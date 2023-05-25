The infamous “Arbeit Macht Frei” sign felt smaller and strangely more unassuming in person. Upon entering Auschwitz as part of the Chabad Young Professionals’ (CYP) voyage to Poland this February, this was my first thought. Walking through the camp—today an organized tribute with signs and a cafe up front—was less sad for me than it was eerie; it was pure horror.

When I found out about the trip, through the Upper East Side’s sturdy Jewish grapevine, my decision was instantaneous. After seeing the movies, reading the books, visiting the museums and hearing the stories, I was ready to go to ground zero of the Holocaust and take upon myself what I saw as an obligation for every Jew (and the more I think about it, every human): Go see for yourself what humanity is capable of.

At first, participating to me meant “seeing the concentration camps,” but it resulted in much more than that. While, unfortunately, I bore witness to places even worse than where my imagination had led me, our group and the journey itself lent three surprising areas of nuance to the experience: context, unity and purpose.

By visiting death camps—the most harrowing portions of the itinerary—we saw what the tragic ends of the lives of many Holocaust victims were like. But what were the beginnings of their lives like? And their homes in the ghettos, and their real homes before that? And their businesses, synagogues, relationships and daily lives? As a non-Ashkenazi Jew, I had little insight into the bustling Jewish life that existed for centuries in pre-World War II Poland. The Warsaw of the past was described as the “New York of Europe” by our animated tour guide, Mordechai, who also threw Paris comparisons into the mix—a far cry from what the empty-hearted place feels like now. A trip participant, the grandson of a still-living “Schindler Jew,” shared stories and led us through much of his grandfather’s life, literally step by step, in Krakow.

At the Okopowa Street Jewish Cemetery in Warsaw, the largest still-functioning one in the world, Mordechai showed us the gravestones of various influential and humble people from throughout Polish history. Warsaw had been a Jewish intellectual center, with other industrial, religious and artistic communities throughout cities, towns and villages across the country. The major cities of Poland were 30% or even 50% populated by Jews at one time—people of all classes and viewpoints who had roots going back generations, with possessions and livelihoods to match. About half of the Jewish victims of the Holocaust were, in fact, from Poland, which was the center of active Jewry in Europe. Today, there are about 500 known Jews in the capital city.

The colorful, millenium-old picture that was painted for us of a long-lasting and thriving Jewish Poland (one that surely beats the New York City of 2023) was both devastating and hopeful. While it set the scene for the scale and magnitude of the atrocity that was to come, it also underscored our connections to the past and lent a vision of the heights that were, and still are, possible.

CYP’s trip was unique, too, in its spiritual appeal. It did something Chabad always does well: bring people together. While learning more about historical European Jewry, including Holicaust-era heroes like Dr. Janusz Korczak and Dr. Gisella Perl, was interesting for me, others with roots in the region felt a visceral connection to the place and each other. Astoundingly, two trip-goers figured out that their grandparents had been in an Austrian concentration camp together. Could their ancestors have fathomed in their darkest moments that one day their grandchildren would unite in Poland?

Our knowledgeable shluchim bestowed on us stories, facts, perspectives, niggunim and words of inspiration. We had clashes of opinion as much as we had moments of collective understanding. Trying to wrap our heads around the tough existential questions that come with baseless hatred, we were together perplexed. Of course, as 36 strangers, our differences became miniscule in the realization that all of us would have been them.

This entire experience would have been in vain if not for the sense of purpose that each participant derived from it. After a day-long tour of the hellish Auschwitz-Birkenau, and three days later, the Majdanek labor camp, life’s big questions were on our mind, and we were all left pondering some version of “What now?”

With these thoughts still stewing, I wonder now why I experienced the trip in the way that I did. Being of Persian descent, I didn’t grow up, as some of my friends refer to it, “in the Holocaust.” While my core still identified with the victims, my perspective was one step removed from the enormity of it, unaware of the minute details and individual anecdotes that often delivered the biggest blows or the greatest sparks of inspiration. It was only after I came home and spoke with my own grandmother that I learned, as she remembers herself, that many young Polish people went through Iran on the way to (what would become) Israel after the war, and they were harbored by Jewish families in several cities there. Perhaps they had not a single thing in common externally, but they shared a secret language of customs that transcended borders or time. As for the travelers, some of the women in transit married local Jewish men, and the rest went on to the Holy Land.

A major theme discussed on our trip was Jewish continuity. In light of the fate of the Jews of Poland, this was a question that we were forced to grapple with. As problem-solvers, it was not necessarily the if that we were concerned with, but the how. Each night, the group held meaningful farbrengens (a welcome respite) that touched on this future-focused topic; many stressed Jewish education, while others felt that traditions, strong connections and acceptance were the keys to keeping the flame alive. While the why is too overwhelming for anyone to answer, living a daily life that is a response to our enemies is something very much within reach and the strongest possible method of empowerment.

It also became evident in our discussions that a major part of purpose is pride. In the shadow of the Holocaust and other Jewish atrocities worldwide, many changed their names and even their full identities to mask what once was, mostly out of pain and fear. But if the privileged Jews of today can harness our good fortune into pride, we are taking steps to ensure that our ancestors did not suffer in vain. That our people are still going—publicly, unapologetically and together.

Some might say that Poland in February is a less-than-ideal destination—and they would be correct. But CYP’s trip to Poland created a new and powerful network of relationships and shared thoughts that outlasted the trip itself, and is sure to spark future greatness. Above all else, these five days instilled a higher level of awareness in all of us. And awareness is knowledge, and as it is said, knowledge is power.