Since the first time I learned about the mitzvah of sending gifts of food at Purim—called mishloach manot—it has been one of my favorite customs as I realize how special it can be.

Giving gifts of food is spelled out in the Purim Megillah, “ … [The Jews] were to observe them as days of feasting and gladness, and for sending delicacies to one another, and gifts to the poor” (Esther 9:22-23). We give two kinds of foods that can be eaten without preparation, such as cooked dishes, baked goods, fruits, candy or beverages.

While in some communities, people give out elaborate packages—these might contain a small kugel, a bottle of wine, a soft drink, a bag of chips, several hamantaschen and a handful of candies—the mitzvah itself involves giving two foods to one person. It’s something any of us can do.

One year, I was seriously financially distressed and lived in a community where big, fancy gift packages were expected. I could hardly pay my property taxes, much less think of giving a generous, beautiful package like I would receive. I could only afford to give two very simple gifts.

On Purim, by the time I got home from work, I was totally worn out. I knew it was only a matter of time until I would be laid off, and that didn’t help my mood.

At home, I looked at the brown paper lunch bags that held my mishloach manot. I was embarrassed at their size and quantity. Still, I had to hand them out. I set out on foot as the neighbors to whom I was going lived within easy walking distance. I delivered the first one. Then I discovered the second recipient was out of town.

There were other Jews I knew in the neighborhood, though none close by. I walked home, too tired to reach the other neighbors and too exhausted to get into my car and drive.

I knew the packages were supposed to go to Jewish people. Standing on the street in front of my house with the package in my hands, I prayed: “G‑d, I simply have to give this away and sit down before I collapse. Help.” I looked around. Something told me to give the package to the people across the street.

All I knew about these folks was that the man suffered from a debilitating illness—when I had moved into the house, he had used two canes and now he used a wheelchair—and the woman seemed unfriendly. But I knocked on the door anyway.

When I explained to the woman why I was there, she stared at me in amazement. She was Jewish, and she and her Jewish first husband had raised their children as Jews. She knew it was Purim—her grandchildren had stopped by the night before, on the eve of Purim, to show off their costumes—but that was the extent of her observance. Her second husband was not Jewish, and she had rarely attended synagogue since marrying him. She insisted that I come in and have a cup of tea.

Between sitting, drinking hot tea and enjoying a new friend, my exhaustion disappeared. We had a lovely visit. I learned that as her husband’s illness had progressed, the couple had become socially isolated. He was napping then, but she asked that I come back another day when he was awake. When I did, I discovered that years earlier, I had worked in the same industry that had been her husband’s life-long career. This gave us lots to talk about. While we never became good friends, we saw each other several times in the next few months until I moved away and I believe I helped the wife during a trying time. I am sure they enjoyed my visits as much as I did.

The word mitzvah means “connection” and teaches us how to connect to G‑d and His children. For me, giving mishloach manot is a way of connecting with others and spreading Purim cheer. What I give isn’t really so important. Sharing a simple gift of food, and watching as it reaches someone, may have a ripple effect that I could never imagine.

So, who will I give food gifts to this year? I am now on a gluten-free diet, and my plan is to ask who else in the community is as well. I already know of one 8-year-old boy with Celiac disease, and there may be more. A pile of hamantaschen or other off-limit goodies one cannot eat is frustrating, so receiving delicacies they can enjoy will be a real treat.

Who knows? I may even make another new friend.