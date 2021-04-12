Dear Rachel,

A friend and I used to run a small business. We made quilts and embroidered towels and linens. It was very nice, moderately successful and convenient because we did it part-time. Eventually, she wanted to open up to a different market and so I left with no hard feelings and we remained friends.

Not long after, she took on another partner. I looked at some of the things they were creating together online and really didn’t like them. I considered that maybe I was feeling jealous or resentful, so I decided to look at their work more analytically and realized the reason for my initial thoughts. The finished products were shoddy and unsymmetrical, the colors didn’t go—basically, they had broken many of the rules of this kind of craft. I was embarrassed for my friend.

This wasn’t the first time that my friend had paired up with someone whose work was inferior to hers (which always irritated me), and now I was afraid it was going to ruin her business and her reputation. I knew what she was capable of, and this was just really beneath her usual standards.

So I told her. I explained in as technical a manner as I could what was wrong and offered suggestions so they could fix it.

She became furious; she didn’t acknowledge anything I said and turned cold. Much of our friendship was based on our working together and now I am certain that as an act of loyalty to this new person, she’s going to further cut ties with me.

The truth is, it bothers me less than the fact that she can’t see plainly what’s wrong with what she’s doing.

Telling Her Off

Dear Resolving the Conflict,

It’s a well-known truth that we are better at seeing the flaws in others than in ourselves, and that only people who are very honest with themselves and interested in growth are going to listen to other people’s criticisms, even if they are nicely presented and even if true. We invest ourselves in things—business, relationships, goals, our creativity—and we are not interested in divesting ourselves even if the change would be for our benefit.

What’s interesting is that G‑d has given us a foolproof way of discovering what’s wrong with ourselves through being irritated by the faults of others. They reflect our self-corrections. Rabbi Israel Baal Shem Tov taught: “Your fellow is your mirror. If your own face is clean, the image you perceive will also be flawless. But should you look upon your fellow man and see a blemish, it is your own imperfection that you are encountering; you are being shown what it is that you must correct within yourself.”

I’m taking at face value what you’ve told me—that the craftsmanship was really subpar, and that your predominant motive was your friend’s and erstwhile business partner’s best interests, even if there was a bit of ego involved. I’m also going to assume that you really had no other choice in helping her save her business than in pointing out her partner’s flaws, and that you made an effort to show them how to fix it.

Having done that, I advise four things:

1. Let go. You tried to help, your friend didn’t listen. You can’t do anything else and are not involved in the business anymore. If the business suffers, then she’ll eventually see that you were right, although maybe not admit it. And it’s possible that although you might be correct in your assessment, the customers, not as savvy as you are, will still continue to buy the merchandise despite any flaws. After all, livelihood comes from G‑d, and He can still bring your friend customers despite the less than sterling quality of her goods.

2. Internalize the lesson she missed. When people tell you something about your flaws, try to listen non-judgmentally. When we are blind to our flaws, we tend to make the same mistakes over and over again (like you mentioned your friend does). Maybe you’re feeling so frustrated about your friend because you’re ignoring a mistake that you repeat (even maybe regarding this very relationship). Be more alert to what this might be telling you about your own life.

3. Explore other venues of creativity for yourself. Maybe one of the reasons for your exasperation is that you don’t have an outlet for the creativity you previously used in this venture, and that’s why you have a need to fix somebody else’s work. Forget what other people are doing and concentrate on your own goals and successes. Maybe start a new line of what you used to do and give it your own individual style. You said you wanted to work in different markets, so there would be no competition and no hard feelings. If you’re busy with your own work, then you won’t be so concerned about somebody else’s even if it offends your artistic sensibilities.

4. Re-evaluate the relationship. Now that you’re no longer working together (and you said that was the bulk of your relationship) and now that you have clearly expressed your disapproval of your friend’s work and new business relationship, you have three choices: a) try to mend the rift that this has created by backing down and being more supportive; b) redefine the relationship in more casual terms, which allows you to be friendly but not too close; c) leave the relationship and the accompanying frustration behind. Whatever path you’re going to take, it’s important not to leave it on a resentful note. Let some time elapse and find an opportunity to present your friend with a goodwill gesture—a note, a gift, a dessert for Shabbat or a holiday card —something that will leave her feeling good about you and about herself. Then you can either return to your previous status quo or gently ease out of the relationship without leaving behind any unfinished business or hurt feelings. Sometimes, friendships, business associations, collaborations end. But they should always do so with a minimum of bitterness and a maximum of well-wishing.

And here’s wishing you well as well!

Rachel