Following World War II in 1945, as survivors were desperately searching for their lost family members, Rabbi Eliezer Silver, president of the Union of Orthodox Rabbis USA/Canada, took upon himself the insurmountable task of locating and returning Jewish children who were put into convents and orphanages across Europe before the war. Upon reaching one convent he knew held Jewish children, he was told that none were there and that if he believed otherwise, he would need to provide proof with documentation, which was obviously nonexistent.

Rabbi Silver was not deterred, insisting on seeing the kids that evening. He was finally granted permission to visit them. As the children lay in their beds, Rabbi Silver slowly paced the room singing the famous prayer of “Shema Yisroel.” As he sang the prayer, tears welled up in the eyes of children all around him as they cried “Mama!” or “Mamushka!” (“Mother”) in their native language. He discovered the Jewish children. Despite their severe trauma—being given new names and identities, new lifestyles and forbidden to bring up their past—Rabbi Silver found the key to their memories and identities by singing the prayer Jewish mothers sing at bedtime, the “Shema Yisroel.”

How powerful and significant is the bond between mother and child, perfectly depicted in the story of Chana.

Every year, Elkana and his wife, Chana, made a grand pilgrimage to the Tabernacle for the main holidays. They felt very passionate about the importance of going and put great efforts in encouraging others to go. They invited their siblings, relatives and extended family to join their procession; the sheer number in their traveling assemblage was quite a sight and made an impression wherever they passed. Each time they traveled, they would choose a new route to engage new people and convince others to join them. Whole villages and towns joined their entourage to come celebrate, offer sacrifices and pray at the Tabernacle. The pilgrimage took a minimum of a few weeks, and the inspiration gleaned from celebrating in the Tabernacle would uplift them until their next trip.

Chana was a prophetess who was barren forHer grief only intensified over time many years, and her grief of being childless intensified over time. Eventually, she instructed her husband to marry a second wife so that he could have children. That wife, Penina, gave birth to many children while Chana still remained childless. Finally, on one occasion of praying in the Tabernacle, she poured her heart out to G‑d, praying repeatedly and intensely. Her unusual manner of silent and fervent prayer caught the attention of Eli, the high priest, who thought her behavior was unbefitting. She explained to him how she was pouring out her soul to G‑d for an opportunity to have a child to dedicate and serve Him. Eli blessed her, and her prayers were answered. She gave birth to Samuel.

When the time came for their next grand pilgrimage, Chana told her husband Elkana, “Let me stay with my son at home until he is weaned, and then I will fulfill my promise and bring him to Shiloh, to the House of G‑d.”She would later bring him to the Tabernacle to be raised in a life dedicated to G‑d.

When he was weaned at the age of 2, she came to the Tabernacle and presented him to Eli. “I am the woman who prayed to G‑d in my sorrow. Beside me is my son, the answer to that prayer. And now, may he be given into the service of G‑d for the rest of his days.” Samuel remained with Eli, who raised and guided him, and who eventually became the great prophet Samuel.

When the Rebbe analyzed the story of Chana, he underscored her determination to stay with her infant and then toddler son until he was weaned. The Rebbe noted that as a prophetess, she was a spiritual and righteous woman who could fully appreciate the purpose of going to the Tabernacle, and the G‑dly revelation and holiness present there. Undoubtedly, this must have contributed to the passion and devotion she and her husband had to make such grand entourages and inspire whole villages to join them. This was very much her mission, too.

However, the project came to an abrupt halt when she gave birth to Samuel. Why? Elkana was a man of wealth who could have easily made sure that she and her baby would travel in comfort with all the help she wanted. There would not be a shortage of wet nurses, baby-sitters and servants. So why couldn’t she travel and bring him along to the Tabernacle? Furthermore, since she went every year, her commitment had the status of a vow. If she didn’t go to the Tabernacle, she would have to go through the process to nullify that vow. Why would she make all this effort to stay home?

There is no comparison to the focus and attention a mother can give her child in the comfort of her home to what she can offer on the road traveling. Chana fervently prayed for a son who would be completely dedicated to G‑d. She intended to have the High Priest raise him in the Tabernacle as soon as he was weaned and no longer dependent on her. She understood the value and importance of that brief time she had to nurture him and wouldn’t allow herself to get diverted. As a mother, she understood that home was the most suitable environment for nurturing her son.

Chana didn’t pray for a child to feel and experience motherhood. She prayed for the opportunity to have a child for G‑d. Her heart was overjoyed that her prayers were answered and her dream came true. As much as she cherished every moment in the Tabernacle, that spiritual ecstasy would not distract her from what she knew to be her most important service to G‑d: raising her child in the best manner possible.

Chana was keenly aware of the power and important bond between mother and child in the first formative years. Today, science has opened our eyes to the enormous growth and impact these years have on the rest of a person’s life. A child’s brain is like a sponge, absorbing the outside world. A baby is powerfully affected by everything heard, seen or experienced. A baby is also psychologically influenced by the mother’s emotional health and temperament. This period of healthy bonding enables secure and healthy attachments throughout his or her life. The Torah recognizes how vital this stage is. Stories in the Talmud include a mother keeping her baby’s bassinet in the study hall to absorb the words of Torah and of another who scrupulously made sure her baby’s head was always covered with a kipah to enhance his fear of G‑d. The Torah asserts that a child’s education begins in utero.

Man is compared to a tree, and the mostA child’s education begins in utero important stage begins with the seed. The seedling, while tiny and vulnerable, needs the most care and support. The slightest defect has great repercussions that are seen later. But, when tended to properly, a healthy robust tree grows and emerges exponentially so much greater than its fragile beginnings.

A mother’s relationship with her children impacts all of the future. Chana was a great inspirational leader and prophetess influencing scores of people. Yet she recognized the value and importance of her relationship with her infant as most essential in her service to G‑d. All her spiritual endeavors—as important and meaningful as they were to her—could not cause her to compromise on this vital maternal stage. Chana teaches us the value of our relationships with our children and the tremendous influence we have on their future. Her example challenges us to be more present and mindful of the power we yield and make the most of those fleeting years.

Consider, like Rabbi Silver, how far-reaching and significant are the few moments of singing the prayer of “Shema” to our children at bedtime.

This essay is dedicated to my dear mother, Rebbetzin Tzivia Miriam Gurary, of blessed memory.