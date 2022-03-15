

What d G‑d-fearing Jews do when facing a dire health crisis? They seek medical advice, pray for miracles, and apply the mindset of placing their trust in their Maker. Upon hearing that the life of their unborn son was unviable, Rabbi Elie and Rebbetzin Chaya Rochel Estrin did just that. The authors of Of Medicine, Miracles and Mindsets (2021), a candid account of their harrowing experiences, the saga of the Estrins is one of pain and perseverance, trust and triumph that cannot fail to uplift and inspire. Life was good for the Estrins; in fact, it was wonderful. With a strong marriage and five healthy children, Elie and Chaya Rochel were leading fulfilling lives as busy and successful Chabad-Lubavitch shluchim (“emissaries”) at the University of Washington in Seattle; Elie additionally served as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. And there was another baby on the way! The Estrins looked forward to a new addition to their family with excitement and gratitude. Their world turned upside-down when a 30-week sonogram in December 2015, did not go as expected. While Chaya Rochel had envisioned hearing a chatty technician talk about the baby’s “cute little legs” and “adorable nose,” the sonographer was unusually sober and seemed focused on checking the baby’s heart. Chaya Rochel felt a chill of foreboding. It had been a normal pregnancy so far; with only nine weeks left until the birth, the chance that anything had gone askew was unthinkable. But it gave Chaya Rochel plenty to think about …

Pulling Themselves Together Despite her misgivings, it was “business as usual.” Chaya Rochel made her way to the University campus for the student Chanukah program, but not without first apprising Elie of her apprehension. Elie promptly called Chaya Rochel’s midwife and begged her to tell him what was wrong. It turned out that there was a great deal wrong. The Estrin baby was suffering from severe heart defects. “Is the baby viable?” Elie held his breath. The midwife answered, “No, I don’t think so!” Elie pulled himself together; he was a Chabad emissary, and the students were about to arrive. Without saying anything, he conducted the party with his usual exuberance. He “didn’t have time to be depressed.” But after the guests had left, he shared the ominous news with Chaya Rochel, who describes her initial response as “sad, heartbroken and scared.” Even so, Elie and Chaya Rochel were not prepared to accept they were facing a fatal diagnosis. Elie: “We felt we were going into battle. We didn’t know if we were going to win or lose, but we were going to put up a good fight.” Fighting spirit or not, the Estrins soon learned that their “battle” for their baby’s life was to be even more difficult than they’d thought. A week after the first diagnosis, a second set of tests at a major medical center in Seattle confirmed that not only did the baby have severe cardiac defects (he had half a heart), but he also had major issues with his trachea and esophagus, and did not appear to have a stomach. If the Estrins had any thoughts that medical intervention could correct these deficiencies, they were immediately dashed. The doctor assigned to the case, whom they call “Dr. Ralph,” was adamant that with the baby’s combination of cardiologic and gastroenterological issues, there was no way he could survive surgery. If he did, he would be a vegetable and die soon afterwards. What should be their next step?

Making a Plan To the Estrins, as Chassidim, there was only one thing to do. Elie: “The realization that we were Chassidic Jews, schooled for years to place our faith and trust in G‑d, kicked in almost automatically. We knew we had to move on from our initial pain and create a plan to fit our situation. With all the stories and examples and teachings we’d learned in our lives, we knew at once what it had to be … Tracht gut vet zein gut (“Think good, and it will be good”) is the core of Chabad philosophy. With a positive mindset—and doing positive steps to actualize it—we would be making ourselves conduits to receive G‑d’s beneficence. “Whatever were the dangers that lay ahead, we had our marching orders,” said Elie. “We were going to think good … and (if G‑d thought fit) it would be good!”

Spiritual Boot Camp To some, their outlook was overly optimistic, even delusional, but the Estrins were sure they were on track. Chaya Rochel: “We were leading two parallel lives, but that was not a contradiction. Although we didn’t blind ourselves to the doctors’ prognosis, we lived with a genuine awareness that G‑d could perform a miracle, and we prepared ourselves for that eventuality. We took on extra mitzvot in honor of the baby, and my husband went to the Ohel (resting place) of the Rebbe to pray. We also checked our mezuzahs, and discovered that one contained a flaw in the word “heart” and another in “your son.” We had that mezuzah corrected and upgraded the rest.” At the same time, the couple knew that the Rebbe had been asked tens of thousands of questions about medical crises, and after looking at some of them, they discovered an answer that they could apply to themselves. The Rebbe maintained that medical imaging is not always correct. For the Estrins, this was a game-changer. The possibility that a further set of tests after the baby’s birth could provide a somewhat different diagnosis came as a revelation. It gave them comfort and reinforced their hopes.

