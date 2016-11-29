It was the end of a long day of work and childcare. My two kids, ages 4 and 5, were finally asleep, and I had collapsed on the couch to read for a few minutes before tackling the laundry and the dishes.

Shivering, I pulled my sweater more closely around me;It was time to move on, but how? winter had just set in, and the world seemed a dark and dreary place just then.

But duty called. I dragged myself to my feet and headed towards the kitchen, passing my wall calendar on the way to the sink. Was there anything to look forward to over the next few weeks? The fall holidays were over; it was a while till spring. But Chanukah was coming.

Chanukah. I paused. Two years post-divorce, I had passed the initial shock and grief stages of my marriage’s dissolution. But I hadn’t yet found the way to infuse my lonely, meaningless existence with a measure of joie de vivre, or in Hebrew, simchat hachaim. I was raised in a religious family, and I’d learned my whole life the importance of serving G‑d with joy (Ivdu et Hashem b’simchah, as King David says in Psalms 100:2). Right now, though, I wasn’t doing a very good job of it.

I knew it was time to move on, but how?

Maybe I could plan a Chanukah party to banish some of the dreariness I was feeling, I thought suddenly. Nothing big, just my immediate family—my parents, siblings, niece and nephews (who were all quite small at the time). Hosting alone is hard; I’d learned that over the past few years as my repeated attempts to invite company had ended in failure. Even if company came, I ended up feeling like they’d accepted my invitation more out of a sense of pity than out of a real desire to spend time with me and my children. It was easier to just go out for Shabbat and holiday meals than to cook, clean and entertain.

But Chanukah was different. A weekday dinner, which didn’t require the formal holiday meal, could be quite festive. I could pull off theChanukah was different paper goods, program and cooking with just a little help from my younger sisters and my sister-in-law. Yes, I could do this.

I tentatively launched the plan to my children the next day, and they were immediately enthusiastic. A few phone calls later, and we were ready to roll.

When I looked around my full-to-overflowing dining room a few weeks later, my heart was full to overflowing, too. In the window, my Chanukah lights glowed; in my home, a miracle of light shone in my children’s eyes. We, too, could add to the joy of the holiday, even if our family unit was still incomplete. G‑d had shown me the way, and I was so grateful for the gifts of the moment.