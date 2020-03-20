Speech differs from thought in one dramatic way: Words travel from the personal, internal domain of the speaker into the external, public world outside of the speaker. A person’s thoughts exist only within his or her own mind, until they are translated into verbal communication and attain a separate existence.

InSpeech is extremely powerful this way, speech is extremely powerful. Humans, unlike the rest of creation, are endowed with the ability to build goodness and kindness in the world through our words. We can speak words of love, of kindness, of friendship, of comfort, of joy. Many forms of speech are considered holy, like prayer, Torah reading and learning, blessings, words of consolation.

But due to the potent power of our words, they can also be used to create tremendous destruction.

How often have you responded angrily or impetuously, and then wished you could snatch your words back? How often have you had to apologize, when it would have been so much easier had you just kept quiet? On the other hand, how often have you bitten your lip instead of replying, and then realized that not answering saved you from a terrible scene?

Here are four quotes from our sages that teach us about the power of our words and the importance of being careful with them.

The Zohar teaches: “One who carefully guards himself against giving in to anger and avoids any arguments, merits that his home is compared to the Holy Temple .” To succeed in increasing the peace in our home, we need to speak calmly and kindly.

Controlling our anger is beneficial on every plane. Not only does it ensure that our human relationships in this world will improve, but it guarantees a closer relationship to G‑d as the Talmud teaches “The entire world exists only in the merit of the person who restrains his words at the time of a quarrel.”

It is a true test. Those who are capable of controlling their emotions, those who can be tempted and yet restrain themselves, are strong like the sun. Those who do not answer back, who are internally quiet in the midst of turmoil, who do not break down or become angry, will merit to reach a very high level of closeness to G‑d.

The act of “removing” their emotions will be mirrored in the future by G‑d, when He will remove the shields that are hiding Him from our world. When He reveals Himself to the world, those who controlled themselves will experience a greater degree of revelation.