Throughout the course of my life, I’ve often felt stuck—desperately wanting to move forward, but feeling trapped in a never-ending waiting room. Things never seemed to be moving forward the way I’d envisioned.

I would then desperately scramble and push, trying to get out of that room. I usually felt like I was hitting a wall; nothing materialized the way I wanted it to. Not too long ago, I felt very stuck at a job I didn’t enjoy. I knew I wanted more. I desperately tried to find a better job, but with no success. I lacked direction or clarity. I was stuck.

Then these words jumped out at me: “There’s no such thing as being stuck.” I was in the middle of reading Positivity Bias by Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson, a book highlighting the Rebbe’s perspectives. I had recently received the book as a gift from a friend just a few hours after I’d been at the Ohel, in Queens, N.Y., for the first time.

I’m in my early 20s and live in Jerusalem (I made aliyah as a child). I was visiting New York for a few days to see friends and family.

I’m not from a Chabad home but have grown closer to Chabad over time. I heard a lot about the Rebbe, his unique outlook, and about Chassidic teachings in general. I knew that the Ohel was somewhere I had to go, and I was hoping that the book would further enrich my connection.

The book offers an example of a group of women who were stuck at the airport due to their flight being delayed. They called up the Rebbe’s office to tell him the news, to which he replied: “There is no such thing as being stuck.” The Rebbe explained that a Jew is never stuck—there is a reason and a purpose for everything. The women understood the message, and after thinking about it realized that they had an opportunity to give out Shabbat candles to the people at the airport. There are now multiple houses lighting Shabbat candles because these women had been “stuck.”

Reading this, I realized I was exactly where I needed to be. There was a purpose for everything in my life. Even when life didn’t always go my way, it was going the right way. I wasn’t actually stuck! There must be something for me to do in the waiting room.