It’s customary to eat stuffed cabbage on Simchat Torah, in part because:
Despite its murky origins, the most commonly given reason for eating rolled cabbage on Simchat Torah is that two rolls side by side resemble the closed Torah scrolls with which we dance on Simchat Torah.
I would suggest that it’s appropriate that the Torah is depicted rolled. After all, the Torahs are rolled tightly shut on this special day. The chassidic masters point out, albeit not in relation to the custom of eating cabbage, that the reason we don’t celebrate the completion of the Torah by studying its holy words, but instead by dancing with the rolled-up scrolls, is because the celebration encompasses every Jew, no matter his or her level of scholarship. The Torah is the heritage of every Jew, and every Jew is equally entitled to celebrate on this special day. (See Why Eat Stuffed Cabbage on Simchat Torah?)
This year I’ve decided to go with stuffed onions instead, a fresh take on stuffed cabbage which still preserves the rolled Torah scroll effect.
Here's how:
For the Filling
- ½ lb ground beef
- ½ cup white rice, rinsed
- ½ onion, finely diced
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1 ½ tbsp tomato paste
- 1 ½ tbsp pomegranate concentrate
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- ¼ cup raisins
- ½ cup fresh herbs, finely minced (any combo of parsley, cilantro, dill, mint)
- ½ tsp allspice
- ½ tsp cumin
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
For the Onion Shells
- 3-4 large onions
For the Sauce
- 2 cups hot water
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tbsp pomegranate concentrate
- 1 tbsp honey or silan (date syrup)
- 2 tsp kosher salt
Prepare the Filling
- Place the raisins in a small bowl and cover with hot water. Let soak for 10-15 minutes to plump them up, then drain.
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all the filling ingredients.
- Mix thoroughly with your hands or a spoon until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Place in the refrigerator while you prepare the onions.
Prepare the Onions
- Peel each onion and cut off the top and bottom of each one.
- Carefully cut a slit lengthwise from top to bottom, going about halfway through the onion (see photo above for clarification). This cut will help you separate the layers later without tearing them.
- Place the onions in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat.
- Once boiling, reduce heat to medium and simmer for about 15 minutes until the onions soften and the layers become easier to separate.
- Remove the onions using tongs and let them cool until safe to handle.
- Carefully separate the onion layers, keeping them as intact as possible. These will form the shells for your stuffing.
Stuff the Onions
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Take one onion shell and place about 2 tablespoons of filling in the center (adjust based on the size of your shell). Be careful not to overfill, as the rice will expand during cooking.
- Roll the onion up around the filling, and place seam-side down in a baking dish or oven-safe skillet. Repeat with remaining onion shells and filling, arranging them snugly in a single layer.
Make the Sauce
- In a bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the water, tomato paste, pomegranate molasses, honey (or silan), and salt until well combined.
- Carefully pour the sauce over and around the stuffed onions in the baking dish.
Bake
- Cover the baking dish tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake at 375°F for 70 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking uncovered for an additional 20 minutes to allow the tops to caramelize slightly and the sauce to reduce.
- Remove from oven and let rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.
Yields: 20-25 dolma
