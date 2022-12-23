There is an old custom that after a baby girl is born, the parents host a celebratory kiddush reception, typically following Shabbat morning services.

Earliest Source Some trace this back to a verse concerning the leader Ibtzan (identified in the Talmud as Boaz): “And he had 30 sons, and 30 daughters he sent abroad, and 30 daughters he brought in from abroad for his sons.” The Talmud relates that he made two feasts for each child, “one in the house of the father and one in the house of the father-in-law.” There are differences of opinion as to the nature and reason for these feasts. One early commentator, Rabbenu Gershom (c. 960–1040), explains that the first 60 of these feasts were held in honor of the children’s births, and the other 60 celebrated their weddings. Thus, as far back as the times of Boaz, there was a celebratory meal when a girl was born. Others cite a non-extant Midrash that makes mention of a shavua habat, “daughter week,” a celebration associated with the birth of a girl. Now let us address the reasons for this celebration.

Blessing the New Baby The party gives an opportunity for friends and family to gather (ideally but not necessarily with a minyan ) and bless the baby girl to grow in the ways of the Torah and good deeds, and eventually build her own home, continuing the chain of her Jewish heritage.

Thanksgiving Feast Another reason given is that the celebration is a seudat hoda'ah (“thanksgiving feast”), thanking G‑d that the mother and daughter are healthy and well.