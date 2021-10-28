He makes peace above: the sun never sees the shame of the moon. (Rosh Hashanah 23)

R. Levi said in the name of R. Jose b. Lai: It is but natural that the great should count by the great, and the small by the small. Esau counts by the sun, which is large, and Jacob by the moon, which is small. Said Rabbi Nachman: Esau counts by the sun, which is large : just as the sun rules by day but not by night, so does Esau enjoy this world, but has nought in the World to Come. Jacob counts by the moon, which is small: just as the moon rules by day and by night, so has Jacob a portion in this world and in the World to Come.

— Bereishit Rabba 6:3

We live in a time of rising inequality, where the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Each year, the top 1% in the United States controls an ever-growing share of the country’s overall economic output. Many political scientists believe that inequality is at the root of all social unrest and conflict.

Seeing some people hoard wealth while others starve provokes our sense of injustice. Over the course of history, society has made many attempts to correct this imbalance, with varying degrees of success. However, even if we could figure out a way to redistribute wealth in a more equitable way, inequality would still exist. We are all born into the world in different circumstances, with different strengths and resources. Some are born into wealth and others into deprivation. Some are born with disabilities while others are blessed with supreme capabilities. Some children are provided in early life with abundant emotional support and education, while others are neglected or even abused, G‑d forbid.

How do we understand these disparities from a spiritual perspective? Why is life so unfair? Why are resources distributed in such a lopsided way, with some people having so much more than they need while others struggle for survival? How did inequality enter the world?

To understand this, we need to go back to the six days of creation. On the fourth day, G‑d created two great luminaries, the sun and the moon. The original plan was for them to be equal in size and luminosity. But the moon complained: “Master of the Universe! Is it possible for two kings to wear one crown?” G‑d answered, “Go, then, and diminish yourself.”

But the moon cried, “Master of the Universe! Just because I suggested something that is proper, must I be the one to diminish myself?” G‑d replied: “As compensation, go and rule by day and by night.”

“But what is the value of this?” cried the moon. “Of what use is a candle in broad daylight?”

He replied: “Go. Israel shall count the days and the years with you.”

“But it is impossible,” said the moon, “to do without the sun for the counting of the seasons.”

“Go. The righteous shall be named after you, as we find ‘Jacob the Small,’ ‘Samuel the Small,’ ‘David the Small.’ ”

Seeing that the moon could not be comforted, G‑d said: “Bring an atonement for Me for making the moon smaller.”

There’s a lot to unpack in this story. Originally, the sun and moon were created the same size. But the moon objected to sharing a crown with the sun, and therefore she was told to diminish herself. But then G‑d apparently has regrets and asks us to bring an atonement on His behalf. On the New Moon every month, we bring a sin offering for G‑d to atone for Him making the moon small.

Was the moon wrong to insist that two kings cannot share one crown? Was G‑d wrong for diminishing her? Why did G‑d not initially create them in different sizes, rather than waiting for the moon’s input?

The moon becoming small is part of a now-familiar pattern in creation. G‑d did not create a perfect world but an imperfect one, to leave some room for our involvement. The world in its essential character is a diminishment of G‑d’s light. Inequality entered the world with G‑d’s initial act of tzimtzum, contracting His light so the world could come into existence. With that He ushered in the potential for divisiveness, the potential for abuse, the potential for sin, and the potential for evil. For this, G‑d asks that we bring a sin offering to atone for Him.

The dynamic between the sun and moon is reflective of every relationship in creation: Student and teacher. Parent and child. Male and female. Giver and receiver. In G‑d’s original plan, the two great luminaries were created the same size, on the same plane: equal in quality, equal in importance. From G‑d’s perspective, the recipient is no less important than the giver. Neediness exists in order to give others the opportunity to fill that need.

David raised the question before G‑d: “Why don’t you make the world equal between rich and poor?” G‑d answered, “If I make everyone either rich or poor, who will perform acts of kindness?”

The moon, by speaking up, was pointing out the inherent paradox in creation. It is not possible for the giver and recipient to be on the same plane. By definition, one must be above the other. In order for there to be charity, somebody has to be made small. Somebody has to be in the subordinate position.

Why was it the moon who complained? Why wasn’t the sun bothered by having to share a crown with the moon? Why didn’t the logical fallacy nag at the sun the way it did the moon?

The sun’s job is to radiate. There is no tension there, no conflict. It shines and shines and shines. By its very constancy it is almost oblivious to whether the moon is there or not. The moon, though, recognizes its dependence on the sun. So the moon complains, what kind of partnership is this? I have no light without the sun, but the sun is just fine without me. We are not equal and never can be.

But G‑d’s perspective encompasses and transcends both the moon and the sun. He created the world because he wants a relationship, which implies give and take. He created the world to allow for kindness and giving. The recipient is the facilitator, the one who enables the giver to give. From our perspective, it’s humbling to be on the receiving end. And G‑d says, humble? Receptive? That’s exactly what I’m looking for. In His eyes, being small is an endearing quality. Therefore He told the moon, go and diminish yourself.

