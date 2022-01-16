I awoke one recent morning with a sense of dis-ease. No, not “disease”—for there was nothing physically wrong with me, thank G‑d. Yet I felt uncomfortable. Dis-ease. It was an emotional hangover from the thoughts running through my head as I fell asleep the night before.

I’ll be 70 years old in just a fewI had always figured that I would become a mother months. It says in Psalm 90: “The days of our lives number seventy years, and if in great vigor, eighty.” Seventy is considered a full life. Anything more is a bonus. I lay in the dark and asked myself how full my life has really been. I recalled a life where I was thrust through one door after another, year after year, each door another event, another phase. But as I went through each door, a myriad of other possible doors—of other paths to take—closed. And so, those last waking thoughts were of the many doors I’d never opened.

I had always figured that I would become a mother, but a series of health issues ended that dream. Now, I watch from the sidelines as my friends celebrate milestones with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

I was a good student and always thought I’d wind up in academia in some ivy-covered building at a prestigious university. I’d be adored by my students, revered by my colleagues and publish one paper after another. Instead, I met my husband on the first day of college, got married and never even made it to graduate school. He became a small-business owner, and I became his sidekick. He used to joke that I did all the jobs you couldn’t pay someone to do, and I’d laugh and agree. But when we moved a few blocks from Northwestern University, I’d often walk around the campus, look at those ivy-covered halls and feel a twinge for the road not taken.

I’d even imagined my retirement. The reward for all those years of work was supposed to be the two of us traveling the world together. Oceans traversed, mountains climbed, cities explored. Instead, my husband died at 59, and my role as a wife and professional sidekick ended in a heartbeat. Even that door was slammed in my face.

I got up, poured myself a cup of coffee and sat down at the dining table to mope. With my first sip, I looked up and saw the painting on the nearest wall. It’s a portrait of the Rebbe, who also lived a life where many doors were left unopened. Neither of us had children. Both of us had an interest in math and science (he studied engineering, I studied math), yet neither of us pursued a profession in those areas. We both went in directions we hadn’t originally predicted. But that’s where the similarities ended: He became the Rebbe, while I’ve lived a mundane life, never achieving any of my dreams. Was there anything I could learn from him about the significance of turning 70?

The number 70, as a multiple of seven, connotes rest and completion. We observe Shabbat, the seventh day, as the culmination of our week—a time to rest, reflect and then move forward. It is that concept—that endings are springboards to move us forward—that the Rebbe used to commemorate his own 70th birthday. He did not believe that people should retire at an arbitrary age to live a life of leisure. He believed that whatever we may lose in physical ability is more than compensated by the wisdom that only experience can give us. “Indeed,” said the Rebbe with a smile, “a twenty-year-old can dance the night away while his grandmother tires after a few minutes. But man was not created to dance for hours on end. Man was created to make life on earth purer, brighter and holier than it was before he came on the scene.”

The Rebbe was telling us that whatEvery person has something of value to offer matters isn’t what the world has given us, but rather, what we give back to the world. Every person has something of value to offer. There are no wrong doors, not if you choose to learn and grow from every experience. With this epiphany, I stopped thinking about the doors I never opened and focused instead on the ones I did.

I realized that from working with customers, I learned to make the most of these short interactions and leave them with a positive impression of me and our business. From all the professional correspondence I produced over the years, I learned how to write clearly and persuasively. Like every small business owner, I learned how to weather the inevitable ups and downs of the economy, and how to solve all the daily problems that arose. And I learned not to be shy when we were owed money, but how never to humiliate those who owed us.

Since I retired, I’ve worked as a Jewish volunteer at local hospitals, where my experience with customers enabled me to have brief, positive interactions with hundreds of people. All those years of professional writing gave me skills that I’m using in writing articles. And all that asking customers for payment has helped me every time I’m asked to make fundraising calls for my favorite charities.

Life is an unfathomable mixture of free will and hashgacha pratit. Are we pushing ourselves through a door, or being guided by an invisible hand? Did all those doors just happen to present themselves or were they placed there at precisely the right time?

Perhaps, it’s not either-or.

The Rebbe, in just a few words, put it all in perspective for me. More important than wondering “What if?” about the past is asking, “What now?” about the future. As long as we live, we can be productive, and it’s our mission to use all our resources, at every age, to make the world a brighter place.