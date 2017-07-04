- The key to all success is the constant awareness that the Creator is making it happen.
- Think for yourself. What would the world look like today if Noah and Abraham hadn’t thought for themselves?
- Trust me, but don’t rely on me. When we’re crossing the street together, look both ways.
- People are more important than things.
- It’s OK to make mistakes. Forgive yourself and others.
- You can use your thoughts to control your feelings.
- Don’t allow anyone to manipulate your feelings, or G‑d forbid, drag you so low as to act out of anger.
- Kindness is not doing a favor for your friend because she did a favor for you. That is business. Kindness is just doing a favor.
- Your talents are a G‑d-given gift, not an achievement. Be grateful and humble.
- Talents are like a birthday cake; they are given to you to share with others.
- There is nothing wrong with owning nice things. Just make sure the nice things don’t own you.
- I like it when your room is neat. If it’s not, it’s not the end of the world. I like it when you get great marks at school. If you don’t, it’s not the end of the world. But acting unkindly to others is absolutely unacceptable.
- Teachers are your fellow people, too. You must be kind to them when you like them—and even when you don’t.
- This is how to make dinner . . . cook eggs . . . shop for fruits and veggies . . . do laundry . . . sew a button. First, we’ll do it together. Then, you can practice next to me. After that, you can try it on your own.
- When cooking for Shabbat, let’s put on music and dance. We are preparing to host the Master of the Universe. That is a great privilege. Let’s celebrate!
- Let’s be ready and start Shabbat early. This shows G‑d that we love Him so much, we can’t wait for our special time together!
- This is how the world works: Get up in the morning, give tzedakah, pray and learn Torah. Tell G‑d what you need and ask for His help. Don’t waste your precious energy on worry. Trust that He will help—and He will.
- I always love you. Even when I don’t like something you did, I love you just as much as always.
- Learning Torah is my greatest pleasure. The only possible upgrade is learning Torah with you.
- Only once I was a mother was I able to understand why “love your fellow as yourself” is a main principle in the Torah. A parent’s greatest joy is seeing their children love and help each other.