G‑d didn’t say to the moon, I am making you small. Rather, He said, “Go and diminish yourself.” There is power in smallness, in recognizing your deficiencies and humbling yourself. Through the process of making yourself small, you become a vessel for that which is much greater than you. The sun represents G‑d’s power of expansion, but the moon represents G‑d’s power of contraction—that opening He created to allow room for us.

And none of us is fixed in a dependency position forever. The child will one day be a parent; the student will one day be a teacher. Nobody is a lifelong taker and nobody is a lifelong giver. We are all interdependent, with each of us having something that others lack, and lacking something that others have.

On the verse “Those who go down to the sea in ships, who do work in mighty waters,” the Baal Shem Tov explains that “going down to the sea” is a reference to the soul coming down into the world. The word aniyah in the verse, referring to a ship, can also mean ta’aniyah va’aniyah – mourning and lamentation. The soul mourns because it doesn’t want to leave its cozy nook in heaven to descend to this tempestuous world.

Some souls descend into the world in ships. They are fortunate to enter the world into a nurturing environment, with parents who protect them and provide them with a proper education. Others enter the world in turbulence. They are born without the safety of a ship, without the security of a loving, peaceful home. They are adrift and alone. Then there are those who “do work in the mighty waters.” They are given the mission of rescuing those floundering in the sea. Forsaking the safety of their own ship, these special souls brave the storms to bring other souls back with them.

Now, you might think that if you were one of the unlucky ones born into chaos and turbulence and didn’t merit a safe, secure childhood, then that’s that. Life is simply unfair! You were born to struggle, to work hard for what others take for granted. However, the truth is that all of us go through all three stages at some point in our lives. We all experience times of tempest and confusion, and times of calm and security. Regardless of where we started out, we can all find our way to our inner “ship” – the strength and stability we have within. And what’s more, regardless of our own woes, we are all gifted with the ability to set aside our own needs and jump into the great waters to help someone else.

The Hebrew word for charity, tzedakah, has the root of tzedek, justice. In other words, when we share what we have with others, we aren’t doing something noble, beyond the letter of the law. Rather, we are acting with justice. G‑d entrusted us with money so that we share it with people in need. He could have chosen to give the money to someone else and have us go without; instead He did us a favor by allowing us to be the benefactor. When we withhold charity in the belief that the money is ours to do with it as we wish, G‑d has many ways to relieve us of the extra money and grant it to someone else.

Indeed, the world runs as a cycle, and the one who is on top today will not necessarily be in that position tomorrow. The way we treat others when we’re at the top of the wheel determines how we will be treated when we are in the subordinate position. This is true justice—the way we act towards others is the way we ultimately will be judged.

However, the same inequality that allows for kindness and charity also allows for abuse of power. When inequality exists, the strong can take advantage of the weak. The wealthy can hoard their riches and refuse to share it. By creating inequality, G‑d also created an opening for cruelty, for evil. And for this, G‑d asked for atonement. The lessening of the moon simultaneously gave rise to the potential for the greatest elevation and the greatest downfall.

The dynamic between the powerful and the weak, the dominant and the subordinate, the great and the small, is played out in the relationship between the two brothers, Jacob and Esau. “Esau counts by the sun, which is large, and Jacob by the moon, which is small.” These two brothers have been locked in battle since they were in the womb: "Two nations are in your womb, and two kingdoms will separate from your innards, and one kingdom will become mightier than the other kingdom, and the elder will serve the younger.”

The cosmic battle between Jacob and Esau is not just a clash between brothers; it’s a showdown between two great civilizations. The hostilities reached their peak with the destruction of the Holy Temple by the Romans in the year 3831 in the Jewish calendar.

To understand the current status of this age-old rivalry, let’s go back to the millennia theory introduced in the last chapter: “The school of Elijah taught: The world will last for six thousand years. Two thousand years of chaos; two thousand years of Torah, and two thousand years the period of the coming of Moshiach.”

The two great luminaries were placed in the sky and the moon diminished on the fourth day of creation. The second Temple was destroyed towards the end of the fourth millennium, ushering in the “two thousand years of Moshiach.” In other words, the “two millennia of Moshiach,” referring to the preparation for Moshiach, began with the destruction of the second Temple and the exile of the Jewish people to Rome.

As discussed in the previous chapter, the two millennia of Torah began with the birth of Abraham and culminated with the rise of the kingdom of the House of David. The real heyday of the Jewish people was in the days of King Solomon, who was called Shlomo because “there was peace [shalom] in his time.” King Solomon was the 15th generation from Abraham, representing the “full moon,” the full flourishing of the Jewish people.

But after the peak in the Solomonic era, the moon did as the moon does in the second half of the month. It began to recede. The succeeding generations of kings following Solomon were no match for him in stature, intellect or saintliness, and there was a steady erosion in the spiritual state of the Jews, culminating in the destruction of the Holy Temple and the dispersal of the Jewish people throughout the world.

After our exile, it’s been one long story of oppression and subjugation. We have lived uneasily side by side with the children of Esau ever since.

What was missing after the “full moon” of King Solomon’s time? Why couldn’t the tale have ended right there, with the Jews ensconced safely in the Holy Land, led by a righteous king? Why did we have to enter into this period of tremendous upheaval, turmoil and travail, this exile that has persisted for nearly 2000 years? Clearly there is something more going on than the typical ebb and flow of political power.

