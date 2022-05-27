It’s midnight and here I am, thank G‑d, once again pacing the floor with my baby in my arms. It’s kind of a surreal moment, because as I pace back and forth, trying to “shush” my baby to sleep, my eldest son paces and chats along with me. I look up at my eldest—he’s taller than me—and down at the baby in my arms. It’s a déjà vu moment. They have the same face, just 17 years apart.

Part of me wants to cry from joy, anotherCan I really do this? part wants to cry from exhaustion, while a third part wants to cry from the doubt that creeps inside. “Can I really do this? Do I really have the strength? Now? At this age and stage in my life? Can I learn from past mistakes that I made with my older children and not repeat bad habits? Will G‑d give me new energy, new strengths and the vitality to raise the younger ones as He gave me with the older ones?” So many thoughts in the midnight hour.

My mind wanders to my Zaidy, my grandfather of blessed memory. My mind always goes to him when I feel the weakness of doubt and when I wonder, “Is change possible? Can I really start over at this stage in my life?”

Why my Zaidy? Well, not just him, but also my Bubbie, my grandmother.

Zaidy was 50 when the war ended. His first wife and all of his family were murdered in the Holocaust. Only he survived. Zaidy met Bubbie, who was 15 years younger and also a survivor, at the end of the war. Together, they started all over again and gave birth to my mother and aunt.

A new country. A new language. A new profession.

People tend to say that a person starts over from nothing, but that’s not true. You are never nothing, but a life of experiences and journeys. There are stages of ups and downs, tests and trials. There are losses and gains. It is not from nothing, but yes new.

Is it hard? Of course.

Is it challenging? No doubt.

Impossible? Never.

Through their example, Zaidy and Bubbie taught me this: They set a precedent that with G‑d’s help, anything is possible.

And so, I rock and I pace with my baby, up and down, up and down, while I chat with my eldest son. I think of my Zaidy and Bubbie, and pray that in their merit, I should have the strength to do whatever G‑d wants me to do, at the moment, including pacing up and down, and yes, also schmoozing, when I really, really want to go to sleep and have a quiet moment.

Why did G‑d chose Mount Sinai upon which to give the Torah? There are taller mountains, and ones more majestic and beautiful. But G‑d chose to honor Mount Sinai with the giving of the Torah to teach us humility.

When I think of this small mountain andThe road to change doesn’t have to be high how G‑d chose to give the Torah upon it, it gives me encouragement to know that the road to change, the road to growth, the road to newness doesn’t have to be so high, so big or so impossible. The great Torah itself was given on a small mountain.

The Torah, we are taught, is not concealed from you, nor is it far away. It is not in heaven, that you should say, “Who will go up to heaven for us and fetch it for us, to tell [it] to us, so that we can fulfill it?” Nor is it beyond the sea, that you should say, “Who will cross to the other side of the sea for us and fetch it for us, to tell [it] to us, so that we can fulfill it?” Rather, [this] thing is very close to you; it is in your mouth and in your heart, so that you can fulfill it” (Deuteronomy 30:11-14).

During the time from Passover to Shauvot, there are seven special weeks that we’ve been given as a gift and opportunity to work on ourselves. To change and create more self-awareness.

The road to change is hard. It is the road to stepping outside of our comfort zone. It is a climb and it is a process. Yes, the Torah was given on a mountain and not on flat land because it asks us to push ourselves. But it is doable; it is possible. There are mountains so much higher and harder to climb.

You just have to want it enough. You have to exert the effort, be humble and take it one step, one pace at a time.