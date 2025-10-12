A flavorful Middle Eastern dish featuring tender layers of onion filled with spiced beef, rice, pine nuts, and raisins, baked in a sweet-tangy tomato sauce—a great alternative to stuffed cabbage.

It’s customary to eat stuffed cabbage on Simchat Torah, in part because:

Despite its murky origins, the most commonly given reason for eating rolled cabbage on Simchat Torah is that two rolls side by side resemble the closed Torah scrolls with which we dance on Simchat Torah.

I would suggest that it’s appropriate that the Torah is depicted rolled. After all, the Torahs are rolled tightly shut on this special day. The chassidic masters point out, albeit not in relation to the custom of eating cabbage, that the reason we don’t celebrate the completion of the Torah by studying its holy words, but instead by dancing with the rolled-up scrolls, is because the celebration encompasses every Jew, no matter his or her level of scholarship. The Torah is the heritage of every Jew, and every Jew is equally entitled to celebrate on this special day. (See Why Eat Stuffed Cabbage on Simchat Torah?)