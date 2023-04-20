As is the custom, when I was born, my father was called up to the Torah to give me a Jewish name. He called me Nechamah, but no one seems to know why he and my mother chose that name.

I am not named after any close or even distant relative. I am not named after a famous woman in the Bible. I wasn’t even born anywhere near Tisha B’Av, the time of the destruction of the Temple (Nechamah means “consolation”), nor was I a consolation for some tragedy that occurred in the family.

I imagine that you’re wondering why I didn’t ask my parents about my name, and I have to be honest and admit that it never occurred to me until it was too late and there was no one left to ask.

But I do know why I was named Ann, my secular name.

My mother was born in Hamburg, Germany, where her father was a rabbi. She was 12 years old at the time of Kristallnacht, the night the Nazis went on a violent, murderous rampage and burnt down hundreds of synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses. Despite being warned of the danger, the following morning my grandfather went to lead the morning services as usual. Although his synagogue was damaged, it was still standing, and he was determined to defy the Nazis. He was arrested by the Gestapo and transferred to Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

This terrifying pogrom was the catalyst for the British government to slightly ease their restrictions on Jewish immigration to the United Kingdom, and, for humanitarian reasons, they agreed to allow unaccompanied children under 17 to enter the country via what has become known as the Kindertransport. Children whose parents were in concentration camps were considered especially at risk and were given priority. So my mother and her two sisters found themselves tearfully waving goodbye to their mother, who had no idea if or when she would ever see them again. She only knew that her young daughters were hopefully traveling to safety.

This experience was traumatic, and even though they were among the few children who were blessed to be reunited with their parents in the United Kingdom a few months later, the emotional scars were never fully erased. But neither was my mother’s feeling of gratitude to the British government for giving them refuge and saving their lives.

I was born about six months after the birth of Princess Anne, the second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II. My parents decided to give me the same name as a way of showing how grateful they were for being given a safe haven in the United Kingdom.

Gratitude (hakarat hatov in Hebrew) is an important Jewish value. The very word Yehudi (“Jew” in Hebrew) means someone who gives thanks. And every day, we start our morning prayers with Modeh ani lefanecha—“I give thanks to You (G‑d).”

I have tried several times in my life to start using Nechamah as my name, and maybe one day I will feel more comfortable with it. Using aJewish name is important. Our sages tell us that one of the reasons why the Jewish people merited their miraculous redemption from Egypt was that they retained their Jewish names.

But until then, whenever I use my secular name, Ann, I am reminded of the importance of showing our gratitude every day for all the good that is showered on us by the people we come into contact with—perhaps people we don’t even know personally—and certainly, our daily gratitude to G‑d.