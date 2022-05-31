There is nothing in life that I love more than seeing G‑d’s kindness in everyday life. Often, the miracle happens by way of another person, yet I know it is an angel sent by G‑d.

It was Friday, and I was at my daughter’s place in Manhattan. My husbandWe hailed a cab to Central Park and I had gone out for breakfast with my daughter and son-in-law and their two children. After breakfast, we hailed a cab to Central Park. The plan was to take my 2-year-old grandson on his first horse and buggy ride, go pick up our bags from my daughter’s house and drive to my friend in Flatbush, Brooklyn, for Shabbat.

Thank G‑d, the horse ride went without a hitch (pun intended), and we all got a kick out of the ride. My grandson was beside himself with excitement (almost as much as me). We arrived back at my daughter’s apartment, picked up our bags and then I said to my husband, Moishe, “Where is your iPhone?” Usually, I do a hand swipe of each taxi before we leave it since things can fall out, but this time, I guess I didn’t, and we could not seem to find it.

Maybe we left it in the buggy, or it may have fallen out in the cab? I wondered. Or perhaps we left it in the restaurant at breakfast? My sensible son-in-law said: “We will track it down by putting in your iPhone ID—easy!”

Not so good ... my husband had no idea what his password was.

Since it was Friday afternoon, we didn’t have much time to figure it out. We either had to leave then and there, or worry about the phone and not get to our destination in time for Shabbat. We chose the former. Thank G‑d, we got to Flatbush just in the nick of time.

Shabbat brings a special serenity to those who keep it. I tried hard not to worry, fuss or think about the phone, and it was indeed an unforgettable Shabbat. My friends had wonderful guests with voices that transported us to spiritual realms. In short, we spent our time filled with song, great vibes and fabulous food.

As soon as Shabbat ended, Moishe put some coins into the charity box. (There is a long-standing custom that if one loses an item, they should give charity and say a special prayer invoking G‑d in the merit of Rabbi Meir, a great sage from the time of the Mishna.)

We had become so friendly with the other Shabbat guests that we decided to go out for melaveh malkah, the meal on Saturday night that bids farewell to the Shabbat Queen. I invited my friend to join us, plus all the new friends, so in sum, we were a crew of 12.

At the restaurant after another round of singing, we finally got to discussing how to go about finding the lost iPhone.

One wise friend suggested that we overrule the password. Another said that we could change my husband’s password through his iPad in Australia. And so, we decided to call my daughter in Australia to go and fetch the iPad.

My daughter was at her friend’s house and rode her bike all the way home to retrieve the iPad. This was no small feat, and once found, she couldn’t even get into it. Finally, she managed to change the iPhone password.

Problem No. 1 solved.

With this new information, we were able to track down his lost iPhone to 119 Ocean Parkway. Now everyone piled into their cars to solve problem No. 2.

I felt like I was in a movie; we were all zooming down the street to find the missing iPhone. My friend’s son-in-law had the clever idea of sending a text to the lost iPhone, stating “we will pay money to get our iPhone back, please call (and we gave my friend’s number).”

When we got to 119 Ocean Parkway, we were dismayed to seeWe trekked from floor to floor it was a huge block of 65 apartments. How do we get inside? We did what we knew how to do best; we started singing. A lady felt sorry for us and let us into the complex. We knocked on the first few apartment doors to ask if anyone in this block was a taxi driver. Unfortunately, the reply was negative. So we trekked from floor to floor, knocking on doors to no avail.

Things started to feel a little bleak. We all went outside to regroup and brainstorm what to do next. This time, I made sure to wedge some newspapers in the front doorway so we wouldn’t be locked out if we decided to come back. The unanimous decision was to start from the top floor and beep the iPhone application in the hope that by listening at every door, we would discover which apartment had the missing phone.

All of a sudden, my friend Debbie got the long-awaited phone call.

“Hello, hello—I have your iPhone, I am in apartment E.”

Debbie screamed back, which number in apartment E? The man on the phone could hardly speak English, so he kept on screaming, “E … E … .” We heard someone screaming E right in front of our noses, and an old Nigerian man opened the door in his dressing gown and slippers, holding my husband’s iPhone.

“Thank you so much, sir,” my husband exclaimed delightfully, “I would like to give you a reward.”

The man responded, “No, no. G‑d give me reward in Heaven,” and he refused to take any payment.

He asked where we had been all day, to which we replied that it was our Sabbath. We practically danced away down the stairs. Piled into our respective cars, we were on such a high that we decided to go and eat, and drink some more, to thank G‑d for the open miracle.

There’s a Chassidic saying—Tracht gut vet zein gut, “Think good, and it will be good.”

My husband had been so sure that he would find his phone that he didn’t even think, worry or stress about it all Shabbat. When you think positively, good things happen!