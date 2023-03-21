At the beginning of 2022, I decided to take on a happiness project. There were only two rules: It had to take less than five minutes a day, and it had to be a practical, research-based technique proven to be effective for increasing happiness.

After researching happiness for 15 years, I discovered that there are three elements that make us happy—GAP: Giving, Appreciation and Perspective.

I found that the four months I spent dedicated to appreciation yielded the greatest happiness results. I spent two of those months focusing on showing appreciation towards my husband.

There was only one small problem. For the past seven years, I had already been thanking my husband for something specific each day. I would send him a text, email or voice note with an expression of gratitude. On Shabbat, a handwritten card was usually waiting at his seat at the table. If this happiness project was to be a success, I was going to have to get creative.

I began by printing out 30 pictures of him and our family. On the back of each photo, I wrote one word that described him. I used words like chivalrous, brilliant and spiritual. I also wrote a few sentences, backing the word up with a quick memory.

Each day, I would leave a different photo around the house. Sometimes, it was on the seat of his car or even inside the fridge. The exercise was fun and spontaneous, and I felt that it showed him how capable and important I believed he was.

Someone asked me, “Did he reciprocate?”

He did, but not in a tit-for-tat way. He didn’t respond with a similar exercise, but his overall willingness to please me increased tremendously (and he was already good at it). I saw that when his emotional needs were being met, he, in turn, naturally wanted to do things that would please me, and executed that desire.

The second exercise had an even greater impact on our relationship. I purchased a journal and wrote a short letter to him each day. The letter expounded on some of our best memories and thanked him for things he had done in our past and present. At the end of the month, I presented him with the notebook.

“What is it?” he asked.

“Take a look,” I responded coyly.

I watched him read the journal and saw him beam. Afterwards, he paused and said: “You know … I think this is the best present you could have ever given me.” I was stunned. We have been married for 17 years and have exchanged plenty of gifts in that time. I knew that gratitude could make me happy, but I didn’t realize how happy my gratitude could make someone else.

The essence of a Jew is to give gratitude, and is the most important trait for a person to acquire. Even the Hebrew word for Jew, Yehudi, means to give thanks.

As Jewish people, we are given the opportunity to thank G‑d numerous times throughout our day, from morning until night, starting with Modeh Ani, the prayer we say immediately upon awakening.

Through giving thanks, we create a connection with G‑d. In a similar vein, our relationship to our spouse is also a metaphor for our relationship to G‑d. The more we thank our spouse throughout the day, the deeper our connection becomes.

I believe gratitude is the easiest and fastest way to increase harmony in relationships. In fact, when men around the world were asked what made them happiest, the most common answer was: “I am happiest when my spouse/partner is happy.”

You might be thinking: Well, my partner didn’t get that memo! He doesn’t seem to care about my happiness.

The truth is, the default mode of emotionally healthy men is to want to please their spouses. The problems start when they don’t think their partner is satiable. When men don’t think women are able to be pleased, they give up. Expressing gratitude consistently shows that we are easily pleased. In turn, they start to feel motivated to take action. Additionally, expressing consistent and daily gratitude provides one’s spouse with a “pleasure compass.” This is a pathway that illuminates how to please us. Our expression of gratitude is how our husband knows what we want.

Thanking our spouses often might not feel genuine at first, but we usually have no problem thanking cashiers, postal workers and strangers. Surely, we should aim to extend this kindness to our own partners in life.

Feeling noticed and appreciated is a basic human need. For the past several years, I have been honoring that need for my husband. Today is our anniversary, and since we are now embarking on our 18th year of marriage, below is a selection of 18 categories of gratitude that are impactful. I have gathered these examples from my years of research, students and clients. When expressed regularly, they can transform your relationship.

18 Categories of Gratitude