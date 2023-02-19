I always knew that my great-grandmother, the woman we called Savta Shoshana, functioned on a more spiritual plane. Having come to Israel from Morocco as a young girl, she overcame unspeakable hardship with faith, courage, and joy. As children, we knew that from the start of the month of Elul until after Yom Kippur, Savta Shoshana would not be at home; she was in Meron, praying at the resting place of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. The entire Shavuot night, she stayed at the Kotel, ready to serve food and drink to the thousands who converged there for early morning prayers. And whenever there was a wedding or other joyous occasion, you could be sure she was there, ready to dance up a storm. Wise and resourceful, and always looking to help others, she was well known in Jerusalem of old. No one knows when she was born, but we believe it was around 1911. And in 1927, while she was only a young teen, she married Saba Yosef Rachamim Abitbul, her uncle.

The Blind Scholar Yosef was born in Morocco in 1896. When he was 8 years old, some zaatar spice got into his eye. The local doctors did not know how to deal with the damage, and his eyesight began to deteriorate. In 1911, a fundraiser from the city of Tiberias came to Morocco and told the locals about a yeshiva in his city run by Rabbi Rafael Bibas (the yeshiva still exists!). Enchanted, Yosef Rachamim returned to Israel with the messenger and enrolled in the yeshiva, throwing himself into Torah study and spiritual growth. All the while, his eyesight continued to deteriorate, and by the time he was 18, he was completely blind. At that time, the name Rachamim (“Mercy”) was added, in fervent hope that G‑d would have mercy and restore his vision. Alas, it was not to be. One day, he entered the Kinneret to bathe. He slipped and started to drown. Suddenly, he felt himself being lifted out of the water. Who was the mystery being who had saved him? He never found out. But he was grateful for the miracle that saved him from certain death. At the age of 20, he moved to Jerusalem and enrolled in a school for the blind on the outskirts of the Russian Compound, where he remained first as a student and then as an instructor. In 1927, he returned to Morocco to search for a wife, and was gratified to become engaged to his niece, Shoshana, who was around 15 years his junior. When asked how she agreed to marry a sightless man so much older than herself, Savta Shoshana would answer simply: “He was a righteous man and a scholar. Besides, he promised me we would go directly to the Holy Land!”

An Old City Family The couple settled in the Old City of Jerusalem on Habad Street. There was a synagogue in their courtyard, frequented by the cream of Jerusalem’s Sephardic community, including Rabbi Suleiman Eliyahu, who was among their neighbors and closest friends. Habad Street in the 1930s. Rabbi Yosef Rachamim worked at the school for the blind and Savta Shoshana worked tirelessly on behalf of the Porat Yosef Yeshiva, which was then located in the Old City. Even though he could not read, Yosef Rachamim treasured holy texts and spent his meager earnings on Torah books, which he gladly lent out to anyone who wished. He fasted for the entire month of Elul, until Yom Kippur, and rose at midnight each night to perform Tikkun Chatzot, all from memory of course. In fact, he knew the entire Tanach by heart, and could sing the entire Torah with the cantillation marks and the Aramaic translation of Onkelos from memory. After work each day, Rabbi Yosef Rachamim would listen to classes in the Bet Kel yeshiva for Kabbalists. One day, as Shoshana led her husband to one of his regular study sessions, they met Rabbi Yosef Chaim Sonnefeld, Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem. Seeing her devotion, he expressed his wish that she live a long and good life, a blessing that indeed came to pass. In 1931, they were blessed with a son, whom they named Meir. Meir grew up with Rabbi Suleiman Eliyahu’s son, Mordechai, future chief rabbi of Israel, and Shalom Cohen, who would go on to lead the Porat Yosef Yeshiva. Mordechai and Meir were study partners and co-founded an organization they dubbed “Eli,” which stood for Irgun Lochamei Hayahdut (“Organization for Warriors for Judaism”). After Meir, Saba Yosef and Savta Shoshana were blessed with a daughter, Ruchama, and five more sons. The Abitbul children were a musical bunch, and on Shabbat neighbors would love to hear the songs wafting from their windows, a mix of traditional Sephardic hymns and Chassidic melodies. On weekdays, Meir would accompany on his violin.

Standing Up to Royalty Times were hard. Shoshana struggled mightily to feed her family of 9 souls, and food was scarce. There was no social safety net or even sufficient food pantries to meet the people’s needs. A gentile woman known as a sorcerer shared their courtyard. At the time Jordan’s Prince Talal (eventually King Talal), who suffered from mental illness, brought his son Prince Hussein (the future King Hussein) to pray at the mosque on the Temple Mount. Hearing about the local woman whose magical touch could cure anyone, the duo rode their fine steeds down the narrow street and into the humble courtyard. Prince Talal in 1935. Seeing Savta Shoshana sorting a bowl of rice to feed her family, Talal kicked over the bowl and spoiled the meal. After their session with the sorcerer, the princes prepared to leave, but Shoshana blocked their way. The security guards ordered her to move, but brave Savta Shoshana would not budge. “I am sorry,” she said firmly, “but I will only move if I am paid for the rice that has been ruined.” “Are you crazy?” wondered the guards. “Talal will kill you in an instant!” “Why do I need to live if I have nothing to feed my family?” was her reply. Talal reached for his weapon, but young Hussein was quicker than his father. He handed Shoshana a gold Napoleon and she moved aside. Years later, she would recall with a smile: “With that coin, I managed to feed my family for half a year!”