Ups and Downs Of course, it wasn’t easy. Elie and Chaya Rochel admit to having their “ups” and “downs,” and not always at the same time. While Chaya Rochel never doubted that G‑d was “there” for them, there were moments when she found it hard to see the silver lining in the cloud. As the weeks passed, however, she arrived at a more profound understanding that enabled her to recognize that there is light even in the greatest darkness. Chaya Rochel: “Life—the fusion of body and soul—is intrinsically valuable. Our baby would have a purpose whether he lived for only a few minutes, a few hours or 120 years. Whatever the outcome, my pregnancy would not be in vain.” Chaya Rochel decided to name her baby “Nesanel” (“G‑d gives”) before he was born. This child was indisputably a gift from G‑d.

A Life Plan While the Estrins did not expect Dr. Ralph and the hospital staff to share their optimism, they were horrified by their brutal response. Repeatedly, they urged the couple to abandon their hopes. Even as Chaya Rochel went into labor on Feb. 8, 2016, they rebuked the Estrins for not having called the chevra kadisha (“burial society”) to make the necessary preparations in advance. Elie: “They were planning for his death. We were planning for his life.” Elie played Chassidic niggunim (“tunes”) on his iPad as he waited for the baby to be born. With the pensive melody of “Shamil’s song” in the background—a niggun that represents the entry of the soul into the body—Nesanel Estrin came into the world. And he came out crying. He was very much alive! The baby was suctioned, X-rayed and returned to his parents’ arms with the advice that they should enjoy him for the next few hours because he would not live past the end of the day. The Estrins were stupefied! Chaya Rochel: “Our baby looked so perfect! He was breathing on his own, sucking a pacifier and drinking sugar water. There had to be some mistake!” The nurses snickered and looked at Chaya Rochel with pity. Meanwhile, Nesanel held on … one hour and then the next. As sunset drew near, Elie says the baby looked “phenomenal,” and the Estrins were overjoyed by the turn of events. Elie adds with a smile that although he wasn’t yet a day old, their tiny baby had proven to the medical world that “doctors are not G‑d.” And so began Nesanel’s extraordinary life.

Moving Forward Nissi (“my miracle,” as Chaya Rochel nicknamed her baby), had beaten the odds, but in spite of this, Dr. Ralph stood firm that surgery was not an option. He refused to bring in other doctors for their opinions and urged the Estrins to place the baby in hospice care and to stand by until Nissi’s life came to a “merciful” end. Frustrated, Elie reached out to Boston Pediatric Hospital—one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the world—and was told that it would be “futile” to operate on Nissi. The word “futile” still grates on Elie. The notion that trying to save a baby’s life was futile sounded “barbaric.” Even so, because the couple was exhausted, confused and traumatized, they spent the next few days in limbo. But eventually, it became clear: If there was no-one advocating for Nissi, they would do it themselves. A desperate Elie called the Children’s Hospital in Seattle and described their dilemma to the cardiologist on duty. As it happened, they had reached the very cardiologist who had given Nissi his original diagnosis. Another miracle! The doctor was baffled. She’d been told that the Estrins were opposed to invasive care and were waiting for “nature” to take its course. What were they asking for now? Ellie was naturally taken aback; he’d been told that the hospital was opposed to accepting Nissi as a patient and not the other way around. Would the hospital really take him in? “At Seattle Children’s, we never turn away a sick child! Come over as soon as you can,” they replied. To Elie, these two lines “were among the nicest things I’ve ever heard a person say.” They were an embrace from G‑d.

The Road Home They’d reached a turning point. New testing showed that the original tests had not been read correctly. While extremely serious, Nissi’s condition, especially his GI issues, was not exactly as Dr. Ralph had described it. And this meant that surgery was now an option. The Estrins were introduced to Dr. McMullen, a leading pediatric cardiologist, who told them that when there’s a chance to save a baby’s life, he never hesitates to try. Elie wanted to hug him. At the beginning of March 2016, Dr. McMullen performed a five-hour open-heart surgery on Nissi, who was not yet a month old. His vitals stabilized, but a few days later he went into cardiac arrest and it took 50 minutes of CPR to revive him. Nissi was put on life support and transferred to the NICU, but neither the Estrins nor Dr. McMullen was ready to give up. Over the next few days, Nissi had his appendix removed, a liver problem resolved and another risky open-heart surgery, and each time he bounced back. Dr. McMullen quipped, “This kid is indestructible.” Four months later, on June 14th, Nissi was discharged, his one-ventricle heart repaired. It had been a rocky road and their journey was far from over, but thank G‑d, he’d come home!