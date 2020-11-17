I’m a creature of habit. Most days I have the same routine. I train myself first and then move on to train my clients.

With one of my lovely clients, we work out in the park. She comes to my house and then we walk there together to work out.

I relish my walk with her immensely. She is the happiest human soul onShe is the happiest human soul on earth earth. We say hello and good morning to every person we pass: the construction worker, the postal deliverer, the mother and baby. No one goes unnoticed, and it’s beautiful to see the smile she brings to everyone’s face.

One day, we passed a bricklayer working on a house along our route. As we said our usual “Good morning,” something prompted me to ask him if he was Jewish. I thought I would ask him if he wanted to make a blessing or do a mitzvah.

As it turned out, he wasn’t, but said he believed in the one G‑d that I believed in.

He then described his love-hate relationship with G‑d, which he said was more hate than love at the moment.

“Why?” I asked.

“Every Sunday, I go fishing, much to my wife’s dismay. All day, I ask G‑d to let me catch a big fish. At least if I come home with a big fish, I can appease my wife. I pray all day, and G‑d often just sends me a small paltry fish. I am so mad at G‑d, I can’t even tell you!”

“Jason,” I answer, “I think it’s special that you have a real relationship with G‑d. You talk to Him, you complain to Him, you believe in Him, you look up to Him! To you, G‑d isn’t some abstract or far-fetched notion. G‑d is right with you on your fishing trip and throughout your day. That is such a blessing to believe in G‑d and have Him as part of your life!”

Our conversation turned to human behavior. Jason said it’s a natural human trait to be nice. I pointed out that kindness cannot be defined by man, for then the definition can change and not necessarily be kind. Morals and kindness determined by G‑d remain the same forever because G‑d is absolute, and His ways are immutable.

Such a meaningful conversation so early in the morning! We agreed that there is a lot more that unites us than divides us, and we should all try and make the world a better place.

This, of course, got me thinking. (Two of my favorite hobbies are talking and thinking; I’m not sure which one I like more.)

The Baal Shem Tov (1698-1760), founder of the Chassidic movement, taught us that everything happens for a reason. Even the wind shaking a leaf and causing it to land exactly on a worm is there for the purpose of giving shade to that worm. Moreover, every experience can help us in our Divine service.

So what did Jason teach me? Sometimes, I pray to G‑d, and then get on with my day and forget about Him. Jason reminded me to “keep” G‑d with me throughout my day. From the minute I get up, “Thank you G‑d, my body is able to move!” In my exercise, “G‑d please give me the strength to hold my plank for 90 more seconds.” Or now, when I hurt my back, “G‑d please give me the strength to not exercise at all, as the doctor instructed me, so I can get better.”

G‑d can be in my baking (here I really need G‑d because I never follow a recipe and it’s a miracle the mixture turns into cookies ... mostly anyway). When I’m driving, “Please G‑d, let there not be too much traffic. Let me get there safely and please find me a parking spot close by!”

With my children, “G‑d please help me have lots of patience and kindness, especially when I’m tired and I want to lash out.” (Isn’t it interesting that we are never rude to our clients, but with our family we need G‑d’s help evenHe is making things happen, exactly as they are supposed to be more!) “Please help me put the right words in my mouth so I can teach my children your Torah lovingly so they can grow up to be happy and healthy. Please protect them and keep them safe from harm.”

When I start to think about G‑d, I realize that I need Him throughout every second of my day! I am working on taking Him with me wherever I go and to make Him relevant in every part of my life, even the mundane parts. The result is the comfort and knowledge that He cares, whether I notice or not, and the realization that He is making things happen, exactly as they are supposed to be.

Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Kotzk (1787-1859) said: “He who doesn’t see G‑d everywhere isn’t capable of seeing Him anywhere!”

Thank you, Jason, for the reminder.