After I graduated from high school, things didn’t go the way I planned. As a perfectionist, I had a strong vision of how my life would turn out, and it disappointed and frequently frustrated me that so many things didn’t pan out the way I intended.

I started dating for marriage when I was pretty young. I dated “Yaakov,” someone I really liked. “This is it!” I thought. I already had my future mapped out as I was envisioning the exciting things coming next. This was the happy ending, almost like compensation for everything that hadn’t gone my way in the past year. But ultimately, that didn’t pan out either. My life once again turned, and it was not where I wanted it to go—or so it seemed. I was deeply disappointed; it was so hard.

Over the next few years, a string of challenges came my way. I was suddenly forced to face myself in many areas. See, as a perfectionist, I thought that I had life down pat. Work hard, get good grades, and you’ll do well. But in real life, it was different. As much as I tried, it wasn’t always up to me. The circumstances I faced weren’t things I could control. Like the fact that my college program was canceled or that I couldn’t find the job I wanted. You get the picture.

Looking back, I see that G‑d had a different plan, and it was all perfectly designed.

Over the course of those years, I was dating as well. Most of the men I went out with were clearly not for me. It was frustrating. “All I need is one,” I’d tell people. But in the back of my mind, it was hard to believe that would happen.

A few years later, “Yaakov” (the first guy I had dated) had an idea for me. “Yaakov says you know him,” I was told. “Who do I know?” I asked. But of course I knew Avigdor Schiffman! See, Avigdor was a childhood friend of mine; our moms were good friends, we grew up together, we climbed trees together! We had first met when we were a few months old.

When I was 8, we lost touch, as my family moved to Israel while Avigdor remained in the United States and grew up there. Years later, he ultimately made aliyah.

While studying in yeshivah, Avigdor met Yaakov, who worked there as a student mentor. Without knowing we had known each other years ago, Yaakov thought it would be a great idea for me and Avigdor to meet.

Right away, I knew I had to go out with Avigdor, if only to meet him again. It was too fascinating.

A few weeks later, Avigdor and I were engaged. It was a surprisingly smooth process—something that almost didn’t make sense to me since I was so used to things being more difficult. But nothing was random: me dating the first guy years ago, everything else that did or did not work out … G‑d clearly had this planned out.

Interestingly, the last Purim I spent in the United States as a young child, I “happened” to dress up as a bride. That same year, Avigdor dressed up as a gentleman. Someone snapped the shot of the “bride and groom.” Years later, the picture took on a whole new meaning.