Leaving the Old City As tensions flared in 1947, life in the Old City became increasingly dangerous and teachers stopped coming to teach at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva where the Elituv boys studied. Shoshana discovered that her 10-and-a-half-year-old Shimon (my grandfather) was wandering the streets. Braving the blockades and daily violence, Shoshana took her son to Hadera, where she enrolled him in the local branch of the Novardok yeshiva. She didn’t see him again for another two years, until the War of Independence was won, the Old City was lost, and the family had settled in Katamon. During the siege on the Old City, water was carefully rationed and people spent long hours waiting in line. Once Shoshana gave up her place in line. Moments later, a shell fell on the spot where she had been standing, and her life was spared. Rabbi Shimon Elituv visiting his childhood home in the Old City. Shoshana bravely stored weapons in her home, supporting the Jewish fighters in any way she could. Married to a blind man, she put up a front of being helpless and somewhat pathetic. When the British came to search their home, Shoshana began badgering them: “I am a sick woman married to a cripple and I have little kids underfoot. Young men, help me wash the dishes!” They left and did not return. When the Old City fell, Yosef Rachamim was among the only Jewish men not taken hostage by the Jordanians, spared because he was blind. Seizing the opportunity, Shoshana smuggled out one of the leaders of the resistance, who posed as a child of hers. Together with their neighbors, they resettled in the Katamon neighborhood, which had been abandoned by its erstwhile Arab denizens. The Porat Yosef Yeshiva reestablished itself in one of the abandoned houses, and Shoshana took responsibility for maintaining it and making sure the students’ needs were met. Meanwhile, nearing his bar mitzvah, Shimon returned to Jerusalem, but where was his family? He found the school for the blind where his father worked and followed his father home. A few minutes later, he knocked on the door and was reunited with his mother and siblings.

Tragedy and Loss Meir grew into an accomplished Torah scholar, lecturer, teacher, and rabbi. After teaching in Yeshivat Hadarom in Rechovot, he was called upon to found the Bnei Akiva Yeshiva in Sdei Yaakov. His fellow Bnei Akiva leaders all changed their family names to Israeli ones—Rabbi Moshe Tzvi Menkin became Neria, Rabbi Binostovsky became Bina, Rabbi Yosef Bogard became Ba-Gad—and Rabbi Meir Abitbul became Elituv, which is written with the same Hebrew letters. His siblings soon followed suit, but his parents kept their original name. Yosef Rachamim Abitbul surrounded by his sons. Rabbi Meir’s influence continued to grow. He founded a high school and Yeshivat Hamaharshal in Rechavia, and was appointed rabbi of the neighborhood. He frequently traveled around Jerusalem to teach and lecture. On his way to one of his regular classes, he was hit by a car and soon died. He was just 33 years old and left behind three young orphans. His dear friend, Chief Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, remarked that if Rabbi Meir would have lived, he would have probably become Chief Rabbi in his stead. His death left a gaping hole in the hearts of his family, his students, and his community—a loss that is still felt today, more than 50 years later. Savta Shoshana channeled her grief into action. At the advice of Rabbi Meir Abuchatzeira (“the Baba Meir”), she started a charitable fund, with which she married off thousands of disadvantaged couples. She cared for orphans and widows, whom she would visit before Shabbat and holidays. Gentle Savta Shoshana had become a lioness, fearless and brave, stopping at nothing to accomplish her goals. Together with her son, my grandfather, she co-founded Oz Meir Chabad, a yeshiva for young men who were not succeeding in the mainstream yeshivas. She was in close contact with the family of Rabbi Yisrael Abuchatzeira (“the Baba Sali”), whose home she frequented. And when the Baba Sali’s grandsons came to study in Porat Yosef in Jerusalem, they lived in her home. A second son, Avraham, died suddenly after a failed operation, but she maintained her joyous approach to life, even after the death of her husband. When her youngest son, Rabbi Shlomo, was involved in a car accident before his wedding, she knew just what to do. She took large sums of money and distributed them among impoverished Torah scholars and other worthy causes. She went to the resting place of the Ohr Hachaim and beseeched G‑d to have mercy. Miraculously, Shlomo survived and was able to stand at his wedding. He limped, but he was alive. Savta Shoshana had pulled through! At the age of 95, she attended the many weddings she was invited to. It once happened that she spotted a woman standing off to the side, morose and oblivious to the joyous dancing. She tried to draw her into the circle of dancers, but the woman demurred, saying her life was bitter and tragic. “Oh, I know about tragedy,” Shoshana told her when the two were alone off to the side. “But dancing and celebrating are a must!” In Katamon Savta Shoshana was resettled in a large home, with room for her to take in orphans.

Weddings and Wanderings Savta Shoshana was no stranger to the need experienced by her beneficiaries. She had been there herself. When it came time for Rabbi Shimon to marry, there was barely a spare coin in the house—let alone enough to hold a wedding and set up a modest home for the young couple. Encouraged by his brother Meir, Shimon had transferred to the Chabad yeshiva in Lod and was by then also teaching in the network of Chabad day schools (“the Reshet”). Ever resourceful, Shoshana wrote a letter to the Rebbe, explaining to him that a student in his yeshiva was soon to marry and funds were needed. The Rebbe responded to her letter, telling her to consult with the leaders of the Chabad institutions in Israel. Unbeknown to her, the Rebbe also wrote to his representative in Israel, Rabbi Ephraim Wolf, dictating that the yeshiva foot the bill for the wedding. Indeed, the wedding was the only wedding ever held in the yeshiva hall. The couple’s apartment was furnished and the first year’s rent was all paid for by the yeshiva as well. I once asked my grandfather how his mother, who was illiterate as were most women from Islamic lands, wrote to the Rebbe. “How do you think she traveled all over the world to raise money without speaking English!?” he replied. “Savta Shoshana always found a way.” After her husband’s passing, she traveled frequently. In Morocco, she lectured in the synagogue, sitting behind a curtain in the women’s gallery. She raised money in Argentina, and even in Communist Romania (where my grandparents lived for a time).