The “two millennia of Torah,” the first two millennia of Jewish history, correspond to the first 15 days of the month, when the moon is steadily growing, reaching fullness at the midpoint of the month. The destruction of the Temple and our exile to Rome marks the transition to the second half of the month, when the moon is waning day by day.

During the second half of the month, it seems that our fortune is falling. Still, the count of days goes up—the 16th, the 17th, the 18th and so on. And all these numbers are very auspicious! The number 17 has the numerical value of tov, good. Eighteen is the numerical value of chai, life. And so on. If the second half of the month represents our downfall, then why do the numbers keep rising?

During the second half of the month, when the moon gets smaller, it’s actually drawing closer to its source, the sun. And since the moon radiates the light from the sun, the closer it gets to its source the less it shines on its own. During the darkest periods in Jewish history, we’re drawing closer to our source and becoming closer to G‑d.

The rift between Esau and Jacob hearkens back to the primordial crack or split in creation. During the initial stages of creation, G‑d’s light was very intense, and the vessels of the world were too small and weak to contain them. The vessels shattered and the shards scattered below. The world of the shattered vessels was called Tohu, chaos. G‑d then created the world of Tikkun, repair, where the light was narrower and the vessels sturdier, better able to capture and contain the light.

Esau originates in the world of Tohu, the raw, unbridled energy, while Jacob is from the more structured, orderly world of Tikkun. The original plan was that the two brothers would function as a team. Jacob, the more disciplined, contained brother, would remain in the tent of Torah, working on drawing G‑dliness down into the world. Esau, with his untamed, dynamic energy, would tackle worldliness directly, to make it into a fitting receptacle for G‑dliness. Together they’d build a home for G‑d in the lowest world.

But it didn’t quite work out that way. Esau didn’t keep up his side of the bargain. Instead of harnessing his tremendous energy towards refining and elevating the world, he became power hungry instead. He chose a career as a hunter, using his drive to bully and intimidate others. It was left to Jacob to take on both roles: to bring the G‑dly energy down while simultaneously lifting the world up. All along, though, he never gave up on his brother Esau. He tried to reach out to him to make the partnership function as it should. When Jacob returned home from Haran, he sent gifts and angels to Esau and tried to orchestrate a reunion. But Esau wasn’t ready then, and he and Jacob went their separate ways.

Jacob’s children descended into Egypt, and then were led out by Moses to Mount Sinai to receive the Torah. The two thousand years of Torah represented the pinnacle of Jacob’s achievement. From Abraham to Moses to Solomon, knowledge of G‑dliness flowed into the world. When Solomon built the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, the splendor of Jerusalem drew admirers from all over the world. Solomon didn’t have to go from country to country gathering up sparks one by one; they flew to him of their own accord.

But this was all on the Jacob side of things; the holy, G‑dly side. What about the Esau side—the worldly, materialistic side? It, too, needs to be raised up to G‑d. And that can only be done through a slow, laborious process, entering directly into the belly of the beast, into the darkest and most dangerous terrain. This operation began with the destruction of the Holy Temple and the dispersal of the Jewish people into exile among the nations. That’s why the destruction of the Temple heralded the beginning of the “two millennia of Moshiach.” We were at work gathering sparks and lifting up the world wherever we went, with Esau’s descendants bitterly opposing and fighting us every step of the way.

But now, it’s 2,000 years later. The Jews have been dispersed throughout the world in every country, every setting. Those sparks of holiness have been gathered in. The long process of refinement and elevation is done. Esau himself, finally, is ready. The enmity between the two brothers is over at long last. We’ve reached a stage when the world itself is demanding equality. It’s demanding parity between the rich and poor, the strong and the weak, and an end to abuse and exploitation. This is not righteousness being imposed from above. The world itself recognizes this. We’re entering a new era where the sun no longer dominates the moon, but both function harmoniously as a team. The sun is still the sun: passionate, dynamic, forceful. The moon is still the moon: introverted, subtle, understated. But sun and moon have learned to coexist, to appreciate each other’s qualities, to share a single crown.

So, what’s the next step? What will be the resolution of the inequality that exists today? Will the billionaires have a change of heart and decide of their own accord to give their money away to the poor? Will we come up with sound, workable social and economic policies that will end inequality? Or will resources somehow redistribute themselves more evenly on their own, through some natural or supernatural process? Or perhaps it will be a combination of all three.

Ultimately, all the wealth in the world belongs to G‑d. He alone decides “who will be rich and who will be poor, who will be brought low and who will be uplifted.” Our destiny does not depend on the generosity of the world’s billionaires. We have only a very short window of time in this world in which we can do charity and justice. The dream of generations will soon be reality, but each of us has a part to play, to take action, to help and uplift the poor and downtrodden. It’s also a good time for us to think about how we can integrate and harmonize the roles of sun and moon within ourselves—to give in a spirit of humility and take in a spirit of grace and gratitude. The good deeds we do now will end the scourge of inequality and restore harmony and balance to creation.