There are certain life events that stand out in one’s mind. Holding my firstborn, rocking him gently while we snuggled up in the warmth of the glider. The world felt so still in those moments: the overwhelming feeling of love, that feeling of utter surrender to something beyond yourself—the feeling that only a parent can feel. In my deepest core, this was now my everything, my world. Over and over, I would thank G‑d for giving me this most precious gift.

A moment I don’t love returning to is one that I unfortunately often do—a moment when my son was just 5 years old. A medical specialist sat my husband and me down to give us news that would forever change us.

Over the years, there had been suspicions that something was “off,” given my son’s motor delays and other physical struggles, but as he slowly caught up, we were told not to worry. In my gut, I always felt something wasn’t right, but as much as I searched, nobody had answers.

Through Divine Intervention, we were eventually sent down the right path to receive the news that our son was born with a progressive genetic condition that affects all parts of the body. Even now, nine years later, just writing this, I feel that intensity all over again. Like the air was sucked from that room. My brain did not want to accept this diagnosis—that my son was born with a genetic mutation that put his health at risk and left his future completely unknown.

One thing I do remember is that I asked when he would likely lose his ability to walk, and the specialist told me it would happen sometime around middle school. When we came home and I saw my son running around the living room, the biggest smile on his face, I couldn’t wrap my head around it. It just didn’t match up.

So when just a few weeks ago I drove my firstborn to his first day of high school, I couldn’t contain my emotions watching him WALK into the building. Yes, he’s smaller and slower than his peers and cannot carry his bag, so he wheels one instead. But he walked right in as independent as anyone else.

I cried the whole way home. They told me this wouldn’t be possible. And yet, here I am, witnessing my son defy the odds.

And it hasn’t gotten old. I linger in the carpool drop-off line, watching my boy strut his way into the school. I still get choked up every day. I know the novelty will eventually fade, but I am choosing to be present in these moments—to keep my eyes wide open as I witness my daily drop-off miracle that is my son. And each time, I whisper my praise to G‑d. Thank You for this moment. Thank You for right now.

In the years since the diagnosis, we have done our best to seek out excellent medical care for our child. Life continues, and we have found our path and new normal. With this diagnosis, we have found a deeper appreciation for each day and see it as a true gift that we were given. Nothing is ever guaranteed, and we must do our best to live life to its fullest.

We have grown closer as a family, and we have grown in our connection to G‑d, knowing that He was and is ultimately in charge, guiding us every step of the way. Whether it was a new specialist, a better medication or the gift of seeing our son thrive in so many other ways, there was abundant gratitude even with the struggles that we were facing.

We also learned that even though a trusted professional may tell you one thing, that does not mean it is destiny. The unyielding trust that we place in G‑d is something we try to model and instill in our children, too.

In the Shema, one of the most central prayers in Judaism that we utter daily declaring our faith in G‑d, we say: “You shall love the L‑rd your G‑d with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your might. And these words which I command you today shall be upon your heart. You shall teach them thoroughly to your children.” When we remain steadfast in our devotion and trust in G‑d, our children learn to do so as well.

My children know better than most others that life will have its trials, so when they see us practicing mitzvot, praying and doing kindness for others every day, they know to look to G‑d for strength and to continue on in spite of the hardships.

By sharing our story, my wish is that others in a similar challenge will see the importance of appreciating the wins, no matter how big or small they might be. There can be very dark, hopeless moments, but we must do our best to find the good and to stay open to the possibilities that may come.

Ultimately, G‑d has a plan, and we have to trust in that. My son has defied the odds, and is walking and independent at 14 years old in spite of what we were originally told. Clearly, it is G‑d Who is in control, and it’s important to never lose faith or sight of that.

That is what we trust in each and every day.