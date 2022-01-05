Financial education is often overlooked by the school system, and sadly, even by us parents. I don’t want my children to be one of many adults who, like myself, headed into adulthood with few money management skills and learned financial lessons mostly through costly mistakes. My inspiration? An 11-year-old boy who would grow up to become the sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn.

But Torah is holistic and impacts every aspect of a person’s life and character. Thus, it shouldn’t be surprising that somewhere in the upbringing of a Torah giant we should find lessons on money management. Allow me to present some short details about his childhood extracted from an anthology of his talks, lessons I was able to distill from those details, as well as some questions we can ask ourselves to shape and challenge our parenting in this arena.

It goes without saying that the Rebbe’s education went far beyond what is discussed here, with the financial elements forming no more than a small footnote in the life of this transformational Jewish leader. Yet, I believe that the lessons below provide valuable insight from which we can all grow.

Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak’s father—the fifth Rebbe, Rabbi Shalom Dov Ber—used to give his son money for memorizing Mishnayot. Five kopeks for every chapter, to be exact. The boy used to master a chapter a day.

His mother, Rebbetzin Shterna Sara, also used to give him another five kopeks daily, presumably for other reasons.

By age 11, the young scholar had amassed a small fortune. “As I continued to sweat and snatch every opportunity for this study, my wealth grew week by week,” he wrote.

However, the 11-year-old also recalled that there were times during his childhood when the household financial situation did not allow his parents to give him the usual “pocket money.”

What kind of financial decisions and investments did he make with his capital? Bigger and better ones than most of us did at such an early age!

Young Yosef Yitzack Shneerson established a free-loan fund, following in the footsteps of his righteous parents, who had always taken an active role in assisting the spiritual and physical needs of Jews oppressed by Russia’s Czarist government.

While his free-loan fund brought him joy, at times it resulted in him having to delay his own personal self-investment. Not having full access to all of his capital, as much of it was lent out, the young Yosef Yitzack had to make tradeoffs:

“Should I first buy the books, even though in the meantime I could manage by borrowing [books], or should I first buy the watch, which could not be borrowed? When the question had been duly weighed, the scales of my logic determined that the watch was more necessary, for it would be more useful towards disciplined timesaving.”

Sometimes, the loans weren't repaid at all he tried to time the purchase of a desired item with an expected loan repayment, not always did he get to make his purchase. Sometimes, the loans weren't repaid at all. Young Yosef Yitzchak admits to disappointment, despite his great love for the mitzvah of charity.

As the sixth Rebbe of Chabad, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak taught what he learned from his father: it is “an absolute duty for every person to spend a half-hour every day thinking about the Torah education of their children, and to do everything in his power—and beyond his power—to inspire children to follow the path along which they are being guided.”

From these childhood anecdotes, what lessons can we learn as parents trying to educate Jewish children in the 21st century? And what parenting reflections can we then use to guide our own implementation of these lessons? Here is my take: