Dear Rachel,

My husband is an extrovert, and I’m an introvert. He wants a lot of guests on Shabbat, and I don’t. I’m tired from managing the home all week and as a result of other responsibilities, including work and the kids. Plus, I’m not so into entertaining. But my husband works hard all week and loves to be with other people on Shabbat, so he’d like us to have guests. What should I do?

Introvert

Dear Awesome Mother and Wife,

First, celebrate yourself for who you are and how much you’re handling in your life, especially as an introvert who requires more down time than an extrovert. Good for you! Put your hands up in the air and say, “Yay, me!” You need to be your own cheerleader. I know that may seem silly, but recognizing how well you’re managing helps maintain your empowerment, giving you strength and positivity to continue your role as a Jewish woman, wife and mother.

Also, have compassion for yourself. Of course you’re tired! The fast pace of life in this day and age is even more of a challenge than it used to be for introverts. Self-care is a must for maintaining grace and good mental health—for remaining grateful instead of resentful, accomplished rather than defeated, and healthy instead of drained.

When I use a flowing pattern throughout the day of inward energy, outward energy, inward energy and outward energy, I can be my best self and show up for my loved ones and the world in a positive way. Downtime is the essential ingredient for staying centered and being kind to myself and others, and I intersperse that inward energy with chunks of outward action in order to “get things done.”

Inward energy involves things like meditation, prayer, contemplation, inner processing, conscious breathing, walking or sitting in nature, breath exercises, journaling, resting and reading. Outward energy activities include work, socializing, talking, playing on social media, decluttering, exercising, doing errands and going over my “To Do” lists. These can all be mixed around, but with the continued pattern of inward energy, outward energy, inward energy and outward energy.

Now, back to your question—entertaining guests for Shabbat. I think it’s important to clarify that while it’s a wonderful thing that your husband wants to have guests, the real mitzvah of hachnasat orchim is inviting those who are in need of a place to stay or eat (examples could be guests who are traveling, or who live alone or who have a hard time making ends meet, or those who are just beginning to keep Shabbat and need support on their spiritual journey, etc.). Just having friends over, while a very positive thing, is not necessarily a fulfillment of the mitzvah of hachnasat orchim.

That being said, how can inviting guests be manageable for you, as well as enjoyable, practical and comfortable? Your mental, emotional and physical health is a priority along with a calm rapport with your children. Since you’re an introvert, being respectful of your energy is key. So, what things can you and your husband put in place to make this mitzvah possible?