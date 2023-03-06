Dear Rachel,

I see the news daily, and it’s frightening. Global issues seem so big, and the world appears to be falling apart. Climate change, inflation and anti-semitism are on the rise. My nerves are frayed, and I regret to admit that sometimes I take out my anxiety on those closest to me—my children and my spouse. I know that I should have more faith, but as much as I try, I’m still scared and getting more scared by the day.

Frightened

Dear Frightened,

I hear you. I believe that we are all in the same boat when it comes to feeling nervous about the world. You are not alone.

But stress is harmful to your nervous system and to others around you, so let’s see if we can dial down some of that anxiety.

When there are irascible political conflicts, significant climate changes, stock-market drops and inflation upticks, we can feel the reverberations of these worries in our entire being. It’s hard not to be touched by the negativity and fear that abounds.

And where is G‑d in all of this? We know that He’s running the show, but it seems that everything has run amok.

The issues feel enormous, and we feel so small. Powerless.

But the Torah tells us that we are not powerless. In fact, the Torah consistently empowers us.

As Jews, we cannot live only in the world of nature and what appears before our eyes. We need to go beyond the physical. The world is made up of the energy of Divine letters. Right now, our eyes are not privy to see it that way, but it is G‑d’s truth.

The spies that were sent to report about the Land of Canaan returned with this statement: “We are unable to go up against the people, for they are stronger than us. … We appeared like grasshoppers in our eyes, and that’s how we were in their eyes.”

To sum it up in one word: powerlessness. But the spies were punished for this report, and the Jews were punished for believing them. G‑d wants us to know that He is limitless. He can do anything, no matter what the world looks like.

And we need to know that that same G‑d empowers us. It is our job not to believe what the world is telling us, but to believe in this limitless G‑d and believe ourselves to have the power to make positive changes in this world. But we can’t do this if we are frozen in fear and see ourselves as negligible to make change.

So, how can we avoid becoming overwhelmed by global issues?