. Instead, the people were immediately instructed to use gold to make a Tabernacle! The tapestries were covered in art on both sides. I think I’ve finally found the answer to my dilemma: In G‑d’s world, outer beauty needs to be used as a pure reflection of inner beauty. G‑d’s beautiful Holy Temple, with all its seemingly earthly materialism, is a pure manifestation of the spiritual beauty within. They are one and the same. The Rebbe once said our homes should become a light that illuminates the entire street and community. This was not a lesson in LED lighting and Kelvin count. The Jewish woman is the ultimate renaissance woman, empowered to balance myriad roles and behold the noblest one yet: to build a home of harmony and unity. As the Akeret Habayit (the “foundation of the home”), she is tasked with fusing the physical with the spiritual to create an environment in which our families can abandon the chaos and complexity of the outside world, re-energize and connect before once again facing the outside world. We are given the mission of creating and utilizing spaces that evoke warmth, love and connection. Domestic bliss in a world of chaos. How do we tackle such an enormous task? We need to make our world physically and spiritually beautiful.