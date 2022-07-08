“Excuse me, Ma’am,” asked my brother Yanky. “Which counter is the flight to Cyprus?”

“It’s counter H, sir.”

We were all getting together for my father’s 80th birthday. I flew in from Australia and stopped in London to visit my mom. I had siblings coming in from Paris, London, Israel and Los Angeles.

Yanky flew in that morning, and the plan was for us to spend the day with my mom at the airport, and then we would fly with another brother to Cyprus.

We ate a delicious lunch of baked salmon, compliments of my mother. We exchanged gifts and food as if it was Purim. For some reason, in our family, we are always bringing goodies from one country to another, presenting them to another family member. It’s tradition, and no one dares come empty-handed.

Finally, we were ready to go. At the last minute, Yanky changed his mind. Instead of going to counter H, he decided to check-in at the priority lane. We were all in good spirits and cracking lots of jokes. The man in front of us heard us talking in Yiddish and said, “Are you guys also going on the flight to Israel?” We said, “No, we are off to Cyprus.”

Then Yanky did what he does best, mitzvahs! “Excuse me, sir, have you put on tefillin today?” he asked.

The man answered, “No, I have not.”

My brother whipped out his tefillin and siddur. The line kept moving forward, so I was put in charge of pushing the man’s two carts. It was a sight to see, and everyone around us became excited and joyous from this venture.

Not being the silent type, I had a few questions for this lovely man. After the tefillin-laying, I asked, “Excuse me, what is your name?”

He happily replied, “Maurice or Moshe.”

“Oh wow, that is a lovely name; it’s the same name as my husband!” My next question was, “Are you married?”

“No, I wish!”

“Well, I’ll take your number and have you in mind! You never know who I will meet.” Lastly, I asked, “Why are you pushing two trolleys?”

Moshe answered, “I’m pushing two carts because my mother is a little unwell so she is sitting down while I wait in line; when it’s our turn, she’ll get up and join me.”

“Wow, one mitzvah follows another!” I exclaimed, “You were kind to your mother and then you got another mitzvah to put on tefillin. Absolutely beautiful.” Moshe was happy with my response.

Finally, it was Moshe’s turn, and his sweet, petite mother came forward. She looked at my mom and exclaimed, “Are you Rachel Kahn?”

My mother smiled and answered, “Yes I am, how do you know me?”

Mrs. Gabbay answered, “How could I forget you? You were my son Moshe‘s favorite teacher!”

Hugs and kisses abounded all around. What are the chances of meeting your first-grade teacher in a British Airways counter after having just put on tefillin by her son? Moshe was so excited, my mm was so delighted, and his mother was quite emotional at the chain of events.

We all exchanged phone numbers, and who knows, maybe soon we will be dancing at Moshe’s wedding!

Fast forward to today: My trip started in London but ended in Asia. On route to the airport, my husband asked the driver if we could stop at the Chabad House to get some lunch. The Chabad House had prepared a feast of shakshuka, salad, hummus and rolls.

Unbeknown to us, the shlucha had hurt her back while getting her baby carriage down a flight of stairs. As I was packing my hand luggage, I haphazardly “threw” in some SalonPas. (They are patches you can put on your back and neck if you don’t want to use creams, and offer immediate relief from back pain.) As soon as the shlucha told me her story—how she went to the hospital but couldn’t take any pain medication because she is nursing her 3-month-old baby—I whipped out my magical patches! She was grateful, and I was elated that they came to such good use.

Was it simply a coincidence that I had these patches in my bag? Absolutely not!

The Baal Shemtov says that even the rustling of a leaf by the wind is not coincidental but Divine Providence. G‑d made it happen. The fact that my brother decided at the last minute to go to a different counter was not mere happenstance; G‑d was looking down. The reason I had these patches in my hand luggage was to help another Jew.

I love seeing the hand of G‑d in everyday life. Open your eyes, and you will see the beauty of G‑d’s hand in everything you do!