Whenever Leah Cohen was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she always had the same response: “I want to be a soldier.”

Her teachers thought she was joking. Her parents hoped it was a passing phase. “Everybody told me it was not for me,” says Leah. “Eventually, I believed them. I was a studious, shy kid—not a rule-breaker by any measure—so I just kept quiet. But my dream never faded.”

On the spur of the moment in the fall of 2019, Leah drove from her home in New York to a nearby U.S. military office and asked if there was a chaplain to speak to. The army recruiter connected Leah with a Jewish chaplain from West Point, N.Y., and they spoke over the phone.

“Is it possible to be a practicing Jew in the U.S. military?” she asked.

“It’s possible, but very difficult,” the chaplain responded.

There are few religious Jews in the military, and even fewer are women. The chaplain recommended that Leah reach out to the Aleph Institute and Kosher Troops, two organizations that cater to the needs of Jews in the U.S. military.

Leah called Rabbi Elie Estrin, a U.S. Air Force Chaplain and the Aleph Institute’s Military Personnel Liaison, and bombarded him with questions. “Can I keep kosher in the military? Will they respect Shabbat? Can I wash netilat yadayim? Can I pray? Did I mention kosher?” Rabbi Estrin patiently answered each of her questions and even agreed to speak to Leah’s mother over the phone.

After several weeks of research and debate, with a prayer on her lips, she enlisted in her state’s National Guard.

Rabbi Estrin gave Leah one key piece of advice beforehand: “Whatever standard you want to keep in the military, you need to commit to it 100 percent. You can’t be wishy-washy. The military is required to respect a person’s freedom of religion, but they will be skeptical until you prove that you are serious. If you ask for permission to pray and then you don’t actually pray, they will stop accommodating you. Be upfront about what your observances are and then stick to them.”

His advice forced Leah to examine her faith in a way that she never had before. “What is non-negotiable for me?” she asked herself. “What will I never compromise?”

With the help of the chaplain from West Point, Leah wrote an official notarized memo outlining all the exemptions and special permissions she needed as a religious Jew, including washing netilat yadayim upon waking and before meals, keeping a strictly kosher diet, and not writing on Shabbat.

On her own, Leah also put together an informal booklet with background information about pertinent Jewish laws. She included fun facts about Judaism, and attached the dates and times for Shabbat and Jewish holidays. On the first day of basic training, Leah handed her drill sergeants copies of the official memorandum, as well as her personal booklet.

“The U.S. military isn’t a Jewish place, but that is where I truly found my stride in my identity as a Jewish woman and soldier,” says Leah. “I knew I had to prove myself, so I was particular and consistent with my religious practices. I woke up early every morning to pray Shacharit. I washed netilat yadayim from a collapsible cup. I did not touch my phone on Shabbat. When the officers saw how determined I was to stay true to myself and my beliefs, they began to respect me.”

Leah’s determination was put to the test as soon as she arrived at basic training. Despite numerous reassurances that there would be kosher food on the base, there was none. Apples, oranges and a couple of breakfast bars with kosher certification were her only sustenance. While running around for hours a day and performing grueling physical exercise, Leah’s stomach growled with hunger. After two weeks, kosher MREs (shelf-stable meals) arrived at the base, but they weren’t much better.

“It was like airport food, but worse,” says Leah. “They were so full of preservatives, sugar and fat that I started having digestive issues. The food was either too dry or too watery. I barely ate anything until I received permission for my parents to send me kosher food. They sent me packages with dried fruit, nuts, crackers and tuna. They also sent me grape juice for Shabbat. After that, I was no longer starving, but I was never exactly satisfied either.”

As the only Torah-observant Jew on her base, the job of creating a Shabbat atmosphere each week rested solely on Leah’s shoulders. “Even though in my community only married women light Shabbat candles, I decided to start lighting Shabbat candles in the military. It was a way of creating a physical sense that Shabbat is here, a feeling of entering an alternate zone of reality.” With the candles illuminating her table, Leah would make kiddush on grape juice, eat a simple Shabbat meal and sing zemirot to herself. Though nothing like Shabbat at home, she felt a deep sense of peace in her soul.

Every Jewish holiday, it was again up to Leah to bring the spirit of the holiday to her base. On Chanukah, she video-called her family and lit her small military-sanctioned menorah at the same time as them. Leah invited several of her friends to join her for the festivities, and they sang Chanukah songs together.

When Purim arrived, Leah had already graduated to advanced training and was living on a military base in Oklahoma. “I had no idea how I would hear the Megillah out in the middle of nowhere,” she says. “I again called Aleph, and Rabbi Estrin connected me with the Chabad center in Oklahoma City. Several yeshiva students drove hours to reach my base and read the Megillah to me. When I found out they were on their way, I ran around the base searching for other Jews and found three other Jewish soldiers in different companies. The yeshiva students brought us mishloach manot and money to give to the poor. We ate a festive meal together, sang and had a blast. It ended up being the best Purim of my life.”

Leah has been a member of the National Guard for two years now. In February of 2022, she traveled to Bal Harbour, Fla., to attend the Aleph Institute’s Military Symposium and Shabbaton. At the Shabbaton, more than 100 military chaplains, servicemen and military wives came together to enjoy a weekend of growth, inspiration and connection. For the first time in her military career, Leah felt that she was not alone. She met Jews from all backgrounds and ranks who, just like her, were members of the U.S. military and striving to balance two worlds. “It was incredible to be surrounded by people who understood me completely,” says Leah.

She returned home from the Shabbaton with a renewed sense of identity and purpose.

Leah has grown accustomed to receiving questions from people in the military about her lifestyle. “People ask me why I follow these ‘weird’ customs,” she says. “Why can I not flick on a light on Saturday? I actually appreciate all the questions because they force me to seek out answers that I’ve never searched for before.”

“Being in the U.S. military has strengthened my observance, and I am much more passionate than I was before. I read the Jewish-American Warrior, a magazine distributed by the Aleph Institute, cover to cover, and then I share it with others in the military who are curious about Judaism. I ask rabbis and chaplains for explanations about our practices and traditions. The more I learn, the more I love it.”

“I used to be embarrassed when people asked me ‘What is a Jewish girl doing in the military?’ ” she says. “Now, I am proud. I tell people how fighting for this country has helped me fight for my own faith. I was raised in a homogenous orthodox community, so I never recognized how lucky I am. But today? I see how much Judaism adds to my life. I choose to be Torah-observant despite the obstacles. And I am grateful—every single day—for my unconventional life as a religious Jewish woman in the military.”